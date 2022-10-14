Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and, in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one sure-fire way to have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed setup, and although we aren’t in a popular sales period, there are still some great discounts to be had to help you get your hands on a mattress for less.

According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years, so if you’re approaching that deadline (or are way past it) then maybe savings from Emma, Simba and more will tempt you this month.

If you have no idea where to begin, the IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start, with expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness, to deciphering what memory foam and spring counts are. And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market to make sure your bedding is on point too.

But, if you’re here to quickly spot the best deals and treat yourself, keep reading below as we have scoured all of the best mattress websites so you don’t have to.

Read more:

The best mattress deals for October 2022 are:

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,649, now £989.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,649, now £989.40, Simbasleep.com Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress: Was £1,635, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk

Was £1,635, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk Casper hybrid mattress: Was £1,250, now £1,000, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £1,250, now £1,000, Mattressonline.co.uk Simba hybrid mattress: Was £1,149, now £689.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,149, now £689.40, Simbasleep.com Nectar memory foam mattress: Was £949, now £521.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Was £949, now £521.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com Emma original: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk Woolroom shetland 13250 no turn mattress: Was £2,369, now £1,776.75, Thewoolroom.com

Was £2,369, now £1,776.75, Thewoolroom.com Otty the Otty hybrid mattress: Was £949.99, now £493.99, Otty.com

Was £949.99, now £493.99, Otty.com Happy Beds signature crystal mattress: Was £431.98, now £239.99, Happybeds.co.uk

Was £431.98, now £239.99, Happybeds.co.uk Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket-sprung hybrid mattress: Was £549, now £449, Dusk.com

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,649, now £989.40, Simbasleep.com

(Amazon.co.uk)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our tester said they were “thoroughly impressed” with Simba’s hybrid design. Right now, you can save 40 per cent on the top-rated design in Simba’s sale. “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains,” our tester said. An ideal choice year-round, there’s a layer of wool under the surface of the mattress, which has natural temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic properties, meaning our tester didn’t overheat. They added that, with its seven-layer design, it’s one of the more luxurious mattresses you can buy – meaning you don’t want to miss out while it’s on sale. The discount is applied automatically at the checkout.

Buy now

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, king: Was £1,635, now £1,049 Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Hypnos)

“Holy comfort levels, this Hypnos mattress is incredible,” said our writer in their review of the best mattresses, where this one took the top spot. It was praised for being supportive, regardless of whether our tester was sleeping on their front, back or side, thanks to the springs working independently “to support your body and react to movement, weight and shape”. It’s “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers”, making it an ideal pick, particularly while it’s on sale.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, super king: Was £1,250, now £1,000, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Casper)

In our previous guide to the best mattresses, our writer described this one as “combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack: “How can those springs be so compressible? Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper. But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £250 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,149, now £689.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba )

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review, thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that, even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.”

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £949, now £521.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

Made to hug the body and regulate temperature for an uber-comfortable sleep, the Nector memory foam mattress is currently available with more than £400 off.

We tried another offering from the brand, in our Nectar hybrid mattress review, and our tester said: “The hybrid construction delivers the best of both worlds, with the foam ensuring a luxurious but supportive feel, while the springs help circulate air to keep you cool, and help insulate you from your partner’s movements.” The discount is applied at the checkout.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

The brand claims this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting 10 layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all Simba’s mattresses, and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Emma original, single: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

If you’re looking for a single bed, this one landed a spot in our review of the best kid’s mattresses with our tester identifying that it’s suitable for those aged three and above. “Firmer than we anticipated,” noted our writer, but they found that “it supports and conforms to the body instantly”. It was also found to be “one of the most breathable”, thanks to the fact “the open-cell core materials provide a self-contained ventilation system, keeping the mattress aerated”. At less than £250, this is surely a no-brainer.

Buy now

Woolroom shetland 13250 no-turn mattress, double: Was £2,369, now £1,776.75, Thewoolroom.com

(Woolroom)

This “Woolroom mattress has as much love poured into it as you could possibly imagine”, praised our writer. The attention to detail is clear, it provides “excellent edge-to-edge support” and you can “choose the tension”, meaning “it’d be good for any body type”, noted our tester. It was “probably the best mattress we tried for ‘cosiness’”, so if you’re looking for something sumptuous, this is the one to choose. It’s currently available with 25 per cent off, using the code sleepwell25.

Buy now

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, double: Was £949.99, now £493.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Having featured in our review of the best mattress for back pain, this was praised by our tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support”. It also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”. Should you be suffering from aches and pains, snap this up while it’s half price.

Buy now

Happy Beds signature crystal 3000 pocket sprung orthopaedic natural fillings mattress, double: Was £431.98, now £239.99, Happybeds.co.uk

(Happy Beds)

This Happy Beds mattress is another one that has featured in our guide to the best mattress for back pain. Our writer noted that it “is a dream to sleep on – and it’s certainly one for those suffering with niggling aches and pains”. They noted that they also loved the “personal touch – enter your weight (and your partner’s) on the site and Happy Beds will recommend a firmness rating for you”.

Buy now

Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket-sprung hybrid mattress, super king: Was £549, now £449, Dusk.com

(Dusk)

If you struggle with temperature regulation, this design from Dusk was named the best for its cooling properties in our guide to the best mattresses. The top layer is made from cooling gel foam, “which is designed to maximise airflow and keep you temperate all night long – great for those liable to night sweats”, said our tester. Despite being a relatively new brand to enter the mattress market, that hasn’t stopped Dusk from creating a “seriously decent mattress”, praised our writer. It was noted as being one of the best hybrids for “fantastic edge-to-edge support” and is “one of those mattresses that makes it hard to get out of bed”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on mattresses and other home offers, try the below links:

Get to sleep easier with our guide to the products the IndyBest team can’t nod off (or wake up) without