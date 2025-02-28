If your mattress has loose springs, your pillow is feeling lumpy or your duvet is starting to come apart, it might be high time that you invest in some new goods to improve your sleep. The NHS recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours of rest per night, but Mental Health UK estimates that almost one in every five people struggles with their sleep routines, which doesn’t do us any favours.

Whether or not you consider yourself to fall into that 20 per cent category, the quality of your sleep matters, too. Sleeping on a comfortable mattress can have a profound impact and ensure that you wake up feeling more refreshed, able to focus, and in a better mood. Similarly, the right tog duvet will keep you at the right temperature through the night, and a good pillow will provide essential support for your spine, neck and head.

A brand that knows a thing or two about sleep is Simba, a British mattress brand at the top of its game. Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress even landed the top spot in our resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones’s, round-up of the best mattresses for 2025. Simba turns 10 years old this year, and has absolutely soared over the last decade with its offering of hard working, high quality products.

In the pursuit of a great night’s sleep, our resident team of deal hunters here at The Independent have been working hard to find you the best deals and discount codes on Simba’s award-winning selection of products. Keep reading for all the latest offers and our selection of top buys.

Until 6 March, Simba is offering an incredible sale event named the Mega Sleep Giveaway. Customers will receive free pillows, duvets and protectors with selected mattresses, so there's no better time to shop. With the purchase of an essential hybrid mattress (from £449, Simba.com), you will receive two pure pillows, worth £60 each. But for those who are going for all out luxury, buying either the hybrid luxe (from £1,199, Simba.com), hybrid ultra (from £1,899, Simba.com), or an Earth apex mattress (from £1,299, Simba.com) will get you two hybrid pillows, a hybrid duvet, a summer hybrid duvet, and a mattress protector – which is an incredible deal that could save you up to £875.

( Simba Earth apex mattress )

If saving money is more of a priority for you than getting some free extras, you can shop Simba’s mattresses for less when buying them refurbished. The mattresses are examined by hand and sight, to make sure they're good to go. Then, whatever needs to be replaced is taken care of, and the mattress is deep cleaned or sanitised to hospital standards. The brand’s hybrid mattress, for example, is priced at £349 when shopping refurbished (Simba.com), but is £599 full price (Simba.com).

( Simba )

Finally, Simba wants to bring great sleep to all, so it is offering a handsome discount for key workers, students and charity workers. Forget the days of sleeping on a lumpy old mattress that has seen out dozens of terms in your uni halls, or resting your head on a flat pillow after a long night shift, and treat yourself to a purchase from Simba with 20 per cent off. All you need to do is verify your eligibility and you’ll receive exclusive discount codes to use on your next purchase.

