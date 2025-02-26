Whether you’re looking to re-furnish your new home, source a statement piece to revive your living space, or replace a lumpy mattress, Furniture Village has some very impressive deals and discount codes on offer at the minute, so if you’re looking to save cash, you’ve come to the right place.

The store, which delivers straight to your door, specialises in living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, from coffee tables and sofas to bed frames and armchairs. Whether you’re a fan of rustic, mid-century, industrial or traditional styles, there’s sure to be something to complement your decor.

Right now, the Furniture Village sale is seeing savings of up to 70 per cent, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds on your order – but you’ll have to be quick – the sale ends on Sunday. Another tip – remember to use the discount code “CLEAR20” at the checkout, as this could save you an extra 20 per cent.

If you find a piece that you love that isn’t reduced, you can sign up for the Furniture Village newsletter, and you’ll receive a code that gets you £25 off your first order. There’s a minimum spend of £250 and this offer can’t be used together with any others, including the clearance sale, which is something to keep in mind.

So, whether your sofa is looking tired or your dining set up is drab, we’ve picked out some of the deals below to help but scrolling for some of the best deals.

Kicking things off, a corner sofa is great for larger households, or if tend to entertain frequently. This Brondby sofa looks luxe in navy blue and has £500 off (was £1,295, now £795, Furniturevillage.co.uk). Alternatively, put your feet up on this three-seater, which has a chaise end – it’s now down by £259 (was £1,295, now £1,039, Furniturevillage.co.uk).

( Furniture Village )

Shelving units can be both decorative and practical, and we’ve spotted a ladder-style oak design (was £499, now £399, Furniturevillage.co.uk) that is a clear example of this, with its shelves and drawers for housing homeware, plants and books. Even better, it currently has £100 off. Alternatively, there’s a wooden sideboard (was £399, now £299, Furniturevillage.co.uk), which is complete with storage and has a dark wood finish and has been reduced by £200.

Those looking for a touch of luxury should check out this blue Ottoman bed frame (was £1,399, now £769, Furniturevillage.co.uk). While it’s currently reduced by £630 in the sale, you can get a further 20 per cent off at the checkout by using the discount code “CLEAR20” (we told you we had a keen eye for a good deal). With its cushioned headboard and buttoned detailing, it comes with storage under the bed.

Should you prefer something a little more paired back, you can get your hands on a wooden frame (was £999, now £679, Furniturevillage.co.uk) for £300 less. The classic mid-century design is characterised by its low frame and spindled headboard.

( Furniture Village )

If you love Scandinavian-inspired interiors, plump for this solid oak extending dining table (was £2,119, now £1595, Furniturevillage.co.uk), which is reduced by more than £500. With its mid-century modern charm, it comes with four wooden, cushioned dining chairs and a dining bench, and is available in dark and light wood.

