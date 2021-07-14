If, like us, you’re missing luxury hotel stays, one nifty get-around is to bring that boutique hotel aesthetic into the bedroom. A four-poster bed is a naturally whimsical and romantic affair, its additional height being purely decorative and unapologetically excessive – which is precisely the reason we love it.

But, bringing in a four-poster is the quickest way to overwhelm a space, so you need to think carefully about whether you have the available square footage to accommodate such an imposing furniture piece. If you do, your stately four-poster will elevate your bedroom in an instant, creating a positively regal focal point.

Style-wise, four-posters have evolved with a wealth of contemporary designs on offer, from wooden beds with sharp geometry to those with industrial styling in powder-coated steel. Whichever style and material you choose, you can always up the romance with the addition of floaty voiles or twinkly string lights overhead.

With such a large piece of furniture coming through the door, you’ll need to roll your sleeves up and be prepared for some self-assembly – but thanks to the general cubic shape of these beds, the construction is largely self-explanatory, albeit the labour is a two-person job.

We tested our top four-posters, weighing up quality of craftsmanship against affordability, whilst looking for that all-important wow factor.

Habitat blissford four-poster king size bed Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Simple, smart and streamlined, we were instantly impressed with Habitat’s four-poster bed – not least for its affordable price tag. The pale pine frame, complete with integrated headboard, offers a laid-back Scandi vibe, while its sprung wooden slats are reliably sturdy and supportive. We loved the way the legs are slightly tapered and the fittings cleverly concealed, so as not to upset the bed’s clean contemporary lines. This one assembles easily and feels perfectly solid – a snip at just £450. Buy now £ 450 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Get Laid Beds low four poster bed, small single Best: For low ceilings Rating: 10/10 Proving that you don’t have to have high ceilings to enjoy the grandeur of a four-poster bed, this one cleverly saves on available height with its low-lying frame. It is indeed a practical solution but beyond that, it awards the bed a wonderfully laid-back aesthetic. Without legs, the four-poster is pleasingly cubic in shape, making it a striking design-led piece. The bed frame, either in solid pine or hardwood, is available in a comprehensive range of finishes, from the rich and warm coffee bean to the chic and fashion-forward black. There’s an impressive range of sizes to choose from, too. Prices start at £679 for a small single, and go up to £1,399 for a whopping 9 ft super Caesar. There’s also the option to add extras of such as a floating shelf (£59), drape (£58) and curtains (£29). Buy now £ 679 , Getlaidbeds.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Raft milbrook four poster bed, king Best: Quality craftsmanship Rating: 9/10 You know you’re getting a quality bed from Raft, whose raison d’être is beautifully handcrafted wooden furniture pieces. True to form, the milbrook frame is a lesson in superior woodwork. In a beautiful dark stained and sustainably sourced teak, the natural patina of the wood remains visible, awarding the bedroom a wonderfully rustic feel. What we loved most about this one was its timeless quality. The simple, chunky wood frame could be from any era. Drape it with floaty voiles to up the romantic look or keep it clean lined and fuss-free for a more contemporary feel. This one isn’t cheap but it’s certainly made to last. Buy now £ 1918.80 , Raftfurniture.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Blue Elephant Suzanne canopy bed, single Best: For smaller spaces Rating: 7/10 Whether you’re furnishing a guest room with limited floor space, or giving your teen’s bedroom a grown-up makeover, a single sized canopy bed can work wonders. This one marries industrial stylings with warm, honey-toned manufactured wood, and we loved that contrast of materials. We also loved the way the frame forms a continuous rectangle at either end of the bed – as opposed to four legs – which plays to the design’s contemporary, cubic form. This also makes it reliably sturdy and wobble-free. The single Suzanne is pleasingly purse-friendly, too. Buy now £ 279.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Woood king size black metal four poster bed Best: For an industrial twist Rating: 8/10 You wouldn’t usually associate a four-poster bed with industrial chic but this one proved a welcome surprise. The frame is made from steel with a black powder coated finish and boasts a curved canopy top to soften the hard-edged aesthetic. In king, it is an imposing statement piece that demands some space – but if you have it, flaunt it. And get creative with industrial style festoon lighting for the full effect. Solid in feel and easy to assemble, we loved this unusual piece that turns the traditional fairytale four-poster on its head. Buy now £ 345 , Cuckooland.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} West Elm mid-century canopy bed frame Best: For eco-warriors Rating: 9/10 Crafted from FSC-certified solid eucalyptus wood with acacia veneers, West Elm’s canopy bed frame gets our top marks for sustainability. Simple and streamlined, it makes for an impressive statement piece. We loved the bed’s subtle mid-century stylings – think tapered legs and a fuss-free rectangular headboard that allows the natural wood grain to shine. This one isn’t cheap but its quality is palpable. And in a warm, honey tone it manages to be both chic and utterly homely. A beautiful bed. Buy now £ 1299 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Original Bed Co. turner wood bed frame, single Best: Open topped four-poster Rating: 9/10 If you’re concerned about a four-poster bed taking up too much space, or you’re dealing with low ceilings, it’s worth considering a piece like this one. The posts award the bed a sense of grandeur but without a canopy overhead, it feels light and open. We loved the fairytale-like shaping of the turner, with its sizable, curved headboard and its decorative turned wood tips. This is a beautifully crafted, and beautifully finished bed. It comes in white or a warm and rich dark cherry with a choice of sizes from single up to super king (£1,099). The turner is made to order but well worth the wait. Buy now £ 969 , Obc-uk.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Original Bed Co. Waterloo iron/metal for poster bed frame, single Best: For romance Rating: 10/10 Our most romantic bed hints at classic Louis XVI shaping with its four posts leading up to a crown-like centred circle via undulating curves. But the shaping is where the similarities end. The iron frame feels light and modern, while the upholstered head and footboard offers a chic and streamlined contemporary twist. This one comes in sizes single up to super king (£1099), a range of metal finishes from satin black to silver, and a choice of fabric colours, including the vibrant sunflower, which adds a contemporary colour pop. The Waterloo offers big impact yet it boasts a slender silhouette, meaning it won’t overwhelm a smaller space. Buy now £ 749 , Obc-uk.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Urban Outfitters Caroline canopy rattan bed Best: For a laid-back feel Rating: 7/10 We loved this boho-inspired number from Urban Outfitters, which puts an entirely new slant on the romantic four-poster. It’s crafted from a mix of rattan and mahogany wood, and while it looks somewhat delicate in makeup it feels reliably sturdy – you’ll find strong foundations in the hard wood underside of the bed and also in the slats. For an added feeling of security, this one has a caged top, keeping it nice and secure – and of course these extra poles are perfect for hanging fairy lights or indeed draping floaty textiles to complete the bohemian aesthetic. Buy now £ 999 , Urbanoutfitters.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

