Are you one of the 15 million Brits who snore? Or perhaps you’re a long-suffering partner of a snorer? Then this one’s for you...

Snoring has a number of causes, and can be a serious health problem. Partial blockages anywhere between the tip of the nose to the vocal cords can create this vibration in the airways, resulting in loud noises.

Ultimately, while snoring can’t be completely stopped, it can be managed. Lifestyle factors such as quitting smoking, cutting down on alcohol and losing weight can all help reduce snoring. Sleeping position also plays a part, with doctors recommending side sleeping as the best position to reduce snoring.

“Many people who sleep on their back suffer from snoring, as in this position, the chest is under the most pressure,” says Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, sleep expert for mattress company, Silentnight. “Try sleeping on your side to open up your airways and you should see an improvement in your levels of snoring.”

Many anti-snore pillows are designed to help train snorers to sleep in this position, while others help to improve airflow and reduce congestion by lifting the head.

How we tested

We put nine anti-snore pillows to the test. We used the SnoreLab app to record the frequency and intensity of snoring with each pillow. Our reviewers also considered comfort, feel, material, eco-friendliness, price and the overall quality of sleep they got while using the pillow. Testers tried the pillows for at least three nights.

It’s important to point out that if you always snore with your mouth open, the snoring may be caused by vibrating palatal tissue. This won’t be affected by your sleeping position and therefore you’ll find most anti-snore pillows ineffective.

The best anti-snoring pillows for 2022 are: