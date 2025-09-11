Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether it’s traffic outside your window or a snoring partner beside you, it can often be a struggle to get a good night’s sleep. A pair of the best earplugs for sleeping can help to reduce the sound of these distractions and improve the quality of your shut-eye.

These little buds come in several varieties: foam, silicone, wax and even sleep headphones. Choosing the right one can be tricky, according to Dr Siobhán Brennan, lead clinical scientist in audiology at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. “To maximise quality of sleep, comfort will be important,” she said. “There may be an element of trial and error to find a material that is most comfortable for the wearer. The comfort will depend on both how it feels to sleep on and also how the material feels against your skin.”

It’s important to note that earplugs for sleeping aren’t designed to be noise-cancelling. Each comes with an SNR figure (single number rating), which is the average noise reduction they provide, in decibels. They will minimise noise to an extent, but you’ll still be able to hear crucial sounds such as alarms or your baby crying.

To benefit from the best noise reduction from your earplugs, it’s important to follow the instructions so they are inserted correctly. Dr Brennan says, “For most types, it can be easier to insert earplugs while gently pulling the outer ear (pinna) back a little, as this can slightly expand the entrance of the ear canal, and then inserting the earplug with the other hand. It takes practice, though, and using a mirror can help.” As for foam eaplugs, “it is usually necessary to squeeze them before putting them in, then after they are in, holding them in place for a few seconds while they expand”, she adds.

Taking expert advice into consideration, I spent weeks testing a selection of earplugs across different materials and price points.

How I tested

I tested each pair of earplugs over a week to see how they fared while I slept, taking note of the following factors:

Noise reduction: I’ve stated the SNR for each pair of earplugs, but I also considered how much noise I was able to hear when wearing them, whether that was footsteps past my bedroom or cars outside my window. All the earplugs recommended below were the most effective at reducing noise, so this isn’t something you need to worry about. It’s the other factors below that are most important when choosing the right pair of earplugs.

I’ve stated the SNR for each pair of earplugs, but I also considered how much noise I was able to hear when wearing them, whether that was footsteps past my bedroom or cars outside my window. All the earplugs recommended below were the most effective at reducing noise, so this isn’t something you need to worry about. It’s the other factors below that are most important when choosing the right pair of earplugs. Ease of inserting : Following the instructions provided with each set of earplugs, I assessed how easy it was to get them into a comfortable and secure position. Some were effortless, while some required a fair bit of adjustment to get the right fit. Everyone has unique ear shapes, so I also considered whether each set of earplugs came with different-sized earbuds.

: Following the instructions provided with each set of earplugs, I assessed how easy it was to get them into a comfortable and secure position. Some were effortless, while some required a fair bit of adjustment to get the right fit. Everyone has unique ear shapes, so I also considered whether each set of earplugs came with different-sized earbuds. Comfort: A pair of earplugs can be excellent at reducing noise, but if they feel uncomfortable to wear, then you aren’t going to reach for them. I paid close attention to how much pressure each pair of earplugs put on my ear canal, and as a side sleeper, I checked to see if I could feel them sticking out when lying down.

A pair of earplugs can be excellent at reducing noise, but if they feel uncomfortable to wear, then you aren’t going to reach for them. I paid close attention to how much pressure each pair of earplugs put on my ear canal, and as a side sleeper, I checked to see if I could feel them sticking out when lying down. Cleaning: I tested a wide range of reusable earplugs, which should be kept clean to avoid bacteria build-up. With this in mind, I also assessed how easy each pair was to clean according to the instructions given by the brands.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabrina Sahota is The Independent’s consumer editor and she never recommends a product that isn’t worth your money. She has more than five years of experience testing products that promise a better night’s sleep. She’s become an expert in making her sleep space a haven of comfort, whether it’s testing the best mattress toppers, pillows, or, in this case, earplugs. Beyond this, she really values her sleep, and lives on a busy road, so she is constantly looking for solutions that will mean she isn’t disturbed.

The best earplugs for sleeping are: