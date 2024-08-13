Jump to content

12 best sleep aids for a restful night's kip 

12 best sleep aids for a restful night’s kip

Tired of counting sheep? Try our snooze-inducing edit of the best products to help you hit your sleep goals

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Tuesday 13 August 2024 17:46
Comments
We tried everything from calming candles to noise-cancelling earbuds
We tried everything from calming candles to noise-cancelling earbuds (iStock/The Independent)

Striving for better sleep? Whether you have trouble nodding off or find yourself frequently waking in the middle of the night, these products could help you on your way to a peaceful slumber.

We all suffer from the occasional poor night’s sleep or find it hard to drift off. But for some, this can be a recurring problem. More than 54 per cent of Britons are unsatisfied with their sleep quality, and half don’t know how to improve it, according to research by Cint UK.

A lack of shut-eye not only has an impact on our day-to-day life but also on long-term health.

“A few nights of cutting sleep short or experiencing reduced sleep quality increases our risk of poor focus, memory recall and decreased motivation,” says sleep physiologist Dr Guy Meadows. “It affects our mood, increasing levels of stress, anxiety and depression and the immune system is also compromised. In the long term, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

It’s clear that regularly getting a good night’s rest is key to overall wellbeing.

Read more:

Lifestyle changes such as avoiding caffeine and managing screen time before bed are commonly recommended methods for tackling insomnia. If you’ve tried these approaches to no avail, there are a host of sleep aids that may help you on your way to a better night’s slumber.

How we tested

We’ve been testing various sleep aids that are designed to induce drowsiness and relaxation, improve our overall sleep environment and help us stay snoozing through the night. Our favourites allowed us to get into a relaxing bedtime routine, helped us fall asleep faster and stay in peaceful slumber for longer.

The best sleep aids for 2024 are:

  • Best for pre-bedtime relaxation – Dreem Distillery CBD anchoring bath soak ‘the Z’s’: £80, Dreemdistillery.co.uk
  • Best for easing tension – Spacemasks self-heating eye mask, pack of 5: £16.50, Feelunique.com
  • Best for regulating body temperature – Woolroom chatsworth collection washable wool duvet, all seasons, 9-15 tog: £244.99, Thewoolroom.com
  • Best for falling asleep naturally – Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB: £200, Selfridges.com
  • Best to support sleep posture – Levitex gravity defying mattress: £459, Levitex.co.uk
  • Best for setting a calming environment – Neom perfect night’s sleep scented candle, 3 wick: £48, Neomorganics.com
  • Best for neck support – Tempur cloud cooltouch pillow: £95, Dreams.co.uk
  • Best for easing restlessness – Mela eucalyptus silk weighted blanket: £83.40, Melacomfort.co.uk
  • Best for blocking out noise – QuietOn 3 active noise cancelling earbuds: £229, Quieton.com
  • Best for allergy sufferers – Dyson purifier humidify+cool autoreact: £599.99, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best for blocking out light – Vivida silk blackout eye mask: £35, Vividalifestyle.com

JSHealth advanced magnesium+ powder

JSHealth Advanced Magnesium Powder Independent
  £24 from JS Health
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dreem Distillery CBD anchoring bath soak 'the Z’s’

Dreem Distillery CBD anchoring bath soak “the Z’s"
  £80 from Dreemdistillery.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Spacemasks self-heating eye mask, pack of 5

Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask - 5 pack indybest.jpg
  £16 from Feelunique.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Woolroom chatsworth collection washable wool duvet, all seasons, 9-15 tog

Woolroom Chatsworth collection washable wool duvet, all seasons, 9-15 tog indybest.jpg
  £244 from Thewoolroom.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB

Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB indybest.jpg
  £200 from Selfridges.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Levitex gravity defying mattress

Levitex gravity defying mattress indybest.jpg
  £459 from Levitex.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Neom perfect night’s sleep scented candle, 3 wick

Neom perfect night’s sleep scented candle, 3 wick indybest.jpg
  £48 from Neomorganics.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Tempur cloud cooltouch pillow

Tempur cloud CoolTouch pillow.jpg
  £95 from Dreams.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mela eucalyptus silk weighted blanket

Mela eucalyptus silk weighted blanket indybest.jpg
  £83 from Melacomfort.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

QuietOn 3 active noise cancelling earbuds

QuietOn 3 active noise cancelling earbuds.jpg
  £229 from Quieton.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson HEPA cool formaldehydeTP09 purifying fan

Dyson purifier Humidify+Cool autoreact
  £599 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vivida silk blackout eye mask

Vivida silk blackout eye mask indybest.jpg
  £35 from Vividalifestyle.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Sleep aids

All the sleep aids we tested have their benefits depending on what keeps you awake. However, the Dreem Distillery CBD anchoring bath soak “The Z’s” does an exceptional job of boosting pre-bedtime relaxation and is the perfect remedy for calming a fraught mind.

When you are in the land of nod, staying at a comfortable temperature plays a vital role in sleep quality. Therefore, the Woolroom chatsworth collection washable wool duvet is highly recommended for a cosy and deep slumber.

