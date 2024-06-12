The surprising benefits of a silk pillowcase – plus the one to buy

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ever wake up in the morning and find your hair knotty and your skin hot and sweaty? It could be because of your pillowcase.

The material of regular cotton or linen pillowcases is significantly more porous than silk, meaning your hair and skin might feel dry when you wake up because they soak up the natural oils. Silk helps retain moisture and doesn’t cause as much friction thanks to its smoother texture, resulting in less frizz and more protection for every hair type.

The benefits don’t stop at hair. A silk pillowcase can also have a positive impact on your skin. Because there’s less friction, the fabric doesn’t tug on the skin, meaning fewer fine lines and wrinkles and sleep-induced creases. What’s more, just like with your hair, it doesn’t suck out the moisture from your skin, so you should wake up feeling refreshed and hydrated. They’re also particularly good for people with sensitive skin.

What should you be looking out for in your silk pillowcase? Don’t be fooled by satin alternatives and make sure you’re choosing a 100 per cent mulberry silk with a momme (fabric weight) of 22 or higher for the very best results.

One such pillowcase that does all of the above is the Slip silk queen pillowcase, which our reviewer said “did measure up to expectations”. Keep reading for why you should be adding it to your basket ASAP.

Slip silk pillowcase: £75.65, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Slip )

A firm favourite of A-listers, including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Kate Hudson, Slip’s silk pillowcase comes in a range of colours and patterns and is crafted from the highest-grade mulberry silk. Owing to its great quality, it naturally landed a spot in our review of the best silk pillowcases, with our tester noting that they “instantly felt soothed by its breathable, soft fabric”.

They added that it “wasn’t slippery” to sleep on and they were “comforted by the cooling temperature-controlled texture”. In terms of the skin and hair benefits, our writer said they woke up with “sleek smoothness” instead of their “usual flyaway frizz”. They also found that their skincare soaked into their skin sufficiently and they “appreciated a dewier complexion the next morning – which is probably also down to sleeping better”.

Although it’s an investment at nearly £80, this silk pillowcase is luxurious and elegant, and should help your hair stay in tip-top condition – so if you were looking for a sign to make the switch, this is it.

Want more hair? These are the best sulphate free shampoos for healthy locks.