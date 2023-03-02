8 best sleep headphones and earbuds to help you drift off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s nothing worse than being kept awake at night by noise. Whether it’s a snoring partner or a racket outside the window, unwelcome sounds in the bedroom can make dropping off impossible.

Although it’s recommended that adults up to the age of 64 need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, Mental Health UK says one in five people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep. This can cause reduced immunity, poor mood, a lack of energy during the day and even depression. So, if noise is stopping your shut eye, it could be time to invest in a pair of sleep headphones.

Resembling regular headphones, they use either active noise cancelling technology (ANC) – listening for external noise and cancelling it – or passive noise cancellation (physically sealing out noise) to help you sleep. ANC works better with consistent, repetitive noises like snoring or aeroplane noise, while some headphones using passive noise cancellation also offer noise masking – playing ambient white noise once you’re asleep to cover unexpected disturbances like a siren outside.

It’s important to check the headphones will suit your needs before you buy. Some will only play music from the brand’s own content library so you won’t be able to drop off to your favourite podcast. Others include an alarm so you won’t need to worry about sleeping through your own – essential if you plan to use the headphones every night and don’t want to be repeatedly late for work.

Think about how you sleep too. Headphones that protrude from the ear won’t work well for side sleepers, while sleep bands may be unsuitable for anyone who gets very hot in bed. And if you really struggle sleeping or intend to use the headphones every night, it’s best to choose ones designed for lying down to ensure they’re as comfortable as possible.

The only downside of dedicated sleep headphones is they do tend to be pricey. If you want to really get your money’s worth or only intend to use them occasionally, you might prefer to choose headphones that can also be used during the day to play music or take calls. We’ve also included some pairs that are more useful for pre-sleep relaxing or for snoozing when travelling, rather than in bed.

How we tested

We wore each of these headphones in bed every night for several weeks to find the one that felt the most comfortable and helped us enjoy a blissfully silent night, even when faced with outside noise and a snoring partner. We also tried each pair while travelling on both aeroplanes and trains to see if they cancelled exterior noise so we could read or nap without hearing chatter. For each pair, we judged how they fit, if they stayed in place all night long if appropriate and if they really did keep noise out. We also rated battery life and extra functions including any apps that worked alongside the device. These are the ones that should (hopefully) help you snooze in peace.

The sleep headphones and earbuds included in this round-up (Siobhan Grogan)

The best sleep headphones for 2023 are: