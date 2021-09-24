9 best wardrobes for getting organised in the bedroom

Clutter-free bedrooms start with decent storage. Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.

Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your sartorial storage needs. Some contemporary wardrobes allow you to change up the interiors, adding split level hanging rails or extra shelving for those neatly folded sweaters.

While some furniture brands offer wardrobes that arrive fully formed, other products require some hefty self-assembly. If this really isn’t your forte look for brands that will put your wardrobe together on delivery – and with luck, take the packaging away with them.

Our round-up comprises a variety of standalone wardrobes chosen for their all-important functionality alongside their aesthetic appeal, suiting different spaces, tastes, and of course, budgets.

John Lewis & Partners Montreal two door wardrobe, oak The beauty of this double wardrobe is its simplicity. The Montreal takes a design cue from sleek Scandi style and presents a fuss-free silhouette with discrete integrated handles that allow you to glide it open from the centre and the top of its generous under-drawer. Crafted from a mix of solid oak, oak veneers and MDF, it boasts a lovely mid-toned and homely hue, bringing a welcome warmth to the bedroom. We loved the way the natural grain of the wood echoes the wardrobe’s minimalist lines, running vertically on the doors and horizontally on the drawer. It also offers a good amount of storage with no internal hanging space wasted. Buy now £ 699.99 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oak Furnitureland Detroit double wardrobe This is a sturdy and striking furniture piece with a cool industrial feel. It’s made from 100 per cent solid hardwood in a rich mismatch of textures: smooth, brushed and scored – and the full spectrum of natural wood tones from yellows to bronzes to dark browns. Further textural interest comes from the material’s organic knots and the slatted form of the bottom drawer. It may be chunky but the double wardrobe is elevated with sleek and contemporary black metal feet, which match the simple pull handles. This one boasts a good depth, too, which is handy for wider suit jackets. Buy now £ 549.99 , Oak Furnitureland {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made Ankhara double wardrobe We loved this dome shaped wardrobe, which instantly brought a relaxed boho feel to the bedroom. Designed by the award-winning Andy Boyce for Made, it is both functional and fashion-forward. Choose black rubber wood for a more dramatic look or oak veneer to match the blond rattan front. While it offers a decent amount of hanging space you may find your maxi dresses brushing the bottom of the unit. That said, there’s surprisingly commodious shelf space up top – despite its curvy shaping. The dainty gold handles and feet add a dose of understated elegance, too. Buy now £ 799 , Made {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loaf Grand Pimpernel wardrobe Like the best bespoke tailoring, this unassuming wardrobe hides a jazzy interior. Open it up and you’re met with a fun flash of pink paint. It’s a simple but effective touch that we couldn’t help but smile at. The Grand Pimpernel’s exterior boasts a beautifully aged and distressed finish, mimicking a pre-loved vintage furniture piece and offering oodles of country cottage charm. But unlike most antiques, the wardrobe, with its adjustable internal shelf, gives ample storage and hanging space – and importantly, depth. And, crafted from reclaimed pine, this one gets our top marks for sustainability. Buy now £ 1245 , Loaf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Painted Furniture Company Millbrook low full hanging wardrobe Ikea’s Pax system is a perennial bestseller. It’s not new but with the Japandi trend hot on the lips of design lovers everywhere, we’re seeing it in a brand new light. Indeed, mixing Japanese and Scandinavian design elements, the sliding door wardrobe proves a stylish addition to our contemporary sleep space. In this configuration, pale oak effect fibreboard is flanked with a top-to-toe mirror panel. A wholly versatile storage solution for our clothes and more, interior accessories such as drawers, shelves and extra clothes rails can be added. Highly functional and highly fashionable. Buy now £ 485 , Ikea {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Painted Furniture Company Millbrook low full hanging wardrobe Short but full-hanging wardrobes are often sold on their ability to suit properties with lower ceilings but we’d argue their appeal has as much to do with our own height – or lack thereof. If you’re petite, the Millbrook will give you chair-free access to your garbs without skimping on hanging space. As with all Painted Furniture Company’s offerings, the sturdy wardrobe boasts top quality craftsmanship and a range of pretty paint colours – and wood finishes – to choose from. Diminutive but mighty, this one’s a modern classic to invest in. More stock is expected late January. Buy now £ 959 , Painted Furniture Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Argos Home Nordic 2 door wardrobe If you’re after a wardrobe that maximises on hanging space, Argos Home’s offering is suitably economical in its design. The two door closet opens up to reveal a high hanging rail with no additional shelves, making it ideal for longer dresses. Proving great value for money at under £200, this is a furniture piece that looks more expensive than it is – and that’s particularly so in the chic grey colourway with contrasting natural wood handles. It’s made from FSC-certified pine, awarding it eco points, while its decorative detailing gives it a traditional and homely feel. Buy now £ 190 , Argos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} VonHaus white and oak double wardrobe Asymmetrical cut-out handles become a functional design feature in this clean white wardrobe – simply scoop the doors open left or right. This one features a decent amount of hanging space, an internal shelf and, in true Scandi style, a pair of external drawers in a contrasting pale oak effect. We loved the angled, tapered legs in the same finish that both elevate the unit and keep it firmly rooted to the floor. This one’s design-led and heavyweight – but surprisingly affordable. Buy now £ 184.99 , VonHaus {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Cotswold Company Chester dove grey four door wardrobe This is an expansive freestanding wardrobe that gives its fitted counterparts a run for their money. Beautifully symmetrical, the four-door wardrobe boasts two left, and two right opening doors with a centred double drawer sandwiched between the two smaller ones. Inside, there’s as much shelving space as there is hanging space – you won’t need a separate chest of drawers with this imposing furniture piece in the bedroom – while the bottom drawers boast a generous capacity. This is a brand that’s known for its top quality craftsmanship and perfect paint finishes. Suffice to say, it’s an investment piece. Buy now £ 1250 , The Cotswold Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Wardrobes John Lewis & Partners’ Montreal two door wardrobe won us over for its sleek, minimalist lines and its warm colour. It’s a sturdy furniture piece that offers a good amount of hanging space along with a generous bottom drawer for accessories. We also loved Made’s Ankhara double wardrobe for its laid-back boho look, its decorative shaping and its flashes of glamorous metallics.

