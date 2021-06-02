There are few easier and quicker ways of helping to alleviate the aches, pains and long-term damage of sitting all day than by switching from a conventional desk to one that allows you to stand up once in a while.

Standing helps with posture, keeps you moving, improves circulation and much more besides. It’s not a cure-all, but being able to break up your periods of sitting down with half an hour here and there of standing is a great way to improve your productivity and wellbeing.

You may not want to be standing all day, which is where getting an adjustable standing desk comes in. These offer the ability to alter the height of your working area so that you can switch from sitting down to standing up without having to otherwise move or rearrange your desk area.

There are two main choices to be made when seeking a standing desk, or a sit-stand desk if you will. Either you can opt for a whole desk replacement or an on-desk solution.

The former means you get the full expanse of your desk to work with at whatever height you like, but it means replacing your existing desk. You can buy adjustable desk legs on their own so that you can keep your existing desk surface, but obviously, this is no good if your desk doesn’t have a removable top. The other bonus with full-size adjustable desks is that you can lower them to below the height of normal desks, making them potentially more comfortable when sitting too.

Meanwhile, on-desk solutions allow you to keep your existing desk, and they’re often cheaper, but you generally only get enough adjustable desk space for your computer. To help you pick your way through the many different standing desk/sit-stand options, we’ve spent the last few weeks testing the very latest offerings. We looked at how stylish they were, how easy they are to install, how easy they are to adjust, build quality and of course price.

Flytta 2 standing desk Best: Overall standing desk This is a full desk replacement that uses electronic motors in each leg to move the desk up and down. A little control panel is attached to the front, underside of the desk and with it you can control the height directly or save and recall up to four preset heights. The movement is smooth and precise, if a little loud – 51dB going up, 46dB going down – but it only takes a few seconds to move. Also, we like that you have to hold down the button to move to a preset, rather than just tap it once which makes it inherently a little safer than some alternatives. The frame is made up of thick, sturdy steel resulting in a desk that’s very stable no matter what height you have it at (60cm – 120cm). Powder coated in either black, silver or white, there’s also an elegance to the whole thing that puts it above some slightly chunkier looking rivals. Available either on its own or with a desktop, the tops provided are sturdy laminate offered in various sizes and colour variants – white, beech or maple. The greater overall versatility of having a full desk plus the easy electronic adjustability, great build quality and very competitive price make this our go-to choice for a standing desk. Buy now £ 719.94 , Sit-Stand.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fellowes lotus sit-stand height-adjustable workstation Best: On-desk standing desk This desk offers the convenience and ease of an on-desk sit-stand solution but without the bulk. This contraption attaches to the back edge of a desk like a traditional monitor arm but instead of just a monitor at the end, there’s also a bent plywood tray for your keyboard and mouse. As well as offering vertical variability, it enables you to just push your whole PC setup out the way, clearing your desk for other uses. It’s also an elegant looking device, and it's built like a tank and the height adjustment is effortless. The downside is it’s quite expensive for an on-desk option, but given the versatility and perfect execution this has to be one of our favourites. Buy now £ 379 , Viking-direct.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Humanscale float adjustable table Instead of an electric motor system to adjust its height, this desk uses a mechanical spring system that you have to adjust the tension of in order to have the desk move easily up and down. This removes any safety concerns of motorised solutions and actually makes the desk quicker to adjust. However, it also means you can’t just hit a preset button and have it adjust to your preferred height – you’ve got to move it manually every time. It also sits at odds with the very high price of this desk. When you can buy fully motorised desks for half the price, this desk seems very expensive. That said, the overall fit and finish here is a cut above and looks particularly good in its all white finish. Plus, you don’t have to worry about any future electricity costs with a desk like this. Buy now £ 1518 , Think-furniture.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Varidesk pro plus 36 Best: Standing desk for a desktop One of the original desktop sit-stand brands, Varidesk offers a range of adjustable on-desk solutions that largely work via the same principle. Two sets of parallel legs raise the main desk section, projecting it up and forward for use when standing. However, because the mechanism sits under the desk section, it’s too high when lowered for use in a sitting position. As such it requires a lower keyboard and mouse tray. This makes it a fairly bulky, ungainly affair that takes up a lot of desk space – especially in this extra wide Pro Plus 36 configuration – so there’s not much room beside it other than for a mug and a desk tidy. The pneumatic lift mechanism works very well, though, so it’s quick and easy to shift working modes. It’s also competitively priced. As such, if you do require a large sit-stand solution but don’t want to replace your whole desk, the Varidesk Pro Plus 36 is a good choice. Buy now £ 365 , Vari.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Humanscale quickstand eco The key advantage of this desk over many other desktop sit-stand solutions is that its main desk section can drop low enough to not need a separate keyboard and mouse tray. This means you get a larger overall desk area, in turn making it more versatile. It also has a smaller footprint than most, leaving more of your desk for other duties. The downside is it’s rather tall, with its lifting pillar rising high up on your desk, and looking a little odd in the process, especially if you opt for the laptop version that doesn’t have a monitor at the top. Otherwise, Humanscale has done a great job of making the eco look as elegant as it possibly can with a nicely uniform white finish used throughout. The adjustable-tension, spring-based lifting system also works well, though did require a lot of tightening before the tray would stay in place. It’s also built to a very high standard, making it one of the more tempting premium on-desk options. Buy now £ 442 , Office Furniture Scene {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Yo-Yo desk mini Best: Affordable standing desk Mini by name and nature, this desktop sit-stand solution offers a manually adjustable platform for your monitor, mouse and keyboard but in a more compact package than some alternatives. Like other multi-legged solutions, such as its main rival the Varidesk, it sits high on the desk so requires a lower section for your keyboard and mouse. And it’s this that is its main problem – the keyboard tray is a touch small, so the area for your mouse feels a little cramped. Other than this, it offers a nicely balanced compromise between being compact enough to not totally dominate your desk and yet large enough to feel practical. The adjustment mechanism also works reasonably well, though it isn’t quite as smooth as the Varidesk, and the low price makes this a tempting option for those not yet wanting to spend big on a sit-stand desk. Buy now £ 230.15 , Sit-Stand.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Yo-Yo desk pro 2+ Best: Electronic sit-stand standing desk: Another electronic sit-stand desk that uses a motor in each leg to smoothly raise and lower the desktop from a height of 60cm all the way up to 120cm. It comes with a control panel that lets you manually adjust the height or set and recall up to three presets. However, unlike the Flytta you don’t need to hold down the button to move to the preset. This is more convenient but does raise a slight safety concern. The motors will stop if there’s too much resistance but there’s enough power here that you could potentially do some harm before the motors cut out. Otherwise it’s another very sturdily made unit and its motors are quieter than the Flytta too – 42dB both up and down. However, it isn’t quite as elegantly made as that desk. Nonetheless, thanks to its impressively low price, the Yo-Yo Desk Pro 2+ is a great option for those seeking a full electronic sit-stand desk on a budget. Buy now £ 427.96 , Sit-Stand {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Freedesk small This is by far the cheapest and simplest standing desk solution we’ve tested. Originally a Kickstarter project, this simple tea tray style device uses an elasticated folding leg system to pop up. Despite being so simple, the mechanism works well and it’s easy to adjust the top to your desired height. It can be folded completely flat to used as it is, or to be easily be stowed away somewhere. The small version also looks the part thanks to the use of solid wood for the legs and frame, and it has a nice white laminate top. However, it’s only suited to use with laptops and the build quality could be a little better – the frame on our sample came apart at the corner. The non-Lite versions use a solid desktop instead, though, so should hold up better. Nonetheless, this puts a bit of a dent in its appeal, especially considering it’s price, but we still think it’s a good place to start if you’re considering a standing desk. Buy now £ 240 , Thefreedesk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

