Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

8 best desks to spruce up your working-from-home office in a study or bedroom

These practical yet stylish workstation desks offer functionality and storage for working from your home office or bedroom

Ali Howard
Wednesday 02 August 2023 16:50
<p>Finding the right desk, whether you’re setting it up in the bedroom, corner of the living room, or dedicated study space, can be a tall order</p>

Finding the right desk, whether you’re setting it up in the bedroom, corner of the living room, or dedicated study space, can be a tall order

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Regardless of whether you’re fully back in the office or have continued to work from home at least some of the week post-pandemic, many of us spend half our lives sitting at a desk. With that in mind, it’s vital we choose the right workstation for us, and for our available space.

For those lucky enough to have a dedicated study or home office to work from, a desk can take centre stage, and can be as sprawling as your floorplan will allow. If you’re setting up in the living room, or a corner of the bedroom however, you’ll need to be a little more creative with a desk that both satisfies your nine-to-five needs and complements your existing décor – preferably without taking up too much room.

There’s so much choice when it comes to buying a new desk, from mid-century modern and industrial styles, to classic vs contemporary. And then there’s the materials, size, shape, and storage, to consider too.

If you’re known to keep a messy desk, think about a home desk with open shelving, drawers, or even integrated cupboards to encourage you to keep your workstation clutter free. While for those working with multiple monitors or architects’ drawing boards, an L-shaped, or double desk can be a godsend.

Once you’ve chosen your ideal workstation, think about supportive, adjustable, and ergonomic seating in the shape of an office chair that will give you correct posture throughout your workday. Because above all else, comfort is key.

Related stories

10 best ergonomic office chairs that make working from home more comfortable
10 best standing desks that deserve an ovation
Best sofas tested for style and comfort, by an interiors expert
8 best kids’ desk and chair sets that will make home learning a doddle

How we tested

We put a range of desks to the test with differing price points, styles and materials, looking for great design and craftsmanship, and ease of self-assembly where appropriate. We tried out the desks in different room set-ups and considered various office seats to go with them, thinking about comfort. We weighed up affordability with space-saving properties, and we considered simple functionality, given their daily, heavy use.

The best desks in 2023 are:

  • Best desk overall – Barker and Stonehouse Modi reclaimed wood desk: £299, Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk
  • Best foldable desk – Dunelm Evelyn oak effect folding desk: £49, Dunelm.com
  • Best cheap desk – Ikea Lagkapten/Adils desk: £65, Ikea.com
  • Best small desk – Habitat loft living corner office desk: £130, Habitat.co.uk
  • Best desk for storage – Oak Furnitureland Highgate rustic solid oak and painted desk: £549.99, Oakfurnitureland.co.uk

Barker and Stonehouse modi reclaimed wood desk

  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: H 73cm x W 140cm x D 67cm
  • Materials: Reclaimed wood

It may be simple in design, but the Modi desk proves that sometimes all you need is a sturdy surface to work from. Satisfyingly chunky, the tabletop boasts a 6cm thickness and is crafted from reclaimed wood, which is full of character and rustic charm. The dark stained timber top is contrasted with mid-century inspired tapered black legs complete with brass capped ends – just to give the piece an added touch of luxe.

What this one lacks in storage it more than makes up for in generous dimensions. Centre your screen and there’s still plenty of space for books, files and home office accessories on either side. Thanks to the angle of the legs, there’s also space to move around on a wheely office chair, or to tuck in a comfy seat with arm rests.

Continue reading...

Dunelm Evelyn oak effect folding desk

  • Best: Foldable desk
  • Dimensions: H 84.5cm x W 83cm x D 53cm
  • Materials: MDF and wood veneers

We don’t all have the luxury of a dedicated home office, which is why this affordable and foldable desk from Dunelm proves a godsend. It boasts an oak effect top, which is made from a mix of MDF and wood veneers, together with a black metal painted frame for a pleasing, Scandi-inspired contrast. Its party piece, of course, is that it folds completely flat and can be easily stacked, or better still, hung up on the wall to save on floor space when not in use. Ideal for occasional home office workers, this lightweight desk will happily hold a laptop and a few extra workstation essentials. Its X-shaped frame, despite its slimline silhouette, proves perfectly sturdy too.

Continue reading...

La Redoute interieurs hiba metal desk

  • Best: Metal desk
  • Dimensions: H 75cm x W 120cm x D 50cm
  • Materials: Powder-coated steel

Offering a chic, industrial take on the home office desk is this entirely metal number from La Redoute. It comes in a choice of two colourways, a blend-into-the-background black, or a standout sage green. And we loved the latter for the nature-inspired colour pop it brought to our workspace. The desk is crafted from a powder-coated steel and boasts a slim silhouette with a minimal footprint. Cleverly designed to give you plenty of storage space, this one’s all about the open shelving with generous compartments to the left as well as an open undershelf that runs the full length of the desktop. This one can be easily fixed to the wall, too if you’re after extra security. Stylish, lightweight, minimal and fuss-free.

Continue reading...

Ikea Lagkapten/Adils desk

  • Best: Cheap desk
  • Dimensions: H 73cm x W 200cm x D 60cm
  • Materials: Fibreboard, plastic, steel

Another desk that gives you a simple surface, Ikea’s offering is as reliably affordable as it is satisfyingly wide. The tabletop is fashioned from a mix of fibreboard and particleboard with a recycled honeycomb structure paper filling, making it both lightweight and sustainable, while its black, pole-like legs are made from a powder-coated steel.

This one’s designed to save on space and sit against a wall, and it proves ideal in a home office set-up where you have multiple monitors, or you’re working alongside someone for the day. Thoughtfully designed, the feet are adjustable to account for uneven floors, and it boasts a fifth leg in the centre to prevent sagging, and to keep it nice and steady.

Continue reading...

John Lewis + Swoon Franklin desk

  • Best: Home office desk
  • Dimensions: H 78cm x W 131.7cm x D 45cm
  • Materials: Acacia wood, MDF, wood veneers and metal

This is a seriously stylish desk that more than earns its place in a domestic set-up. A world away from the clinical office-like computer desk, the Franklin boasts attractive marquetry and metallic accents, bringing style and sophistication to any room. Designed by Swoon and made by John Lewis, it is fashioned from a mix of acacia wood, MDF, wood veneers and metal.

Storage space comes in the form of two generous side drawers, complete with beautifully textured fronts and brass hardware. Its spindle style legs offer mid-century chic and prove surprisingly steady, while the surface is satisfyingly wide, bragging a beautiful natural wood grain. We loved the lipped tabletop design with its brass inlay, which kept our paperwork neatly in place.

Continue reading...

Blue Elephant reversible L-shaped computer desk

  • Best: Double desk
  • Dimensions: H 76cm x W 152.4cm x D 139.45cm (L-shaped); H 76cm x W 241.8cm x D 139.45cm
  • Materials: Particle board, chipboard

We do love a furniture piece that grows with us. Whether we’re moving house, or simply moving rooms, this versatile double desk boasts two configurations: choose elongated or L-shaped. The expansive workspace comes with nifty added storage by way of open shelving, an integrated cupboard, and handy end hooks to hang up your laptop bag, leads, or headphones, keeping them close at hand while you work.

The double desk is crafted from a mix of manufactured wood and metal and comes in a choice of finishes. What we loved most about this desk was that it offers oodles of surface and storage, yet it has a light and airy feel with a minimal footprint, thanks to its slim, contemporary frame. For a two-person desk, it is also pleasingly affordable.

Continue reading...

Habitat loft living corner office desk

  • Best: Small desk
  • Dimensions: H 77.5cm x W 80cm x D 80cm
  • Materials: Powder coated steel, oak-effect wood

For many of us still working from home post-pandemic, the name of the game is space-saving. Without a separate study, you want a nifty desk that’ll not only blend with your existing décor, but one that won’t intrude on your already limited floorplan. For that reason, Habitat’s offering is awarded best small desk from us, thanks to its clever corner design, and its light and airy feel.

Unmistakably industrial in style, and part of the brand’s wider “loft living” collection, the desk is fashioned from a powder-coated steel frame with a contrasting warm oak effect wooden top that successfully mimics the real thing. With its enveloping frame, you’ll need to choose your office chair wisely – one that will comfortably slide in.

Continue reading...

Oak Furnitureland highgate rustic solid oak and painted desk

  • Best: Desk for storage
  • Dimensions: H 82cm x W 145cm x D 60cm
  • Materials: 100% solid hardwood

A permanent home office set up deserves a really solid, timeless desk that will last a lifetime. If you’re after a classic look, Oak Furnitureland’s Highgate will appeal. As with all the brand’s furniture offering, the desk is crafted from 100 per cent solid hardwood, with dovetail joints and no flimsy MDF drawer backs in sight. The handmade desk boasts chic architectural stylings with its plinth-like columns and its substantial footed base. With an impressive seven storage compartments comprising six drawers and a right sided integrated cupboard, the inky blue painted desk will accommodate all your paperwork and more, leaving the attractive oak stained top pleasingly clutter free.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Desks

We loved Barker and Stonehouse’s modi reclaimed wood desk for its simplicity and its eco credentials. The reclaimed wood top is wonderfully rustic and chunky, while the tapered, angled legs hint at both industrial stylings and mid-century modern. We also loved La Redoute’s hiba metal desk, especially in the green colourway, for its contemporary-industrial look and its slimline and space-saving makeup. And we were impressed with Dunelm’s affordable fold-up desk, the Evelyn, for its nifty design.

Take your working from home set-up to the next level with our selection of the best standing desks

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off summer essentials at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in