Regardless of whether you’re fully back in the office or have continued to work from home at least some of the week post-pandemic, many of us spend half our lives sitting at a desk. With that in mind, it’s vital we choose the right workstation for us, and for our available space.

For those lucky enough to have a dedicated study or home office to work from, a desk can take centre stage, and can be as sprawling as your floorplan will allow. If you’re setting up in the living room, or a corner of the bedroom however, you’ll need to be a little more creative with a desk that both satisfies your nine-to-five needs and complements your existing décor – preferably without taking up too much room.

There’s so much choice when it comes to buying a new desk, from mid-century modern and industrial styles, to classic vs contemporary. And then there’s the materials, size, shape, and storage, to consider too.

If you’re known to keep a messy desk, think about a home desk with open shelving, drawers, or even integrated cupboards to encourage you to keep your workstation clutter free. While for those working with multiple monitors or architects’ drawing boards, an L-shaped, or double desk can be a godsend.

Once you’ve chosen your ideal workstation, think about supportive, adjustable, and ergonomic seating in the shape of an office chair that will give you correct posture throughout your workday. Because above all else, comfort is key.

How we tested

We put a range of desks to the test with differing price points, styles and materials, looking for great design and craftsmanship, and ease of self-assembly where appropriate. We tried out the desks in different room set-ups and considered various office seats to go with them, thinking about comfort. We weighed up affordability with space-saving properties, and we considered simple functionality, given their daily, heavy use.

The best desks in 2023 are: