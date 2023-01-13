Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When a new year dawns, many of us will take the opportunity to declutter and organise our homes – it’s a “new year, new us” after all. But with Christmas presents and sale purchases threatening to mess up your space, it’s really important to have some smart storage solutions up your sleeve.

For us, a personal bugbear is not having enough space in our wardrobe. And while we’re all for giving your clothes a longer lease of life, there’s simply no point in keeping them if they’re not going to be worn.

Vicky Silverthorn, a professional home organiser – also known as You Need A Vicky – suggests that you, “Have a declutter but ignore any of the quirky tips. Go with your gut feeling – don’t shift the responsibility but hold yourself accountable. It’s all about being mindful, which is a really healthy way to declutter.”

Another area of concern is often the kitchen cupboards – who else has been guilty of somehow making things fit as long as the door or drawer closes? We’ll accept a silent raise of hands. “Think carefully regarding the products you have. You can find so many wonderful space-saving items, for example, stackable tupperwares,” advises Vicky. “You have to work with the space you have – if you don’t need to have a lot of gadgets in your home, downsize the non-essentials.”

If, like us, you are someone who needs to get your home in order, we’ve produced the ultimate home organisation guide. It’s complete with tips from Vicky as well as the products you need to help get 2023 off to mess-free start.

Essential products to help you organise your home in 2023

Muji PP storage box: £34.95, Muji.eu

(Muji)

One of Vicky’s top tips is to “make use of any dead space at the bottom of your wardrobe” and these stackable drawers might just be the answer. Muji’s storage boxes come in a variety of sizes, meaning they can fit into different spaces and be tailored to your individual needs. There’s no reason you couldn’t store everything from clothes and shoes to accessories in these handy boxes.

Buy now

So At Nature amber glass bottle with black lid: £16, Soatnature.com

(So At Nature)

Sometimes it’s easier to minimise what we have out on display if it’s pretty and stylish – and these beautifully-designed glass bottles from So At Nature are just the ticket. The brand offers similar stylish containers for tea, coffee and other kitchen essentials, as well as laundry products – all ensuring a sleek look throughout your home.

Buy now

Bisley 29 series multidrawer: £208, Bisley.com

(Bisley)

We’re all guilty of having loose bits of paperwork and leaflets lying around the house and it’s the first thing to make a home look untidy. You don’t need a fancy system to keep your home paperwork free though. Instead, keep things simple with a sizeable, yet stylish, filing cabinet from Bisley. Pink not your colour? These drawers are available in a variety of shades, so take your pick.

Buy now

Habitat Austen Double Ottoman Bed Frame: £256, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

An ottoman double bed frame is the ultimate tool to keep your bedroom clean and uncluttered. Whether you’re storing clothes, bedding or shoes, this keeps it all neat and tidy. Simply pop open from the foot of the bed, thanks to a nifty gas-lift mechanism, and you should be able to reach anything you need with ease.

While we’re fans of storage beds at IndyBest, Vicky notes one thing about ottoman beds to watch out for. She saus, “Ottoman beds are brilliant – as long as they’re not used as a dumping ground. Decide what categories from your wardrobe or bedroom are going to live there as if it’s out of sight, it’s very easy to forget about it.”

Buy now

Ecover washing up liquid refill in lemon and aloe vera, 5L: £12.50, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

It seems silly, but a lot of the time the things that can clutter your cupboards are the endless lotions and potions we use every day. So, why no save space – and the planet – by investing in just one large refillable? This washing up liquid is plant-based with biodegradable ingredients, still leaves your dishes clean, and according to Vicky will, “save so much plastic and mean you aren’t storing a ton of spares.”

Buy now

mDesign kitchen bamboo storage boxes: £108.93, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Practical, versatile and easy to clean, these wooden storage boxes can fit a wide range of packaged foods that will keep your pantry or kitchen cupboards neat and tidy. Made of a durable and environmentally friendly material, they’re compact so as to easily fit inside any cupboard or on top of any shelf in your home. A great alternative to the common plastic container.

Buy now

Tefal Ingenio easy cook and clean 10-piece pan set: £164, Tefal.co.uk

(Tefal)

If you’re not a professional chef, the chances are you’re won’t be needing to use more than a couple of pans at a time when cooking. So, why not save space with this easily stackable set from Tefal? Featuring removable handles and, as we mention, the ability to stack within each other, you may just be amazed at how much more room you have in your kitchen cupboard.

Buy now

Joseph Joseph nest glass storage dishes: £32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This set of glass storage dishes are the perfect addition to your new, neatly-organised kitchen. Compact, easy-to-find (thanks to the colour-coded lids) and perfect if you’re trying to reduce plastic containers in your home. The snap-together lids work with easy-pull tabs, while also being freezer, microwave and – without the lids – oven proof. They’re also dishwasher-safe.

Buy now

