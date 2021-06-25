8 best storage beds to help you maximise on space

No matter how big our home is we can never have enough storage space – it is after all a precious commodity. When an opportunity comes to combine storage with a stylish new furniture piece, shrewd homemakers grab it.

Storage beds generally fall into two groups: those with generous under bed drawers, and those with nifty lifting mechanisms, which allow the bed to open up, revealing a sizable void ready to be filled with extra bedding and all manner of clutter.

Purchasing a bed with concealed storage is a game of weighing up form and function. While some offer commodious spaces underneath the mattress, they can be on the bulky side.

Storage beds with feet elevate the frame to give the illusion of extra floor space but these designs often trade storage space for a slimmer silhouette. It is a matter of taste and of course, de-cluttering needs – exactly how deep are you drowning in last season’s winter coats?

We put our best beds to the test, looking for that all-important comfort as much as storage capacity.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Happy Beds yorkie grey fabric ottoman bed What we loved most about the yorkie was its deceptive design. You wouldn’t think this one’s a storage bed thanks to its dark wood feet elevating the frame off the ground – the illusion of extra floor space makes a big difference. The bed opens up from the foot end with ease using gas powered pistons and can reach a 45-degree angle to give you ample access to your stored bits and bobs. The bed is on the slimmer side, storage-wise, but we found it more than enough for our extra bedding and pillows. Upholstered in chic elephant grey, and with a plush, buttoned headboard, this is one smart, contemporary storage bed. Buy now £ 564.99 , Happy Beds {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Button & Sprung Primrose king size ottoman This is an elegant and modern handcrafted bed frame that has a completely clean silhouette, yet it manages to maximise on storage space, thanks to its nifty design. The entire top of the bed lifts up easily by way of a fabric pull handle, revealing an impressive capacity underneath. We found it glides back down again, without the back ache. The design allows for both easy access and oodles of functional storage space. We loved the classic curvy headboard and the comprehensive list of colour choices and textures – from brushed cotton to crushed velvet. Buy now £ 1245 , Button & Sprung {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loaf tight space storage bed This modern, upholstered bed features four discreet fabric covered drawers, which provide generous under storage without the need for any lifting. With separate drawer space, we liked that our stuff could be easily compartmentalised – as opposed to all thrown in together. The bed comes in four sizes, from single up to super king, and has a huge range of fabrics to choose from, alongside 17 headboards, winning points on versatility. Whichever you choose, this one’s as plush as it is practical. Buy now £ 695 , Loaf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dreams Wilson upholstered ottoman bed frame With its scrolled head and foot end, this offering by Dreams features a cosy sleigh-like shaping, which can only be achieved in a storage bed if it opens up from the side – choose left or right when putting the bed together. This one’s available in three sizes, from a small double up to a king, and comes in a choice of three monochrome fabric finishes. While access to its storage space is limited compared to some of the others in our round-up, this bed is a no-brainer when it comes to furnishing a loft room with a slanted ceiling. Further to that, the Wilson has an impressive build quality for its affordable price. Buy now £ 399 , Dreams {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Dormy House ottoman divan Making a feature out of its storage compartments, as opposed to hiding them, this stylish bed from The Dormy House has an innovative design. The ottoman divan is elevated with smart turned wooden legs and while the top of the bed lifts up in one piece, its storage space is divided into two. These are simply clipped together to create separate storage boxes underneath. This is another space-saving bed that allows for full customisation: choose from a range of fabrics and wood finishes for the legs. Headboards are sold separately so do factor that into your budget. Buy now £ 455 , The Dormy House {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Time 4 Sleep malmo new oak finish wooden ottoman storage bed It’s unusual to find a proper storage bed in wood, which is why we loved this classic looking number from Time 4 Sleep. It’s made from a rubberwood that features a close-knit natural grain, and the lacquer finish gives it a wonderfully warming oak effect. The sprung-slatted top is raised with a user-friendly gas lift mechanism and reveals a large storage area inside. The mattress sits snug within the frame, so you do need to dig your hand in to find the hidden metal pull handle. This one’s impressive for its affordability and functionality in equal measure. Buy now £ 429 , Time 4 Sleep {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BoConcept lugano storage bed We wouldn’t expect a practical storage bed to make a jaw-dropping design statement but BoConcept’s offering does just that. Marrying form and function to perfection, the bed celebrates mixed materials while flanking hard and soft elements. It can be customised with a wealth of luxury fabrics and finishes including velvets and leathers, walnut and oak veneers. The foot end of the bed opens up to reveal a generous storage area, while its sturdy plinth base offers a hard-edged, heavy look. Buy now £ 2585 , BoConcept {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea platsa bed frame with storage While most designs are concerned with hiding storage space, this contemporary bed frame from Ikea does the opposite and makes a feature of it. Made from a mix of particleboard and fibreboard, the flat-packed furniture piece is ideal for apartment-dwellers short on shelving: the bed utilises three sides for accessible storage and includes an integrated ottoman-style shelf to perch on at the foot of the bed. Adorn it with scatter cushions or a faux fur rug for the full effect. We loved this clever storage bed for its clever design. Practical, modern and affordable. Buy now £ 250 , Ikea {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Storage beds The Happy Beds Yorkie bed is a stylish, contemporary mid-priced piece that features top craftsmanship and plenty of practical – and cleverly concealed – storage space. We loved its plush, sizable buttoned headboard and its textured fabric finish in chic elephant grey. For those with cash to splash in the bedroom, BoConcept's lugano storage bed is a triumph in form and function – and a show-stopping statement piece. Make bedtime a comfortable experience with our review of the best mattresses

