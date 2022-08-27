Best mattress 2022: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email

A good mattress can transform your life. We know that’s a bold statement, but it’s true.

Sleep is vitally important. When we sleep, we give our brains and body a chance to repair, recover, and process our thoughts.

Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help to maintain overall health, weight and energy levels. And one of the most important factors affecting your sleep is your environment, including your mattress.

According to The Sleep Charity, the average person spends about a third of their life asleep. If the average life of a mattress is seven years (we’ll come on to that in a minute), then that’s a whopping 20,000 hours you’ll spend on one.

Your mattress is one of the key factors that affect the quantity and quality of sleep you get. We know there’s a bewildering amount of choice out there: foam, hybrid, pocket-sprung, no-turn, rotate... But have no fear! We’ve spent months investigating mattresses and testing them in real-world scenarios to find you the very best.

How we tested

So how did we review the mattresses to find the best one? We slept on the job. Every night for four months, we tried out these mattresses. We tested all the big names, and some smaller brands too. That’s about 1,000 hours of testing. We tried them at home, sleeping on each one rather than just lying on it for 10 minutes. We did this alongside a co-tester with different sleeping preferences to canvas further opinions.

We looked for how comfortable they were, how thick, how it felt to move around on the mattress, and if we could feel our co-tester’s movements. Overheating was also on our minds – we wanted mattresses that didn’t have us waking up in a pool of sweat. This is what we found.

For reference, each price listed below is for a standard double mattress, but we’ve also detailed the sizes each mattress is available in too.

The best mattresses for 2022 are:

There are also eight layers of traceable British wool, which help with temperature regulation. We always felt nicely warm on the mattress and didn’t overheat at all, not even on warmer nights. The wool is also naturally fire-retardant and antimicrobial, to keep you free of nasties and sweat all night long. This mattress is perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers. We love that every Hypnos mattress is handmade by craftspeople in the UK – this is a truly British mattress right here. It’s no surprise the Queen plumps for Hypnos herself.

Holy comfort levels, this Hypnos mattress is incredible. The edge-to-edge support is second to none, and the medium tension provides fantastic support. No matter if we laid on our side, back or front, we felt supported and woke up with no pain or aches in the morning. The support is thanks to the six-turn, pocket-sprung system. In layman’s terms, this means each spring works independently to support your body and react to movement, weight and shape.

We loved how much we felt like we were sleeping in a bubble of bliss on this mattress. As we have already mentioned, the isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature. With other mattresses, our co-tester was liable to disagree with us about warmth, but on the Emma premium, we were both kept at a perfect temperature. This is thanks to the two layers of memory foam specifically designed to help airflow. It gets two thumbs up from us.

We loved this hybrid mattress because it felt like the true Goldilocks choice – not too firm, not too soft. When we initially tested it, we thought it was very soft, but after sleeping on it, we’ve come to realise that beneath all that sumptuous memory foam is some serious support from five zones of springs, designed to adapt to your body as you move in the night. These springs work independently of each other, which meant our co-tester didn’t wake us up, no matter how much they fidgeted in the night. A reinforced core zone is designed to keep spines aligned; while we can’t be medically sure that this happened, we certainly felt supported.

The hybrid pro has edge-to-edge support with no trail-off towards the sides. A multi-zoned foam layer at the base adjusts to movements and body shape to ensure you’re held in all the right places. With seven layers, this is Simba’s second-thickest mattress, so it’s definitely at the more luxurious end of the spectrum.

We were thoroughly impressed with this hybrid mattress. A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains. Just under the surface of the mattress is a layer of wool, which has natural temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic properties. We didn’t overheat on the Simba hybrid pro, and there was noticeably improved airflow compared with traditional, older-style memory foam mattresses.

We found this mattress to be very comfortable, with solid support beneath the memory foam layer. This is thanks to the heavy-duty foam at the bottom of the mattress. The upper layer of foam is designed to gently support all pressure points in the body. It suited both side and back sleepers because of this and impressed even the most discerning of testers.

This Emma mattress comes vacuum-packed and rolled, and although it seemed to come up to shape within about 40 minutes, we left it for the recommended four hours to fully expand. This mattress is undoubtedly on the softer side of medium out of all the memory foam models we tested, so it is well suited to those with smaller builds. The sleep surface is made from Emma’s patented UltraDry cover, which is designed to help regulate your temperature and wick away sweat. You can also unzip it from the mattress to wash it.

The support in the Dusk mattress comes from 2,000 springs (in the king size) sandwiched between layers of memory foam. These three layers work together to provide dependable support that kept us snuggled all night long while keeping our spines in optimal alignment. It’s a very decent mattress for the money.

Dusk is relatively new to the mattress game, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from creating a seriously decent mattress. It has fantastic edge-to-edge support and was one of the best hybrids we tested for this. It’s also got a medium-firm tension, which will suit pretty much anyone. It impressed both us and our very discerning – ok, fussy – co-tester. It was one of those mattresses that makes it hard to get out of bed, in the right way. The top layer on this mattress is made from cooling gel foam, which is designed to maximise airflow and keep you temperate all night long – great for those liable to night sweats.

The ticking is soft and made from a breathable fabric that’s interwoven with silver thread. Yep, it’s literally lined with silver. Apparently, this helps protect the mattress from dust, germs and other allergens. Beneath, there are two layers of cooling foam – they have graphite in them, which helps distribute the heat that your body radiates. Certainly, we never overheated on this mattress. We also liked the non-slip base, which meant the mattress stayed put on our bed. We were thoroughly impressed with this model, which performed well against all the other hybrids we tried.

Eve has excelled itself with this fantastic hybrid mattress. It is very thick indeed – one of the thickest we tried. The initial “sink” you get from the foam is backed up by decent support underneath. There are 1,400 full-size springs in Eve’s premium hybrid, along with five layers of foam. The result is on the firmer side of medium, which is ideal for most people, and those with heavier builds will probably find this is the best hybrid for them.

There’s a bamboo-infused wool layer, which has antibacterial properties and is naturally temperature-regulating. This is a big tick for allergy sufferers. There are also foam layers and Simbatex, the latter of which is Simba’s own cooling foam. We found we were toasty warm on the luxe, even on a chilly winter’s evening. And despite all that technology, which does perhaps sound slightly overwhelming, we found that the reality was highly comfortable.

Simba calls this its most advanced mattress to date, with the hybrid luxe boasting 10 layers. This does make the mattress thick (although it arrives Swiss-roll style). There’s a textured, breathable ticking, which is grippy to prevent your sheets from slipping around. You can zip this cover off should you wish to wash it – but all the best getting it back on again. There are also three layers of springs, two of which are Simba’s own aerocoils, and some sturdy-sounding steel base springs. This provides decent support. Don’t get us wrong, when we initially sat on the luxe it gave us a sinking feeling – quite literally. But after prolonged testing, we can report that although it’s on the softer side, it has kept us supported all night long – both when we’ve laid on our back and on our sides.

The excellent cradling support on the Perla is provided via high-density wool layers. There are also two layers of full-sized pocket springs – one with 1,000 springs and the other with 2,000 springs. And two micro-spring layers have 2,000 springs each. All these springs combine to provide both deep, long-lasting support and springy pushback. With silk, cashmere, alpaca and wool all in the Perla, it is at the top of the luxury mattress scale – with a price tag to fit. It is incredibly thick and sumptuous, and you can choose the tension level to suit you and your body type. Brook + Wilde is truly spoiling us here.

The Perla is Brook + Wilde’s newest and “best ever” mattress. Zoned lumbar support means you’re cradled in all the right places, whether you’re a side or a back sleeper. There are 14 layers of the creme de la creme of mattress fillings in the Perla. These include cashmere-rich wool to wick away sweat and help regulate body temperature. We can confirm we found the mattress toasty but never overly hot.

The backbone of the Eve premium foam is the base layer, which helps the mattress hold its shape over a long period of time. Eve’s mattresses are guaranteed for 10 years, so we reckon you’re pretty set. There are strips cut out of this harder foam to allow more give around the hips and shoulders, so you don’t get pressure pains when you sleep on it. The Eve premium foam is ideal for all types of sleepers, having been designed with everyone in mind.

This memory foam mattress was one of the softer mattresses we tried, which will suit lighter body types well. Like the Eve premium hybrid (£514, Evesleep.co.uk ), this foam model has a removable, washable cover that has silver threaded through it for its antimicrobial properties. Directly beneath this is “float foam”, which is infused with graphite to help dispel heat. Extra-large pores in this layer also help with airflow. The effect this creates is an immediate sink into the mattress, with the foam moulding around you. Beneath this first layer of foam is a memory foam layer – this slowly moulds to the shape of whoever’s lying on it. This stopped any aches or pains occurring while we were sleeping. The “sink” in this mattress is more noticeable than most other memory foam mattresses we tried.

Underneath the memory foam are edge-to-edge zoned pocket springs. That means you get the maximum amount of support in all the right places. The springs and foam work together to ease aching joints and relieve pressure. We would say the support is on the firmer side of medium, so it’s well suited to heavier and average body types, while both back and side sleepers found this mattress comfortable. It is made from hypoallergenic and breathable materials, so there wasn’t a hint of overheating.

This Dreams and Silentnight collaboration is much more like a traditional pocket-sprung mattress than any other hybrid we tried. It comes as a flat mattress instead of vacuum-packed in a box, for one. It also doesn’t have as much “sink” to it as other hybrids we tried, but we have to say we quite liked the subtlety of the memory foam. It also makes moving in bed, and getting out of it, much easier.

As a result, the memory foam sinking feeling isn’t quite as pronounced on the octasmart mattress as on others we tried, but we were happy with that as it allowed us to move about at night without trouble. It’s a great, ache-free option for side sleepers, as there are three zoned areas on the mattress with targeted support for your back, shoulders and hips. As an added bonus, it’s 100 per cent recyclable when it comes to the end of its life.

If you’re after a firm, supportive hybrid at a reasonable price, look no further than this octasmart mattress. It’s the firmest hybrid we tried, although perhaps slightly less supportive than others edge to edge. But, assuming you don’t plan to cling to the side, this number is great for both side and back sleepers. The octasprings inside are a bit different from traditional mattress springs – they’re biodegradable, for one. They also help to isolate movement, and we found we weren’t woken by our co-tester getting in and out of bed. These are complemented by a layer of individual pocket springs to give a nice bounce and firmer support.

The Sleepeezee mattress is on the firmer side of medium, so it would suit most body types. Thanks to those individual pocket springs, it has excellent spring-back, and we didn’t feel our co-tester move in the night once. It offered excellent support throughout the night and allowed us to move with ease while we slept. We were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature – we were cosy all night.

If you want that hotel-bed feeling every night, then Sleepeezee has got you covered. The Edwardian mattress is part of its hospitality range, designed in conjunction with world-leading hotels to give guests (and now us) the perfect sleep experience. In the middle to upper range of the hospitality mattresses, the Edwardian 2000 is filled with British wool, silk and cotton – and 2,000 individual pocket springs. It’s also double-sided to extend its lifespan and has handy labels to tell you when to turn and rotate it.

The result is a delightful, supportive, medium-tension mattress (although you can choose the tension you want). The natural latex gives it a subtle spring to help with movement overnight, while the springs themselves offer dynamic support. The individual springs also meant we didn’t feel our co-tester moving about, which was welcome. The ticking is made from wool and cotton and is naturally flame-retardant – definitely no nasty chemicals here.

If you’ve been lucky enough to sleep at a super-high-end hotel such as a Six Senses or a Z Hotel, then chances are you were sleeping on a Naturalmat mattress. This five-star pocket-sprung model is filled with 100 per cent natural fibres, as the name might suggest, including organic lambswool, cashmere and natural latex – even the pocket springs are nestled in their own cotton pockets. How cute!

The Loaf mattress is filled with all the good stuff: cotton, wool, silk, viscose and super-soft polyester. This cocktail should mean that it keeps its shape over a long period. It certainly feels very substantial, and we found it extremely breathable. It kept us temperate each and every night, all night long. One thing to note is that Loaf advises rotating this mattress every two weeks – this is no mean feat, so it might not be suited to those without adequate upper-body strength. But we think the price tag on this mattress is stonkingly good value.

As soon as we sat on this mattress, we noticed its reassuring firmness – we went for “firm” out of a choice of “regular”, “firm” and “extra firm”. At first, we weren’t sure if it was going to work out, as we’re used to something slightly softer. But we shouldn’t have jumped the gun. After one night of sleeping on this mattress, we were in love. The 1,400 pocket springs provide such fantastic support. We didn’t feel our co-tester moving about either, which was an added bonus. We sometimes have aches and pains when we lie in one position for too long, but we found the Loaf alleviated all of that.

Everything in this mattress is natural, as the brand name might give away. As well as cashmere, lambswool and natural latex, it also contains organic coir – a fibre found on the outside of coconuts. This creates a long-lasting mattress that still offers some springy support when combined with latex. The ticking is made from organic cotton and wool – it’s rougher than other sleep surfaces but is naturally fire-retardant. The sleep we had on this model was divine – we didn’t overheat, and we felt gently supported. There’s something special about an all-natural mattress.

This Naturalmat mattress is made from cashmere, lambswool and natural latex. The result is a strange – but not unpleasant – combination of soft yet firm. It’s not a sturdy mattress by any stretch – there are no springs inside. This means there’s very little bounce to it and makes it feel firm when you’re lying on it. We really liked this in the mattress – it had excellent isolation. We couldn’t feel our co-sleeper moving at all. And yet it was delightfully, luxuriously soft. It’s a great option for those with medium or light builds and works well for both back and side sleepers.

The mattress is completely free from chemicals – no glues, latex, or fire-retardant sprays were used in the making of it. Instead, it’s made from hemp, flax, cotton, British wool, Wensleydale wool, Egyptian cotton and mohair – plus the aforementioned springs. These materials have been chosen for comfort and because they help regulate temperature, are fire-retardant and antimicrobial. We found that when we got into bed, it was cool, but the mattress slowly warmed up to meet our body temperature and then kept us just-so all night. This was probably the best mattress we tried for “cosiness”. Because of all those gorgeous natural fibres, once your Woolroom has come to the end of its life, it is totally recyclable.

Handmade in the UK, this Woolroom mattress has had as much love poured into it as you could possibly imagine. Four rows of side stitching mean it offers excellent edge-to-edge support – we found there was no rolling to the middle with this mattress. The 13,250 in the name relates to the spring count, and it’s made up of a range of different types of springs to support you all night long. You can choose the tension, too, which means it’d be good for any body type. We went for medium, and medium is what we got – just the right amount of spring-back.

How does all that translate in the sleep arena? Well, put simply, it’s awesome. The tension is firm but with a gentle bounce, creating a dependable level of support. We found it was great for both side and back sleepers, and it didn’t create any pain when we were asleep in one position for hours. We also didn’t notice our co-tester getting in and out of bed during the night, so that’s a big thumbs up from us. Indeed, we found ourselves looking forward to bedtime, so we could snuggle down on the mattress. The wool layers kept us snug on very chilly evenings but would also help regulate your temperature on hot nights.

An all-natural mattress, the Herdy Sleep ticks all the eco-friendly boxes. These mattresses are handmade in the Lake District from sustainable, local Herdwick sheep wool. Herdy has even set up a cooperative of local farmers, and it’s all fairly traded. The mattress is free from foam and chemicals, containing layers of wool, cotton, bamboo and three different types of spring. The base layer is made from recycled plastic bottles (PET), while the top layer is more wool.

Mattress FAQs

How do I know when I need a new mattress?

If you’re sleeping well on your mattress with no aches or pains, then you don’t need to change it. But it’s important to notice if that’s not the case and to take action.

Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation advises you to look for changes in how well you’re sleeping, and whether you sleep better in other beds when away from home. Other things to look out for are backache, stiffness in the morning, lumps and bumps in the mattress, squeaks and creaks during the night when you move, rolling into the middle, and discolouration or wear to the mattress fabric.

What type of mattress should I get?

OK, so you’ve decided you want a new mattress. But you’re blindsided by the different types. Worry not: here’s a quick cheat sheet.

Sprung mattress – these are the traditional-style mattresses that mostly come all ready to sleep on. They often have several thousand springs, which provide support while you sleep. Williams says: “You should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Obviously, this needs to be pro-rated down when buying a double or single.” Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit as comfort layers.

Pocket-sprung is generally the best type of spring mattress, as the springs move individually, giving better support.

Memory foam – these mattresses have become very popular, as many people like sinking into a bed and having the pressure relieved from their joints. These mattresses feel very luxurious. Older-style memory foam mattresses had a reputation for making people overheat, as they would radiate heat back up into the body, but new-style memory foam has moved on from this and it shouldn’t be an issue.

Hybrid – as you might have figured from the name, a hybrid combines both memory foam and springs to give you the best of both worlds. They should provide that luxurious sinking feeling alongside some solid spring support.

What’s the best mattress for a bad back?

In our review of the top mattresses for back pain, our writer noted that while “you might prefer a soft and bouncy bed – and that’s a matter of taste – for back pain, firmness is key”. Similarly, they found that hybrid mattresses “support the spine with innovative technologies and smart materials, alongside the more conventional springs”. It’s certainly worth bearing this in mind if you’re suffering from back pain.

What level of firmness do I need?

There is no hard and fast rule with firmness. Comfort is the most important thing, Williams. Most mattresses sold are medium. Clearly, it is important not to choose one that is so soft that it doesn’t offer sufficient support. On the other hand, choosing one that is too firm could cause pressure points and pins and needles.

Your bodyweight will determine how firmness feels to you. As a general rule of thumb, heavier people prefer firmer mattresses, as soft mattresses may see them sinking and not getting enough support. On the other hand, lighter builds might find that firm mattresses result in pressure points.

Sleeping position also has a role. Back and stomach sleepers prefer firm mattresses – their weight is more evenly distributed, so they will benefit from the support without feeling any pressure. Side sleepers tend to prefer softer mattresses because they have less surface area in contact with the mattress, which increases pressure on hips and shoulders.

Buying the right-size mattress for your bed frame

Measure the inside frame of your bed using a tape measure to check if the mattress is going to fit. Obviously you don’t want it exactly the same, because you need a slight gap for changing sheets. If you have a divan bed, take measurements from the top of the divan – not the sides – all the way to each edge.

Can I change my mind?

Most manufacturers will allow you to try your mattress at home and then return it if you’re not happy. But this isn’t a given, so always check with the retailer and/or brand you’re buying from. While some trial periods are relatively short – 30 days or so – some are up to a year. There will be terms to these trial periods: some will require the use of mattress protectors, while others will expect you to follow care guidelines to the letter. We’ve listed here the trial and guarantee periods for each of the mattresses we tried.

How often should I change my mattress?

During our research, we had many conversations with people about how often they would consider buying a new mattress. Most are pretty expensive, after all, so it’s hard to justify shelling out. But it’s an investment, not just in your sleep but in your health, too.

Williams says: “There is no definitive answer to this, although generally, our research shows that around seven to eight years is about the time to be thinking about changing your mattress.

“Your comfort needs may have changed since you bought it, and the mattress will have slowly deteriorated over many thousands of nights’ use,” Williams says. “Also, from a hygiene viewpoint, we lose around half a pint of body moisture a night into our mattress, and shed around 1lb of skin scales per year.”

A sobering thought. But it’s key to note that there’s no strict rule here. If you look after your mattress, and follow the manufacturer’s guidance on rotating and turning, you can prolong its life.

What makes a good mattress?

Obviously, what one person finds comfortable won’t be the same for another. Some people find firm mattresses suit them well, while others will find they cause too much pressure. Generally speaking, heavier builds will find a firmer mattress suits best, but they can be hard to tolerate for those with lighter physiques.

Williams advises always going big. “Buy the biggest size you can fit in your bedroom, as more space = less disturbance = better sleep,” he says. But always measure your space before you buy.

There’s no denying that mattresses can be very expensive, but it pays to invest. “Don’t buy the cheapest mattress,” says Williams. “Even a £1,000 mattress or bed only equates to around 20p per night per person (for a couple) spread over an average product lifespan of seven years.”

Lastly, pay close attention to the other fillings in your mattress. If you’re an allergy sufferer, go for fillings that are hypoallergenic – natural fibres are often your best bet. Natural fibres also help regulate temperature really well. Even the most hi-tech mattresses are now made using materials such as wool, cotton and silk.

And test mattresses to your heart’s content. Go out and lie on some for at least 10 minutes each, rolling over to see how they feel when you’re in different positions. Some mattress brands offer a certain number of nights for free, so you can see what it’s like at home. But make sure you’re aware of all the Ts and Cs if you plan to use these trials.

When to buy a mattress

If you’re looking to save on mattresses, we’d recommend picking one up during sales periods like Black Friday or the January sales. Amazon Prime Day also sees mattresses from big-name brands like Simba discounted. Our guide to this year’s event – which will be taking place in July – has all the details on what to expect from bed-in-the-box brands during the sale.

The verdict: Mattresses

We loved the Hypnos mattress – it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating. If you’re after a tech-filled mattress then Simba’s new hybrid luxe is hard to beat, and for real state-of-the-art luxury, there’s the Brook and Wilde Perla.

Read more:

Now you’ve got the mattress, these are the best pillows you need, and the best linen bedding sets too