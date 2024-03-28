Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to save on a mattress, you’ve come to the right place. With huge offers on high-quality designs, as ever, our dedicated deal-hunting team has handpicked some of the best mattress deals available now – including from Emma, Simba, Eve and Nectar. The main priority is to make sure you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your pocket-sprung, hybrid or memory-foam mattress.

If you’ve no idea where to begin, the IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start, with expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness, to deciphering what memory foam and spring counts are.

Plus, once you’ve found the perfect one, and you want to add the finishing touches, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers, as well as our review of the best linen bedding sets.

So, if you want to treat yourself and you’re looking for a cracking deal, we’ve scoured all the best mattress websites, so you don’t have to.

The cheap mattress deals for April 2024 are:

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king: Was £1,329, now £996.75, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

With this model securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our tester said they were “thoroughly impressed” with Simba’s hybrid design. Right now, you can save hundreds of pounds on the top-rated design. “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains,” our tester said.

An ideal choice year-round, there’s a layer of wool under the surface of the mattress, which has natural temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic properties, meaning our tester didn’t overheat. They added that, with its seven-layer design, it’s one of the more luxurious mattresses you can buy – meaning you don’t want to miss out while it’s on offer.

Buy now

Tempur sensation elite mattress, king: Was £2,019, now £1,959, Tempur.com

(Tempur)

We’re big fans of the Tempur sensation elite mattress here at IndyBest, with one of our testers writing up an in-depth rave review of this exact model. “Tempur mattresses are quite the investment but the materials and technology they bring is second to none,” our reviewer shared. “The Tempur sensation mattress is great for anyone looking for a firm mattress, that has enough give to be comfortable for those who might normally go for softer mattresses,” and a saving of £60 is sure to make it sweeter.

Buy now

Emma premium mattress, single: Was £799, now £395, Mynextmattress.co.uk

(My Next Mattress)

This model made it into our round-up of the best mattresses. Our tester referred to it as a “true Goldilocks choice – not too firm, not too soft”. Our reviewer also said: “We loved how much we felt like we were sleeping in a bubble of bliss on this mattress.” Not only does it come highly recommended, right now, it comes with a price reduction of more than £400.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory mattress: Was £700, now £525, Argos.co.uk

(Dormeo)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, Dormeo’s design was dubbed the best budget mattress. Now, it’s even cheaper, thanks to this Argos deal. “You get a lot of bang for your buck with the octasmart mattress, with the firm and supportive design not compromising on any comfort”, our tester said. Praising the cooling technology and six-layer design, they said: “The top three layers of foam create a supportive base for your body, allowing the mattress to mould to your shape for optimum comfort.” They also loved the hybrid design, which helped relieve their pressure points in just two weeks.

Buy now

Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £749, now £561, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

If it’s a hybrid mattress you’re looking for, this Eve Sleep option has seen an impressive saving, and its sister model, the Eve Sleep premium mattress, was named best soft mattress in our guide to the best options to buy. Strips are cut out of the “harder foam to allow more give around the hips and shoulders, so you don’t get pressure pains when you sleep on it”, our writer said, noting it’s ideal for all types of sleepers. Coming in at less than £600, this is a great, relatively cheap choice.

Buy now

DreamCloud luxury hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,749, now £752.07, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk

(DreamCloud)

This luxury mattress has been reduced by almost £1,000. It boasts five layers – a quilted top, memory foam, support foam, reinforced edges and a support foam base – and is said to be perfect for medium-firm sleepers. Plus, you’ll be able to trial it out for 365 nights to see if it’s right for you.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £499, now £399.20, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

If you can’t seem to get on with the pocket-sprung variety, consider Emma’s memory foam mattress, which secured a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses. Designed to support your entire body and keep your spine evenly aligned for maximum relief and rest, the model is now reduced by 20 per cent. “The mattress helped relieve pressure on high-impact areas such as our hips and shoulders, and we also really appreciated the foam’s low transference of motion, which meant our sleep was far less disturbed by our fidgety partner,” our tester said.

Buy now

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,000, now £800, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

With a saving of 20 per cent, now’s the time to snap up this premier mattress from Nectar. Eight layers deep, the model combines excellent support with precision engineering that allows the mattress to adjust to all body shapes. While we haven’t reviewed this exact design, a similar memory foam mattress from the brand is an IndyBest favourite, having been rated four out of five stars by our tester. In their in-depth review, our tester said: “Regardless of what type of sleeper you are, you should find the Nectar memory foam mattress both comfy and supportive.”

Buy now

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, king: Was £2,421, now £1,459, Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Hypnos)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, this Hypnos wool design now comes with a saving of close to £1,000. “The edge-to-edge support is second to none, and the medium tension provides fantastic support,” our tester said. It comes with a pocket-sprung system and eight layers of traceable British wool that regulate body temperature – it’s enough to make you look forward to bed time.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, single: Was £625, now £500, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Casper)

In our previous guide to the best mattresses, our writer described this one as “combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack: “How can those springs be so compressible? Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper. But that was nothing compared with our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £125 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £819, now £614.25, Simbasleep.com

(Simba )

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review, thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).” Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that, even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.” You can also read our full review of the Simba hybrid mattress.

Buy now

Dusk the original hybrid, double: Was £449, now £339, Dusk.com

(Dusk)

If you’re on the lookout for a whole new sleep setup, the Dusk sale could be a great place to start. With 2,000 heat tempered pocket springs and a layer of memory foam, this mattress is sure to help you sleep soundly. The cover is also removable, making it easy to wash, too.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £1,849, now £1,386.75, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

The brand claims this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting 10 layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all Simba’s mattresses, and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, small double: Was £679.99, now £579.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Having featured in a previous IndyBest review of the best mattresses for back pain, this was praised by our tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support”. It also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”. Should you be suffering from aches and pains, snap up this option while it’s £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Happy Beds signature crystal 3000 pocket sprung orthopaedic natural fillings mattress, double: Was £489.99, now £344.99, Happybeds.co.uk

(Happy Beds)

This Happy Beds mattress is another one that featured in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. Our writer noted it is “a dream to sleep on – and it’s certainly one for those suffering with niggling aches and pains”. They said they also loved the “personal touch – enter your weight (and your partner’s) on the site, and Happy Beds will recommend a firmness rating for you”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on mattresses and more, try the link below:

Get to sleep easier with our guide to the products the IndyBest team can’t nod off (or wake up) without