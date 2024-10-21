This is the exact mattress that Premier Inn hotels use – and I reviewed it at home

Premier Inn mattress
- Mattress sizes : Single, double, king, super king
- Mattress type : Foam and pocket spring
- Guarantee: Six years
- Sleep trial: N/A
- Rotate or turn: Turn the removable top
- Why we love it
- Supportive
- Innovative design
- Rotating top
Unlike some mattresses – especially memory foam – Premier Inn’s 2.0 model arrives flat rather than rolled. This isn’t a problem when it comes to delivery, as it can be taken to your room of choice without an extra charge. There’s a couple of packaging layers to cut through but once complete, your mattress is ready to kip on straight away. In comparison, rolled mattresses take a few hours to fully flatten out.
The Premier Inn mattress is made up of seven layers, including an innovative gel layer for bounce and a memory foam layer for that dreamy sinking-in feeling. The design has edge-to-edge support to provide comfort, while the temperature-regulating sleep surface is also impressive, keeping me cool in the few weeks of summer and cosy on colder nights. Finished with a micro-quilted surface, I also liked that the top layer can be unzipped and rotated, which is a lot easier than turning the entire mattress.
Owing to the seven layer design, it’s noticeably higher and heftier than previous mattresses I’ve owned. This is great for those who want extra support but less ideal for those who need to move it for whatever reason, as it’s a lot heavier than most foam models.
When testing, I found that it offered medium to firm support and was impressed with the zoned system, which helps to evenly distribute weight across the mattress. This design feature is particularly good when sharing a bed (in other words, you’re not rolling into each other all night and waking the other person up). Better still, I found I got into a comfortable sleeping position far more quickly than I did with my old mattress, which required more tossing and turning.
It does lack the sleek design of other brands and looks more like a traditional pocket spring mattress, but this is easily forgotton when the bed’s made up with your favourite bedding. And, while it’s hefty to unpack and position, once it’s onto your bed frame, it’s hard to fault.