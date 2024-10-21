This is the exact mattress that Premier Inn hotels use – and I reviewed it at home

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Considering we spend a third of our lives asleep, a good mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make.

From Simba and Emma to Nectar and Dusk, the sleep business is booming. Thanks to constant innovation, the days of lumpy mattresses and back pain are long gone. Whether it’s hybrid spring designs or cloud-like memory foam models, myriad brands are competing for a place in your bedroom.

Bringing the comfort of a hotel room into your own home, Premier Inn has been collaborating with Silentnight since 2023, allowing you to buy the exact mattresses you sleep on while staying at their hotels.

As well as its adverts starring Lenny Henry, the UK’s largest hotel chain is chiefly known for its high quality mattresses that help drift you off to the land of nod. Carefully designed and rigorously tested, the Premier Inn mattress claims to regulate your temperature and provide edge to edge support, thanks to a blend of breathable foams and a pocket spring system.

With mattresses from the likes of The Marriot, Ritz-Carlton, The Westin and Soho House costing upwards of £1,500, Premier Inn’s model is also one of the most afforable on the market with sizes starting from £549 – but does it promote the best possible sleep experience? Keep reading to find out.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

As part of my quest for the best night’s sleep, I tested out the Premier Inn x Silentnight mattress 2.0 for around a month. I’m prone to bouts of insomnia and am an annoyingly light sleeper (the slightest movement from my partner or noise outside can wake me up). So, I wanted to see if the hotel-grade model improved my overall sleep. Considering how quickly I nodded off, as well as how deep my sleep was, I assessed comfort, quality, value for money and looks. Here’s my verdict.