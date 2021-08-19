Buy now £699, Johnlewis.com

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Single, small double, double, king, super king Mattress depth : 25cm

: 25cm Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Trial period: 200 nights

200 nights Guarantee: 10 years

Design and features

The Emma original mattress has a combination of adaptive foam layers that provide a pressure-relieving foundation, which the brand claims is perfect for all body types.

Inside the 25cm-deep mattress, you’ll find a bottom layer (the thickest of them all) made from “HRX” (high resiliency extra) foam that helps provide stability and keep your spine evenly aligned in any position.

Next, comes a layer of what the brand calls “visco-elastic” memory foam that has been developed by astrophysicists. It claims to contour to your body and distribute pressure, which Emma states helps reduce motion transfer while you’re sleeping. You’ll then find a layer of “airogocell” foam, which is designed with open pores to enhance airflow and help keep your body cool and dry, followed by a temperature-regulating top cover that’s moisture resistant and machine washable.

While all this sounds great, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to a mattress and that’s why Emma offers all of its customers an impressive 200-night trial. But that’s not all. Because the brand has so much faith in its British-made mattresses, you’ll also get a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty that covers everything from cracks and dents to foam damage.

Comfort and performance

We were impressed from the first moment this mattress arrived on our doorstep in a cardboard box that we could, fairly easily, haul up the stairs and into our bedroom. Once we tore our way into the box, we were equally pleased to find clear instructions and a branded safety cutter to help us open up the vacuum-packed plastic the mattress was stored in.

As soon as we unrolled the mattress and shifted it onto our bed (£449, Made.com) – which was pretty painless thanks to the handles on each side – it instantly began expanding and, unlike many new foam mattresses, which can have a slight chemical smell to them, we found that the original had little-to-no off-gassing. While it took just minutes to expand to its full 25cm height, Emma recommends leaving the mattress to breathe for a few hours. So we not-so patiently got on with our day, pyjamas at the ready.

As soon as nighttime arrived, we gladly hopped into bed and noticed a difference straight away. Compared to our previous mattress, the budget-friendly, pocket-sprung hyllestad from Ikea (£265, Ikea.com), the memory foam layers in the original made it feel far bouncier and, while it is described as being medium-firm, we found it to be softer than expected – in a good way. You get that instant squishy sensation that comes with a full memory foam mattress as it moulds to your body, but not so much that you feel as though you’re being enveloped by it. Then, all night, that’s where you remain, cushioned and supported, whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side – trust us, we tried them all.

If you’re a particularly fussy sleeper and find that the mattress isn’t quite to your taste, the good news is that Emma will send you a free comfort layer, either firm or soft, so you can adjust it. We also found motion transfer to be minimal, which anyone that sleeps next to a significant other who likes to toss and turn throughout the night will be pleased to hear.

After testing it for a few weeks in particularly warm weather, we can also attest to the mattress’s ability to keep sweat at bay. The fancy extra layers of breathable foam really do work and we found that both our body and the mattress were left dry and cool – a feature that we predict will come in handy when the heating’s cranked up come winter, too.

We also loved that the original is a no-flip mattress, meaning you never need to worry about turning it over. However, if you do wish to rotate it every now and then, you can do so and there are handles to help – these prove particularly convenient when it comes to changing the sheets as well.

The verdict: Emma original mattress

While buying a new mattress is a notoriously difficult task, the Emma original is one we’re sure even Goldilocks would enjoy. It’s firm enough to ensure your key pressure points are supported – great news for back sleepers in particular – but it doesn’t compromise on comfort, leaving you to enjoy a particularly luxurious sleep every single night. We’re also huge fans of how practical it is, with speedy delivery, easy set up and a removable cover that you can chuck in the washing machine should you spill your Sunday morning cup of tea.