Buy now £129.60, Dusk.com

Sizes: Single, double, king, super king

Single, double, king, super king Type: Down and feather

Down and feather Depth: 5cm

5cm Rating: 10/10

Features

The top layer of this topper is filled with 70 per cent fluffy goose down. Down is thought to be the optimal insulator out of all fillings for toppers, and retains more heat, keeping you snug through even the chilliest winter’s night. And in summer, it will keep you cool too.

Down is also extra fluffy, thanks to the shape of it – it’s not as rigid as feathers and will retain its shape without flattening, even over a long period of use. So it’s a big tick for comfort.

The second layer is filled with feathers, and while they’re still good at insulating, they are also a bit more rigid, so they can provide gentle support as you sleep. This should translate into fewer aches and pains from lying in one position, and ultimately a better night’s sleep.

Read more: Silentnight yours&mine mattress review

This is all encased in a breathable cotton percale casing. Percale is tightly woven cotton with a thread count of at least 20. It’s smooth and firm – perfect for a sleep surface.

The topper is made using baffle-wall construction. This means that the walls of the topper are sewn together, creating pockets for the filling to sit in. This helps to keep the topper fluffier, as well as in place. It also means the topper evenly insulates, so there should be no cold spots. Seriously smart, right?

First impressions

The Dusk topper comes in a carry bag and weighs more than our five-year-old child. We felt fairly confident it was going to be a good topper from this alone. It’s folded in the bag, which would be handy to hold on to if you ever wanted to pack it away to store, or if you were moving house.

Owing to the sheer weight, putting it on the bed is not for the feeble. We unfolded it and negotiated it into place, then secured it using the elasticated straps. It looks incredibly inviting – like a luxury version of those crash mats that stuntmen use in films.

After getting our fitted sheet back over the top of it (we’d recommend you invest in extra-deep fitted sheets if you get a topper), we sunk back onto the bed. Partly because we were exhausted from all that effort (changing sheets is the worst job, right?), but mostly because we were desperate to try out the topper straight away.

Read more: Dormeo octasmart plus mattress review

And it did not disappoint. It’s like being gently cocooned in a cloud. The sides slightly fluff up around us, so we feel cradled like a baby. We were excited for our first night atop it.

Comfort and performance

We’re hard-pressed to think of a more comfortable sleeping experience. We are blown away by our new topper.

It is certainly a model for comfort and extra cosiness, not structured support. The care instructions say to re-plump regularly, which is a bit of a downer as it’s no mean feat to fluff it up. But it does indeed need a little joosh every now again because it gets slightly squashed. This means it’s not going to sort out any serious back or joint pain, but it doesn’t claim to do that, so we won’t hold it against it.

Testing took place during the coldest winter months, so we did pay close attention to how toasty we were sleeping on it. Again, this got a big tick from us. We felt really nicely warm all night long, even when it was frosty cold. Those geese really know what they’re doing with their down.

One thing to note though, for allergy sufferers, is that if you want to launder this topper then Dusk advises you to call in the professionals, making it less than simple to wash away dust and other allergens. This is obviously a small point, but worth noting.

The verdict: Dusk supreme goose down mattress topper

We have struggled to find a bad word to say about the Dusk topper. It kept us ludicrously comfy and warm, all night long. We honestly felt like our mattress had had an upgrade we never knew it needed.