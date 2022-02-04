Do you dream of sinking into a lovely, comfy bed and drifting away while being kept toasty warm? We know we do. Sadly, the reality is our mattress is a bit tired, so we feel slumped rather than soothed. But the guys at Woolroom claim to have the answer to our prayers: its deluxe mattress topper.

This topper slips over our existing mattress and provides an extra layer of snugness. And the brand claims the topper is perfect for adding comfort to firm or old mattresses, and that it’s good for temperature regulation too.

As you might have deduced from the name, Woolroom’s products all have wool as the key material. The fully traceable wool in the deluxe topper is sustainable, recyclable and biodegradable. We have got to say we love those eco-friendly credentials. Is there anything better than a good sleep atop the smug satisfaction of having a green solution to our mattress woes? We think not.

The traceability of the wools means that it can guarantee the wool has been produced responsibly, the sheep are well looked after and the land they graze on is properly managed. It also means the product directly supports local UK farmers.

OK, enough about the sheep – what’s in the wool for us? Well, as we mentioned the comfort. Wool fillings should spring back nicely, meaning you’ll have that fresh-mattress feeling every time you get into bed. And if you’re liable to overheating when you’re asleep, then wool is your best friend. It naturally regulates your temperature, helping you to keep warm and snug when the temperature drops, and preventing you from overheating during warmer weather.

Allergy sufferers, Woolroom’s got you too. Wool is naturally hypoallergenic, and resistant to mites, mildew and mould. It’s also naturally flame retardant, meaning this topper has been produced without the need for any chemicals. The casing on the topper is 200-thread-count organic cotton. So everything is totally natural, and made from lovely breathable fabrics.

How we tested

We tested the Woolroom topper on a slightly tired mattress. We slept on it for two weeks, looking at whether it was comfortable, of course. But we also wanted to see if we overheated, or if our temperature stayed just so.

Woolroom deluxe wool mattress topper Buy now £165, Thewoolroom.com Sizes: Single, small double, double, EU single, King, Superking, Emperor, EU Double, EU King, Large Emperor

Single, small double, double, EU single, King, Superking, Emperor, EU Double, EU King, Large Emperor Type: Wool

Wool Depth: 4-5cm

4-5cm Warranty: 30-night sleep trial, then 2-year warranty

30-night sleep trial, then 2-year warranty Rating: 7/10 First impressions The Woolroom mattress topper comes folded in its own branded cotton bag. This is handy if you ever want to stow it away, and we found it really easy to get the topper into and out of the bag. No frustrated shoving it in the bag and quickly doing up the zip. Once unfolded, the topper looks like a really thick duvet. There’s stitching throughout the topper to ensure the fillings stay in place. And thick elastic bands hook over our mattress to keep it in place. Read more: We tried the Simba hybrid mattress topper and it totally erased our back pain It is quite thin – but this is great if you don’t want to invest in extra-deep fitted sheets. It’s also quite discreet, and doesn’t raise the height of your bed too much. The casing isn’t super sleek, but we quite like that. It feels natural, which keeps with the Woolroom’s ethos. And the fillings feel really nice – squidgy yet with gentle firmness. We are intrigued for our first night’s sleep. Comfort We find the topper is definitely better than sleeping on our tired mattress. It makes it comfier, and we think we’re cosier on it too. We are testing in winter, so we were looking for a little extra toastiness. Looking at the support it gave, we wouldn’t say it’s incredible. This topper was definitely built for comfort over orthopaedic support, but to be fair it doesn’t claim to be otherwise. We found it didn’t necessarily alleviate any soreness in our back or hips when we woke up, so don’t expect any miracles here. And certainly, if you’re after firm support, this won’t be for you. Read more: Eve mattress topper review: Could it breathe new life into our tired sleep setup? While our mattress is slightly old (eight years, if you really need to know), it’s a decent mattress so it’s not like there are loads of lumps and bumps the topper is having to iron out. It absolutely did the job of improving our mattress – but the difference wasn’t life-changing. We reckon if you have a very uncomfortable mattress, the Woolroom topper might not be thick enough to paper over the cracks. We did however like it for temperature regulation. Yes, we were toasty but on the right side of warm. We didn’t find ourselves waking up sweaty, which we often do on other sleep surfaces. So from that point of view, if you’re looking for something to help with overheating at night, this could be the answer to your prayers. Thumbs up to Woolroom for keeping that promise. The verdict: Woolroom deluxe wool mattress topper We love the all-natural eco-credentials of the deluxe wool mattress topper. It does feel much nicer than sleeping on man-made materials, and even if that’s just psychological we are ok with that. While it didn’t give our mattress a total facelift, it did make a noticeable difference. But we were impressed by how cosy it kept us, without making us overheat. Buy now £ 165 , Thewoolroom.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

