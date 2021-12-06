Small but mighty, your bedside table is a furniture piece that gets a lot of use, whether it’s consistently piled up with a stack of books and an overflowing collection of coffee cups, or it’s kept clean and clutter-free to induce night-time calm.

If you prefer the latter look, plump for a nightstand that offers ample storage, either by way of generous drawers or integrated shelving. Most bedside tables come with at least one drawer in which to keep your valuables safely stored – but, due to their petite stature, these tend to be on the slimmer side. Look for units with two or even three drawers if you have a lot of stuff to put away.

When purchasing a pair of nightstands, you’ll need to consider height. Bedside tables with three drawers can be too tall for a low-sitting bed, and while you may be feeling particularly lofty on your new 26cm deep mattress, you may find you’re reaching down for your morning coffee if your nightstand falls short. With a host of creative designs around there’s a nightstand to suit your style and budget, whether you’re looking for a traditional wooden furniture piece, something that brings a little glamour to the bedroom, or one that’s all about the clean contemporary lines.

While some designs can come in pairs, we preferred the versatility of the singular purchase because there’s often only room for one – a pertinent point if you’re a city-dweller with space at a premium. Otherwise, you can fill your boots and invest in a matching duo of diminutive tables to suit your style, not forgetting that in the bedroom, symmetry is everything.

How we tested

Our round-up includes some affordable pieces, as well as those on the higher end of the price bracket (don’t forget to double that if you’re buying a pair). We put our nightstands to the test, looking for quality of craftsmanship, great design and how well each fared on the storage front.

The best bedside tables for 2021 are:

Sofa.com Turin LHF bedside table in black finish oak Best: Overall Dimensions: W 60cm x H 54cm x D 40cm

W 60cm x H 54cm x D 40cm Rating: 9/10 A design lover’s dream, Sofa.com’s Turin nightstand borrows heavily from mid-century modern yet it’s full of contemporary sass, too. We loved its partially open design with its cut-away side for easy access when you’re bleary eyed and reaching for your phone. The slender glass shelf is an optical illusion and will happily hold some weight, while the slim top drawer keeps precious items safely stored away. Crafted from oak with a black finish, this one mimics a rich walnut. We loved its luxurious glass top and its pleasing curves. Buy now £ 580 , Sofa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute interieurs asayo solid elm bedside table Best: For minimal storage Dimensions: W 42x H 47cm x D 30cm

W 42x H 47cm x D 30cm Rating: 8/10 La Redoute’s offering may not be the most practical when it comes to storage capacity but it is a dream on the design front. Mimicking a humble milking stool, the simple frame is made from a beautifully weathered looking solid elm, while its leather-like polyurethane sling offers a nifty place to keep a few favourite books to hand. Compact and minimal in design, this one’s an obvious space saver but beyond that, its open design further adds to the sense of airiness. We loved its rustic charm. Buy now £ 135 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm camille ivory three drawer bedside table Best: For a vintage look Dimensions: W 46cm x H 60cm x D 34cm

W 46cm x H 60cm x D 34cm Rating: 7/10 You could spend years trawling antiques markets looking for the perfect Louis XIV furniture piece. Or you could simply cheat and go to Dunelm. This vintage-inspired nightstand makes a pretty decent replica with its ornate shaping and distressed ivory painted finish. At 60cm in height, this is one of the tallest nightstands in our roundup, allowing for three drawers to keep our nighttime bits and bobs in. In a more modern twist, the top of the unit is unpainted and offers a handy surface for books and coffee cups. And its neutral colourway means it will go with anything. Buy now £ 99 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made pavia bedside table, natural rattan Best: Low-sitting unit Dimensions: W 39cm x H 40cm x D 42cm

W 39cm x H 40cm x D 42cm Rating: 8/10 Mixing minimal contemporary design with a hint of boho chic is this compact nightstand from Made. The single drawer unit is crafted from engineered wood, which keeps the cost down, yet it does a very good impression of solid oak in warm blond and with an attractive wood grain. The rattan front brings a rich textural element, while a dainty bronze coloured knob is a smart finishing touch. This one might be on the small side but, thanks to clever design, the drawer itself is generous in capacity. At just 40cm the Pavia does sit low so it’s particularly suited to lower-lying beds. Buy now £ 109 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made ebro bedside table, dusk grey & brass Best: To smarten up the bedroom Dimensions: W 43cm x H 59cm x D 40cm

W 43cm x H 59cm x D 40cm Rating: 7/10 Also from Made, and for those with deeper pockets, is this elegant nightstand from the brand’s erbo range. The bedside table is crafted from a mix of lacquered engineered wood and brass-plated steel. The unit comes in blue and peacock green alongside dusk grey, which undeniably offers filing cabinet vibes – but then again it’s ideal for those of us still working from home and missing the office. We loved this one for its playful mix of strict (read corporate) styling and glamorous metallic accents. The bronze really pops out against the dark grey. This nightstand boasts two handy storage drawers and lots of height, thanks to its tall brass spindle legs. Buy now £ 229 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cult Furniture orson side table with drawer, walnut Best: For style over storage Dimensions: W 45cm x H 60cm x D 30cm

W 45cm x H 60cm x D 30cm Rating: 9/10 Sometimes you just need a surface and a little bit of storage from a nightstand. If you’re minimal with your bedside belongings, permission to max out on style. We loved this unapologetically glam number from Cult Furniture – a brand that always delivers on wow-factor furniture. The Orson bedside table is made from solid mango wood, iron, and brushed brass, and features a simple single drawer unit on top of a sculptural, angular, shiny base. While the brushed bronze accents gleam, the wood itself is gold-toned with a beautiful natural grain, bringing a rich visual texture to the unit’s otherwise clean, contemporary lines. Buy now £ 75 , Cultfurniture.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pepper Sq eclipse ceramic top bedside table, natural rattan Best: For extra width Dimensions: W 60cm x H 50cm x D 45cm

W 60cm x H 50cm x D 45cm Rating: 9/10 In a playful mix of materials, the eclipse bedside table proves a stylish addition to any contemporary bedroom. The unit comprises a solid oak base, a smooth lacquered body and a marble effect ceramic top. We loved this one for its curves – not only in the mid-century modern shaped legs, but in the rounded edges of the unit itself, including, cleverly, the drawer. At 60cm, the eclipse is wider than it is tall, giving us ample storage space and a bit of extra surface in order to pile up the paperbacks, add a decent-sized table lamp, as well as the requisite pot of coffee. This one’s beautifully crafted with visibly impressive woodwork. Buy now £ 549 , Peppersq.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S skylar bedside table Best: For understated glamour Dimensions: W 50cm x H 56cm x D 40cm

W 50cm x H 56cm x D 40cm Rating: 8/10 Most mirrored furniture pieces come complete with ornate detailing. M&S’s skylar however bucks the trend with its chic, minimal design. The two-drawer unit features a polished metal frame and slimline handles with an all-over mirrored exterior, making this otherwise boxy nightstand a space-saver on the visual front, at least. As with all the best mirrored pieces, the bedside table gives the illusion of extra space and brings a light and airy feel to the bedroom. Yet its contemporary shaping keeps the look fresh and modern. This one’s well made and offers plenty of storage with its generous drawers. Buy now £ 199 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

