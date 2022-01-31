If you’ve started waking up with aches and pains in the morning, or you’ve noticed your mattress has started to sag, it might be time to upgrade your sleeping situation. But a new mattress is a big-ticket item, and not all of us have the funds or energy to go about buying one.

Eve Sleep claims its mattress topper will add a delicious layer of comfort to well-loved mattresses. Slipping over the top of your existing mattress it creates a new sleep surface for you at the fraction of the price.

The brand is one of the biggest names in the tech mattress world. This new breed of mattresses are designed using the latest technology and materials to give a superior level of comfort. Now, they’ve brought their know-how to the topper arena.

Eve’s modern take on a topper includes foam that they base their mattresses around. It claims to be 30 times more breathable than the old-style foams, which often made people overheat at night. It also claims to wick away sweat at night, and help you regulate your temperature while it does so.

The brand also claims that it’s good for allergies. The cover of the topper is made from a soft polyester that is hypoallergenic, as well as being durable and “free from any nasties”. If that’s not enough, you can also remove the cover on the Eve topper (best of luck getting back on again), and chuck it in the washing machine and wash at 40C.

How we tested

We wanted to put these bold claims to the test, and the topper through its paces. We got our paws on the kingsize Eve mattress topper, and slept on it for more than a month. We used it on top of a decent-but-coming-to-the-end-of-its-days mattress, as we wanted to see if it really did give our mattress a boost. We paid attention to how warm we were when on it – were we able to stay just the right side of cosy. And we were keen to discover if it helped our aching hips – as side sleepers, this is a key issue for us.

Eve Sleep mattress topper, £223, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

Sizes: single, small double, double, king, superking

single, small double, double, king, superking Type: foam

foam Depth : 5cm

: 5cm Warranty: 30-night trial, plus a 2-year warranty

30-night trial, plus a 2-year warranty Rating: 8/10

Unboxing

The Eve topper comes rolled up in a box, which is pretty handy for storage if you don’t plan to use it straight away. However, once unrolled we wish you luck trying to ever get it back in the box again (Eve doesn’t claim you should try though, so we won’t mark them down for that).

It’s branded in Eve’s signature sunshine yellow trim, and is blindingly white and fresh against our slightly tired mattress. We can feel the promise of a comfier night’s sleep on the horizon just by looking at it.

The topper is easy to unfurl directly onto our mattress, and then use the elasticated straps to hook it in place to stop it slipping about. These are really decent straps, and it shows the level of detail Eve has gone to to get the topper just right. What is extra nifty is that the straps allow you to roll the topper back up again if you ever are moving or just get massively attached to your topper and want to take it away with you. The straps hold the roll in place, making shifting it easier (but trust us, it’s still pretty cumbersome).

Once unrolled the topper comes up to shape pretty quickly, and we immediately slide on top of it. It feels really premium and despite the top being made from polyester, it doesn’t feel plasticky at all. In fact, it feels bizarrely natural for a high-tech item.

Comfort and performance

As soon as we get into bed on the first night, it’s clear that yep, this is an upgrade from our mattress (sorry, old friend). It’s taken away the feeling of a slightly tired mattress, whose bounce has seen better days, and replaced it with something that feels soft and bouncy again.

(Eve Sleep)

At 5cm proud of the mattress, this isn’t perhaps the thickest of toppers. That means that while there is an adequate level of support, we wouldn’t say it’s quite up to the standard of a brand new pocket-sprung mattress, say. But then, you’ve not paid the price tag of a brand new mattress so we can’t be expecting miracles.

After sleeping on our sides all night long, we find we aren’t left with any aches or pains. And our co-tester, who prefers sleeping on their back, said they felt great too. This is definitely an improvement on our mattress, which left us both grumbling in the morning.

Speaking of co-testers, we didn’t feel them at all. We are prone to getting up in the night thanks to small children, and neither of us disturbed the other one.

Our co-tester is liable to overheat at night, so we were very sensitive to how warm we got on this topper. Especially because other foam sleep surfaces have not fared well. The Eve topper though, seems to live up to the claim that it keeps us cool. Our hard-to-please co-tester gave it their seal of approval. Well done, Eve!

The verdict: Eve Sleep mattress topper

From the happy-go-lucky yellow trim to the high-tech interiors, we’ve got to give the Eve mattress topper a hearty thumbs up. While it perhaps isn’t going to give you a huge amount of support if you have serious joint pain, it did give our bed a fresh lease on life and there’s not much more you can ask of it than that.

