A mattress topper is a great solution if your mattress is feeling a little tired, or you’ve started to get aches and pains when you sleep but don’t want to splurge on a punchy new mattress outright. These more affordable upgrades instead slip on top of your existing mattress and give it a facelift. But which one should you choose?

Panda is a relatively new player in the bedding world. It’s committed to making high-end homewares that are kind to the earth, which means its products are all made from eco-friendly bamboo.

Bamboo is the textile of the moment, and with good reason. It’s sustainable – it grows quickly, but needs much less water than cotton in production, and also absorbs greenhouse gases while it’s growing, which is a big green tick.

From a user point of view, bamboo is gorgeously soft – similar to Egyptian cotton – and it’s breathable too, which helps you regulate your temperature. If that’s not enough, it’s also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odour resistant.

The Panda mattress topper is covered in bamboo, so it should provide a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep. It also contains something called hydro foam – a type of memory foam that, Panda claims, reacts to your body temperature via tiny heat-sensitive capsules expanding the foam when it warms up, helping it to release any trapped heat and keep you cool. This all sounds very high tech, but basically the result should be you don’t overheat like you might on other older types of memory foam.

The Panda topper comes in nine different sizes from single up to EU emperor, so unless you have a seriously awkwardly-sized bed, you should be able to find a size that works for you. With a 10-year guarantee and a 30-night trial, Panda provides peace of mind when purchasing so you can rest easy that if something goes wrong, or you’re simply not keen, you’re protected.

How we tested

We tested out the king-size version of the Panda topper for a month. We looked at how supportive and comfortable it was, and if it alleviated our aches and pains. Close attention was paid to whether it retained its comfort over a long period of time – we wanted to know this wasn’t a one-night wonder. And we also were keen to see how much it regulated our temperatures, or if we found we overheated on warmer nights.

Panda the topper, king Buy now £159.95, Mypandalife.com Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU king, EU emperor

Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU king, EU emperor Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Depth: 5cm

5cm Trial period: 30 days

30 days Guarantee: 10 years

Design The Panda mattress topper comes rolled up in a box. It unfurls easily though, and you're advised to leave it for a good few hours to let it come up to optimal plumpness. The topper cover is dreamily soft, and has a woven texture. Honestly, we could have happily slept directly on the topper without sheets. The underside of the topper has loads of non-slip dots so it doesn't slip off your actual mattress, and these seemed to work well. It also has straps that slide under your mattress to keep it totally locked in place. We often find memory foam takes a while to air out, but happily there was zero chemical smell from the Panda topper. And it rose and expanded much more quickly than others we've come across. Once the topper has settled on the bed it's a good 5cm in profile. We found this more than adequate, as anything more and our sheets would've struggled to contain the topper and mattress. Comfort and performance We were immediately impressed with the memory-foam quality. We properly sunk into the topper and felt completely enveloped and supportive. It was as good as any memory foam full mattress we've tried, and transformed our bed into something that felt like it was fit for a seven-star hotel. After a few night's sleep on the Panda mattress we noticed that our aches and pains had subsided. Coincidence? Perhaps, but we'll chalk some of it down to the level of support the mattress topper was giving us. We find that when we sleep flat on our backs, our lower back aches – but thanks to the Panda mattress gently supporting the arch of our back, this pain went. And fewer aches and pains meant we were tossing and turning less, and sleeping better. Massive result for us. We felt the level of support the Panda gave us was good, but we'd be remiss if we didn't say it's not exactly firm. If you prefer a firm sleeping surface, the Panda probably isn't going to tick your boxes. However, if you love that cosy feeling of sinking into bed then this is perfect for you. On the temperature regulation, we found the high-tech Panda topper much better than the old-style memory foams. Throughout testing we didn't overheat once, but our (highly sensitive!) co-tester did remark they got a little too toasty at times. The verdict: Panda the topper The Panda memory foam topper is fantastic for upgrading your mattress to something truly sumptuous. It offers genuine memory-foam style support, and helped us get a better night's sleep. And we love that it's an eco-friendly, anti-allergen option. It definitely made getting out of bed in the morning that bit trickier, as we were just too comfortable.

