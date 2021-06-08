7 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

If there was a product that was made for 2021, it would be the weighted blanket. With so many people experiencing the negative effects of separation from their loved ones and feeling increasingly anxious in these uncertain times, a snuggly quilt that calms is a fitting avatar for this unprecedented year.

Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are not new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.

The science behind them relates to deep touch pressure (DTP), which is a form of sensory input often delivered through hugging, squeezing, stroking and swaddling. It can calm people who feel anxious and lead to better sleep.

When it comes to finding the perfect weighted blanket that will result in maximum tranquillity, selecting the right weight and material are key.

Pick a fabric that feels good to you, whether its fleece or cotton, and go for something that is roughly 10 per cent of your body weight. Style and colour — although most of the blankets available are grey — are also important, because you will want it to fit in with your interiors.

The best weighted blankets for 2021 are:

Best overall – Simba orbit: £169, Simbasleep.com

– Simba orbit: £169, Simbasleep.com Best budget buy – Silentnight weighted blanket: £59, Brandalley.co.uk

– Silentnight weighted blanket: £59, Brandalley.co.uk Best knitted weighted blanket – Sommio knitted weighted blanket: £199, Sommio.co.uk

– Sommio knitted weighted blanket: £199, Sommio.co.uk Best for children – Snoozzzy weighted blanket: £85, Snoozzzy.co.uk

– Snoozzzy weighted blanket: £85, Snoozzzy.co.uk Best for sleep – Mela weighted blanket: £87.99, Melacomfort.co.uk

– Mela weighted blanket: £87.99, Melacomfort.co.uk Best for allergies – Soak & Sleep weighted blanket and plush grey cover: £93, Soakandsleep.com

– Soak & Sleep weighted blanket and plush grey cover: £93, Soakandsleep.com Best for choice – Gravity weighted blanket: £119, Gravityblankets.co.uk

Simba orbit Best: Overall The firm that brought us perhaps most the most-hyped mattress in history is now offering its own weighted blanket. The Orbit is another blanket with a machine-washable grey cover, this time made of 100 per cent cotton, and comprises several elements, including a cushiony layer that envelopes the quilted pockets holding the glass nano-beads for maximum comfort. We tried the blanket in 6.8kg and found it was comfortable and breathable enough to keep us sound asleep through the night, with no hint of restlessness. Read our full review of the Simba Orbit weighted blanket Buy now £ 169 , Simbasleep.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silentnight weighted blanket Best: Budget buy At 9kg, this blanket is one of the heavyweights, but it does not feel overly oppressive. It is buttery soft on the skin and the glass beads that give it its weight are evenly distributed thanks to the equally stitched pockets. Because the cover is not removable to put in the washing machine, we think it is best suited for use on the sofa rather than in bed. It does, however, feature loops that can be used to tie on your own cover. This is a great-quality blanket for a reasonable price. Buy now £ 59 , Brandalley.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sommio knitted weighted blanket Best: Knitted weighted blanket This gorgeous weighted blanket is unlike any other we tried. Instead of the usual quilt-style design filled with beads, it is handmade from 100 per cent organic cotton that is knitted, layer upon layer, to give it its weight. We tried it in the heavier, 9kg option — a 7kg version is available too — and found it to be super calming and breathable. The blanket comes in four colourways to match your interiors and we especially love that it is machine washable and tumble-dryer safe. Buy now £ 199 , Sommio.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snoozzzy weighted blanket Best: For children Snoozzzy is a children’s wellbeing brand that specialises in weighted blankets, so its products are designed with the needs of little ones in mind. It’s little wonder then that the 5lb (around 2.3kg) blanket that our dinky nine-year-old tester tried went down a storm. He loved the fun design on the cuddly fleece cover and the raised, dotty sensory pattern on the reverse, and adored the plush owl cuddly toy that comes as standard with the lightest blanket. His parents liked that the blanket has eight loops around the edges to keep it in place inside the cover if he wriggled around in bed, and that the cover can be unzipped and popped in the washing machine for cleaning. What makes this brand special is the attention to detail and consideration for children’s safety. The stitching on the covers and blankets, and the zips, underwent rigorous strength-testing during development to ensure safety, and all the dyes used are formaldehyde-free. Buy now £ 85 , Snoozzzy.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mela weighted blanket Best: For sleep Mela’s classic weighted blanket has become a favourite for getting cosy at bedtime in our tester’s home. We love the soft grey, minky fleece cover with its raised dotty reverse, and think having it available in different sizes (single, double and king) and weights (from 5.5kg to 11kg) is brilliant. We tried the blanket in a 7kg double, and it was just right for a restful night’s sleep. This one is also machine washable, to keep it fresh as a daisy, and every blanket bought protects 25 trees in the Amazon rainforest. Buy now £ 87.99 , Melacomfort.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soak & Sleep weighted blanket and plush grey cover Best: For allergies This blanket and cover bundle is excellent value for money and the quality is just as good as some other more expensive options in our round-up. The pure 300-thread-count cotton weighted blanket is filled with evenly distributed glass beads to give it its weight, and it feels warm and snuggly when used with the washable plush cover that comes in – you guessed it – grey. This blanket is a good option for people with allergies because Soak and Sleep says it has been treated to prevent the buildup of irritants. Buy now £ 93 , Soak & Sleep {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gravity weighted blanket Best: For choice If you’ve got a particular look or specification in mind, a Gravity blanket is your best bet. There are different covers to choose from, including all-season and summer options, as well as two sizes and five weights, so you can be sure to find the blanket that is perfect for you. Each product is hypoallergenic, handmade using sustainable production methods, and machine washable at 40C. We tried the 8kg weighted blanket with space grey plush all-year cover and loved how its soft, comforting feel helped aid sleep to leave us feeling refreshed in the morning. Buy now £ 119 , GravityBlankets {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

