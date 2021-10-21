Sizes available: King or super king

King or super king Material: Mirapocket springs and either Geltex, memory foam or recycled plastic bottles

Mirapocket springs and either Geltex, memory foam or recycled plastic bottles Mattress depth: Foundation base depth is 18cm. Geltex topper is 13cm, memory foam and eco toppers are both 14cm each.

Foundation base depth is 18cm. Geltex topper is 13cm, memory foam and eco toppers are both 14cm each. Trial period: 60 days or exchange for another product

60 days or exchange for another product Warranty: Five years

Design and features

This is no one size fits all mattress and it comes in three distinct sections. First, there are two individual support units that are placed next to each other on the bed. These can be soft, medium or firm and each side is distinct from the other one. Silentnight suggest soft is suitable for smaller or lighter than average people and medium is perfect for those of average weight to guarantee optimum spine support. The firmest mattress is in turn best for anyone taller or heavier than average. Whatever you choose, the mattresses are all made with 1000 Mirapocket springs, which offer even weight distribution to help ease movement and improve spinal alignment.

A full-size comfort layer is then placed on top of both support units and zipped along each side to hold it securely. Those looking for a more sustainable sleeping option should choose the eco topper that’s made from recycled plastic bottles and is highly breathable for a cooler night’s sleep. This eco-friendly option can also be fully recycled at the end of its life span.

Restless sleepers might prefer the memory foam layer instead, which moulds to the contours of the body for ultimate pressure relief and is especially good for anyone who feels the cold as it holds heat well. We opted for the Geltex comfort layer though, which has a gel-infused filling that actively responds to your body as you sleep. This works well for anyone with aches and pains and allows for free movement, so you can twist and turn without waking either yourself or the person sharing the bed.

Comfort and performance

If you’ve ever struggled to wrestle a king-size mattress up the stairs, you’ll be relieved to hear this one is no bother. It arrives in three separate sections – albeit delivered at the same time – so it’s easy to carry each single unit to the bedroom. The large Geltex comfort layer was also much softer than a standard mattress so could easily be carried around any tight corners.

Once you’ve made sure you have the right bottom support unit on the right side, the comfort layer is easily zipped on top to stop it from shifting around. Despite this, it still looks like two very different layers on the bed which does take some getting used to. It’s much better once the sheet is on to hide the join, though the mattress is a lot thicker than any we’d used before so our sheet didn’t quite cover the whole thing.

We forgot it all once we actually laid down though. The yours&mine mattress felt a lot softer than the one we were using before yet cleverly, this was all down to the Geltex topper, without compromising on the support from the mattress underneath. Instead, we were amazed to discover we slept deeper than ever and woke without the niggling back stiffness we’d been suffering in recent months.

Best of all, neither of us felt we’d been disturbed in the night when the other had moved – a real bonus if you tend to toss and turn in your sleep, or if you go to bed at different times. There’s no sagging or trace of the join between the two support units underneath either so it really feels like one normal, complete mattress, yet cleverly works to suit each separate sleeper.