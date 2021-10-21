The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Silentnight yours&mine mattress review: The customisable bed to suit couples
Now all your bedtime bickering can be over who hogs the covers
If you’ve already found someone who doesn’t snore (much) and occasionally makes you a morning cup of tea, you might think all your bedtime prayers have been answered.
But anyone who’s tried shopping for a new bed with their other half will know that to sleep soundly next to someone long term, it’s vital to get the right mattress. Problems start if they want to sink down into a cotton-wool-soft cloud while you need a little more support or you’ll ache all over by morning. Equally, a tall or heavy person will have different requirements to someone much smaller or lighter.
But Silentnight reckons there is a solution to every couple’s bedtime nightmare with its new “yours and mine” mattress, which is customisable on both sides to suit two different sleeping styles. It promises each person can choose the mattress that best suits them but still share with someone who prefers a different level of support.
To start with, you and your partner must select your ideal firmness rating for two smaller individual support units similar to single sized mattresses. Next, you need to agree on a topper that seamlessly joins both together for the perfect night’s sleep. Can this really be the mattress every couple has been dreaming of?
How we tested
We settled on a mattress with firm support on one side and medium on the other side, and decided a Geltex layer would suit us both. We set it on our divan base, added fresh bedding for that perfect new bed feel and hit the sack. Over the course of several weeks, we tested whether we both felt suitably supported as we snoozed, if there was any sagging or obvious join between the two separate mattresses underneath and if the zoned support system helped combat backaches and pains as promised.
Read more:
Silentnight yours&mine mattress
- Sizes available: King or super king
- Material: Mirapocket springs and either Geltex, memory foam or recycled plastic bottles
- Mattress depth: Foundation base depth is 18cm. Geltex topper is 13cm, memory foam and eco toppers are both 14cm each.
- Trial period: 60 days or exchange for another product
- Warranty: Five years
Design and features
This is no one size fits all mattress and it comes in three distinct sections. First, there are two individual support units that are placed next to each other on the bed. These can be soft, medium or firm and each side is distinct from the other one. Silentnight suggest soft is suitable for smaller or lighter than average people and medium is perfect for those of average weight to guarantee optimum spine support. The firmest mattress is in turn best for anyone taller or heavier than average. Whatever you choose, the mattresses are all made with 1000 Mirapocket springs, which offer even weight distribution to help ease movement and improve spinal alignment.
A full-size comfort layer is then placed on top of both support units and zipped along each side to hold it securely. Those looking for a more sustainable sleeping option should choose the eco topper that’s made from recycled plastic bottles and is highly breathable for a cooler night’s sleep. This eco-friendly option can also be fully recycled at the end of its life span.
Restless sleepers might prefer the memory foam layer instead, which moulds to the contours of the body for ultimate pressure relief and is especially good for anyone who feels the cold as it holds heat well. We opted for the Geltex comfort layer though, which has a gel-infused filling that actively responds to your body as you sleep. This works well for anyone with aches and pains and allows for free movement, so you can twist and turn without waking either yourself or the person sharing the bed.
Comfort and performance
If you’ve ever struggled to wrestle a king-size mattress up the stairs, you’ll be relieved to hear this one is no bother. It arrives in three separate sections – albeit delivered at the same time – so it’s easy to carry each single unit to the bedroom. The large Geltex comfort layer was also much softer than a standard mattress so could easily be carried around any tight corners.
Once you’ve made sure you have the right bottom support unit on the right side, the comfort layer is easily zipped on top to stop it from shifting around. Despite this, it still looks like two very different layers on the bed which does take some getting used to. It’s much better once the sheet is on to hide the join, though the mattress is a lot thicker than any we’d used before so our sheet didn’t quite cover the whole thing.
We forgot it all once we actually laid down though. The yours&mine mattress felt a lot softer than the one we were using before yet cleverly, this was all down to the Geltex topper, without compromising on the support from the mattress underneath. Instead, we were amazed to discover we slept deeper than ever and woke without the niggling back stiffness we’d been suffering in recent months.
Read more: Harrison Spinks velocity 8750 mattress review
Best of all, neither of us felt we’d been disturbed in the night when the other had moved – a real bonus if you tend to toss and turn in your sleep, or if you go to bed at different times. There’s no sagging or trace of the join between the two support units underneath either so it really feels like one normal, complete mattress, yet cleverly works to suit each separate sleeper.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Silentnight yours&mine mattress
Lying on the Geltex topper felt a little odd at first and it was certainly a lot softer to sit on during the day than we were used to. However, at night, it felt blissfully luxurious and really did make a huge difference to our back, helping us feel supported all night however we slept. Having two separate support units underneath was a real eye-opener too as we weren’t woken even when our partner wouldn’t lie still, making this mattress a fast-track to bed-sharing bliss.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on mattresses and other bedding offers, try the links below:
Looking to save money on your next bed? Read our guide to the best mattress deals
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.