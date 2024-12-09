9 best goose down duvets for a luxurious night’s sleep

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

To create a hotel-room experience in your own home, it all starts with the duvet. Five-star hotels typically use goose down duvets, as they provide warmth without too much weight. The design of a goose down duvet helps regulate your body temperature while you’re asleep, too.

Goose down duvets tend to be more expensive than duck down, feather or synthetic-fill alternatives, as down is a by-product of the meat industry, and duck is more commonly consumed than goose. The down then needs to be cleaned and processed thoroughly, to remove allergens.

The cost depends on the tog of the duvet, which measures how warm it is. Low weights such as 4.5 tog that are suited to the summer months are more affordable than heavier 13.5 tog winter duvets.

One thing that makes all goose down duvets better value for money is their durability. Some of the duvets we tested come with guarantees of up to 15 years, which might make them better value per year than synthetic options. Plus, can you really put a price on a great night’s sleep and the associated mental and physical health benefits that come with that?

As buying a goose down duvet is a big investment, we tested several, to work out which are really worth your money. Keep reading to discover our favourites.

How we tested

open image in gallery Each duvet was tested for two weeks in late autumn ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

Sleeping on the job, we tested each duvet over a period of at least two weeks. Each was tested in the late autumn, so we could really feel which ones kept us the warmest. We were looking for a duvet that kept out the chill without making us wake up feeling all hot and sweaty. We kept a note of the evenness of the fill, the quality of the casing, the care instructions and the manufacturer’s guarantee, to work out which goose down duvets offered a premium sleeping experience at a great price.

The best goose down duvets for 2024 are: