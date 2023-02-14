There are myriad reasons why people should choose the best VPN to stay anonymous online and encrypt their location and data.
With the highest proportion of cyber crime victims in the world – at 4,783 per million it’s nearly three times that of the country in second place – the UK is rich pickings for hackers. So, if you’re one of the thousands of online users in the UK who has been a victim to this crime, then you’ll understand the importance of cyber security and keeping your household’s data safe.
There are plenty of ways a criminal can access your data through the internet – from email phishing to free public wifi. A VPN encrypts internet traffic and routes it through a remote server, keeping the user’s online activity and identity private and secure.
There are many more benefits to using a VPN, from bypassing censorship and geo-restrictions, to simple anonymous browsing. And people use VPNs for various reasons, including using public wifi securely, to access sensitive company data while working from home, or travelling to countries with strict internet regulations.
With increasing concerns about privacy and security in the digital world, trust in some of the most popular online services has fallen in recent years. A VPN can provide peace of mind to people using such services by ensuring their online activities are protected and their personal information is kept confidential.
The best VPNs, like those we’ve reviewed here, provide all of these benefits and advantages by hosting sometimes thousands of servers in dozens of countries around the world, ensuring a safe connection with rigid security in place. Below we’ve tested some of the top options available in NordVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost, ExpressVPN and VPNSecure.
|VPN
|Price
|Servers
|Server locations
|Devices supported
|Netflix
|BBC iPlayer
|Disney+
|Amazon
|HBO Max
|Independent Audit
|NordVPN
|From £3.49/m
|5305
|60
|6
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Surfshark
|From £2.02/m
|3200+
|63+
|Unlimited
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|From £1.92/m
|9700+
|91
|7
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ExpressVPN
|From £6.91/m
|3000+
|94+
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VPNSecure
|From £2.43/m
|500+
|70+
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Table definitions – why are these the most relevant criteria to measure a VPN by?
Our researchers have spent hundreds of hours testing the most popular VPN providers to assess the quality of their service for privacy and security levels, performance, ease of use, and cost and value for money. Here are the best VPN providers in the UK right now.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very user-friendly interface
|No browser extension
|Strong encryption and no logs policy
|Not as many servers as other larger VPNs
|Unlimited devices
|Very fast
Surfshark is one of the more popular VPN services due to its all-rounder mix of features, security, privacy, customer support, and a user-friendly interface. Surfshark promises to keep your data safe and secure while you browse the internet, and it offers a wide range of features to help you do so.
The service appeals to a wide user base, with a feature set designed for individuals, families and businesses of all sizes who are looking to secure their online activities and protect their personal information from prying eyes. Surfshark’s selling points include AES 256-bit encryption, no-log policy, multi-hop VPN, automatic kill switch, unlimited simultaneous connections and a large network of 3,200+ servers in more than 63 countries.
Its user-friendly interface and affordable pricing make it a popular choice for people who want to enjoy a secure and unrestricted internet experience without breaking the bank. Additionally, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support, making it a reliable VPN service for those looking for peace of mind.
Surfshark VPN is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their data safe and secure while browsing the internet. It’s particularly useful for people who want to bypass geo-restrictions, access censored websites, or protect themselves from hackers and trackers.
Using Surfshark is very easy. All you need to do is download the app to your device, sign in and click your country of choice and connect to a server. Once you’re connected, you can start browsing the internet securely and anonymously.
Surfshark is compatible with devices that run Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, as well as Chrome and Firefox web browsers. You can even use Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, along with Fire TV and AppleTV.
If you don’t want to use the app, there’s also the option to install Surfshark on your router. This means that any device connected to your wifi network can use the VPN to surf or stream anonymously. And because Surfshark supports unlimited devices, you don’t need to place limits on who is using it at any one time.
Surfshark offers a number of security and privacy features to keep your data safe. Its Multihop option, for example, is essentially a double VPN browsing mode that lets you encrypt your connection for added security.
Other security features include 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy and, like others, a kill switch to help protect your data in the event of a connection drop. It also offers a variety of protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard, giving users a choice of split tunnelling protocols to enhance security.
Surfshark recently passed its first independent audit of its no-logs policy, and regularly has its server infrastructure independently assessed.
Surfshark VPN is incredibly easy to use, and its user-friendly interface is designed to be intuitive. No technical knowledge is required for you to quickly start using Surfshark. Log in, click on the country and server you want to access, and away you go. And if you do get stuck, Surfshark’s 24/7 support team or wealth of handy tutorials and blogs will get you moving again.
Surfshark has a nice, simple interface, and we had no issues making quick connections to our desired servers. Once connected, there was little lag whether we were browsing or streaming. Its servers did a good job of maintaining a strong connection close to our reviewer’s true fibre broadband speed.
Using a UK server here within the UK, our connection speed was nearly the same. Even when using a US server, it was still two-thirds the speed. Australia was the connection where we noticed the most significant drop-off in speed in these tests, but Surfshark managed to provide a connection with download speeds of half our non-VPN rate, which was significantly better than other VPNs we tested.
It’s also worth noting that Surfshark is the only VPN in this guide that supports an unlimited number of devices, which you can only do if you have a fast connection.
|Download Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Upload Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Latency
|No VPN
|71.5 Mbps
|18.6 Mbps
|11ms
|UK to UK
|68.5 Mbps
|96%
|17.8 Mbps
|96%
|0ms
|UK to US
|63.1 Mbps
|88%
|16.9 Mbps
|91%
|5ms
|UK to Aus
|46 Mbps
|64%
|8.43 Mbps
|45%
|1ms
Like the other best VPN providers, Surfshark goes all in on customer service, providing tutorials and troubleshooting guides, while also offering a live chat service with its team and the option to email them directly.
Customers overwhelmingly rave about the customer service on Trustpilot, stating that the team is easy to reach, patient, works with users to solve issues and quick to refund when needs must. Overall, 85 per cent of its reviews are four stars or higher (72 per cent are five-star).
Surfshark offers a range of pricing options to suit different budgets. Its monthly plan starts at £10.81 ($12.95), while its annual plan is £3.33 ($3.99) per month, or £49.90 ($59.76) over the year. If you opt for the two-year plan, it works out to just £2.08 ($2.49) per month (£49.90/$59.76 up front, then billed annually after the first 24 months), representing more than 80 per cent savings on the monthly option. All plans come with a 30-day money back guarantee.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.81 / month
|12 Months
|£3.33 / month (£49.90 up front)
|24 Months
|£2.08 / month (£49.90 up front)
Surfshark offers a brilliant service – it’s fast, accurate, secure and one of the cheapest if you go for a longer-term subscription. It’s hard to find many faults with what it offers. The downside is that there are not many extras beyond the VPN. In the interface, there are tabs for Surfshark Alert, Antivirus and Search, which all look like brilliant tools – but they aren’t included in your subscription. They’re add-ons you must pay extra to use. This is fine in a vacuum, but other VPNs tested here offer similar tools as part of the overall package.
★★★★★
|Pros
|Cons
|Very easy to set up and use
|Some servers can be slow
|Excellent privacy and security features
|On the expensive end of the market
|Very accurate
CyberGhost is another popular VPN designed for all manner of users. It’s a good choice for anyone seeking to game online or download torrents, to families wishing to watch videos and businesses who are looking to protect their online activities.
CyberGhost offers a range of privacy features, including AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited simultaneous connections and a large network of nearly 10,000 servers across 90 countries. It’s this server fleet that gives it a real advantage over rivals in terms of accuracy, as it can optimise certain servers to cater to certain activities.
CyberGhost’s user-friendly interface and affordable pricing make it a popular choice for people who want to enjoy a secure and unrestricted internet experience without compromising on speed or reliability.
What’s more, CyberGhost again reigns over other VPNs in this guide by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee for longer-term plans. Backed by 24/7 customer support, it’s a reliable VPN service for just about anyone. It provides peace of mind both in its security and accuracy.
CyberGhost is the best VPN for anyone who is not very tech savvy and prefers a simple, one-click method of getting online securely. The interface is the most user-friendly of those in this guide. For general browsing, simply click on any of the countries in the list and it will pair you with the best server in that location. If you want to stream or download large files, there are options in the side menu for these where you can choose the best server for your needs.
As well as ease of use, CyberGhost stands out because of its incredible accuracy. With more than 9,700 servers around the world, if one doesn’t do what you need, the next one is bound to. Keep trying and you’ll get there. This is what we found in our test; nothing was out of reach.
CyberGhost is also suitable for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy and security, with a wealth of features to keep your data safe and anonymous.
Using CyberGhost couldn’t be easier. Simply download and install the app to your device of choice, log in with your username and password, and then select a server from the list of countries or presets for different activities (e.g. Streaming and Downloading). You can then start browsing the web securely. It’s no more complicated than that.
Like other VPNs tested here, CyberGhost lets you install it directly onto your wifi router so that any device connected to your network can browse the web securely. CyberGhost’s support page has a number of handy tutorials for installing the VPN on different types of routers.
CyberGhost offers a range of security and privacy features. These include 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, anti-malware protection, and IP leak protection. It also offers a no-logs policy, which means that it does not keep any logs of your online activities. The company also invites auditors, such as Deloitte, to verify its no-logs policy and security controls.
CyberGhost is so simple to use that you will get to grips with the software within minutes even if you don’t consider yourself tech-savvy. The app is intuitive and very simple to navigate. It is also compatible with a wide range of operating systems and browsers, making it ideal for users of all skill levels.
Many customers comment in online reviews on the overall easy experience of using CyberGhost and its accuracy thanks to the wealth of servers available. The only complaints are that sometimes its speeds aren’t as fast as other VPN services.
CyberGhost really feels like the complete package. Its download and upload speeds when connected aren’t quite at Surfshark’s levels, but they’re not far off. While using a US server from the UK, our reviewer was enjoying a connection that was 78 per cent as fast as their download speed when not connected to a VPN. While there was a more considerable drop-off in speed when using the Australian servers, it was still plenty fast enough to do high-bandwidth activities.
What makes CyberGhost feel complete is that it’s simply very good at everything, from performance and design to infrastructure and customer support. Its nearly 10,000 servers worldwide are also a real asset. If one is struggling, there are dozens more to choose from. What’s more, CyberGhost’s preset channels, with servers optimised for different types of online activity, are a real time-saver and so useful to someone who is new to VPNs and feels overwhelmed with technology.
Even among the Streaming channel’s servers, different ones are flagged for being best at playing specific streaming services. We think this is really nice attention to detail, and it all works flawlessly.
|Download Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Upload Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Latency
|No VPN
|72.1 Mbps
|18.6 Mbps
|11ms
|UK to UK
|62.7 Mbps
|87%
|17.4 Mbps
|94%
|27ms
|UK to US
|53.4 Mbps
|74%
|16 Mbps
|86%
|81ms
|UK to Aus
|33.9 Mbps
|47%
|4.44 Mbps
|24%
|258ms
Users love CyberGhost, judging by the fact that a whopping 86 per cent of CyberGhost’s reviews on Trustpilot are five stars, with another 9 per cent at four stars. That means nearly 100 per cent of its reviews are highly positive.
Some users do report that customer service response times are slow, but as you can see from the ratings, these complaints are few and far between.
CyberGhost also has a customer support page that is teeming with content of all kinds, from guides to FAQs and troubleshooting. Support content is also specific to your device or operating system. The detail is pinpoint accurate. The company also offers a live chat service with its support team.
The only negative is that it’s a little hard to find this. It would make sense, as the other VPNs tested here have done, to put the live chat and email contact for the support team on the customer support page. Instead, you have to navigate to the site’s footer and find this in the Contact page.
Like all of the best VPNs here, the price for CyberGhost access goes down the longer the subscription period you choose. A monthly plan is billed at £10.89 ($12.99) and includes a 14-day money back guarantee. Interestingly, CyberGhost forgoes a one-year plan, which is typically the next option for most VPNs. Instead, it offers a six-month subscription plan for £6.19 ($6.99) per month (£37.14/$41.94 up front), which comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Bump this up to a 26-month plan (two years and two months) and you pay just £1.92 ($2.19) per month. This also comes with a 45-day guarantee. That’s quite a savings considering the two-year plan will cost you £49.92 ($56.94) overall, compared to £37.14 ($41.94) all-in for the six-month plan, while the cost of the monthly plan would exceed the two-year plan after just four months.
All plans include the same features and level of security. However, you can add on a dedicated IP for your VPN starting at £3.20 ($5.00) per month depending on the plan you choose.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.89
|6 Months
|£6.19
|26 Months
|£1.92
CyberGhost is the most complete service, offering the best mix of speed, performance, security, accuracy, features and customer service, and all at the cheapest price of any other VPN provider tested here, should you choose to invest in the longer subscription plan.
★★★★ ½
|Pros
|Cons
|Outstanding range of features
|At the top-end of price unless you sign up for a multi-year plan
|Independently audited no-log policy
|Complex subscription options
NordVPN is one of the more well-known and established VPN services. Like all VPN providers, it enables users to securely connect to the internet by encrypting their connection and encrypting their IP address. This makes it ideal for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy, bypass internet censorship, or access content that is restricted in their region.
With a wide-ranging set of features, NordVPN is suitable for everyone from individuals to businesses and organisations of all sizes. Among its key features are AES 256-bit encryption (touted by VPN as ‘recommended by the NSA’), strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited bandwidth and the option to connect up to six devices simultaneously with a single account. What’s more, NordVPN offers a large network of more than 5,300 servers across 60 countries, making it easy for users to find a fast and reliable connection.
For the security-conscious, its double VPN encryption adds more privacy to your browsing, while private DNS protection means no threat of hijacking and no log of your online activities.
NordVPN is one of the best VPN services you can subscribe to because it offers such a comprehensive range of privacy features aimed at protecting your security online, alongside a large fleet of servers. NordVPN uses some of the strongest encryption protocols to protect your data and browsing history from snooping and other cyber threats, and is also incredibly easy to set up and use.
The easiest way to use NordVPN is to download and install the companion app on your device. The app is available for both desktop and mobile devices, and is compatible with both PC and MacOS, as well as iOS, Android, Linux and ChromeOS devices. Once you have installed the app, you can connect to one of the NordVPN servers located in over 60 countries.
NordVPN also lets you set up the service directly on your router. This means that any device that is connected to your wifi network is also connected to the VPN. These users can then access NordVPN without having to install the app.
NordVPN does not log user activity. It features data privacy features such as military-grade encryption, an automatic kill switch, double data encryption and private DNS. It also has a strict no-logs policy, meaning that it does not collect or store user data. What’s more, NordVPN regularly invites auditors to check its no-log policy and scrutinise its security protocols, which to date it has passed with flying colours.
The Kill Switch feature is an option in the Linux, iOS and MacOS versions of the app, although you can also enable something similar on devices running Android 7 or higher. Aimed at activists, journalists and political bloggers, the Kill Switch is constantly scanning your connection to NordVPN’s server, and if there’s a disconnection it will immediately block your device or designated apps on your device from accessing the internet until a connection is restored.
On Trustpilot, NordVPN gets overwhelmingly positive reviews. More than three-quarters of its reviews are five-star, with another 8 per cent awarding four stars. Most people praise how easy it is to set up and the depth of the security protocols. The trade-off, however, is that users report it can sometimes be slower than other VPNs.
For all of its comprehensive features and numerous levels of encryption, NordVPN is surprisingly fast. Using the service in the UK on one of its UK servers, download and upload speeds weren’t far off those reached with no VPN at all in our tests. Browsing and streaming are very quick. Moving to a US server, speeds dipped a bit, but were still quite fast. When using one of its Australian servers, speeds were about half of what they were without the VPN. On the plus side, there was very minimal latency across all three servers.
NordVPN is very user-friendly. Helpfully, it offers presets for different purposes. If you’re downloading, need maximum speed or just want to browse the web in complete anonymity, there are presets for each. Click one of these, and NordVPN will pair you with the optimal server in another country.
|Download Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Upload Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Latency
|No VPN
|68.8 Mbps
|18.2 Mbps
|10ms
|UK to UK
|62.6 Mbps
|91%
|15.2 Mbps
|84%
|0ms
|UK to US
|51.4 Mbps
|75%
|13.2 Mbps
|73%
|1ms
|UK to Aus
|45.3 Mbps
|66%
|1.99 Mbps
|11%
|0ms
NordVPN has a fantastic customer support page that’s bustling with tutorials on how to use and troubleshoot its products. Of all the best VPNs in this guide, NordVPN produces the most comprehensive tutorial content. If you need that human touch, there’s an option to live chat with the support team, send them an email, or even reach out to their support communities on social media. The support team is also very active on review sites like Trustpilot, actively engaging and commenting on almost every review.
Cost
NordVPN offers three levels of service: its Standard, Plus and Complete plans. Each plan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be paid monthly or on an annual or two-year basis. The longer commitment you make, the cheaper it becomes if you break it down by monthly cost.
The Standard plan costs £10.09 ($11.99) per month if you pay monthly, £4.19 ($5.61) per month (£50.28/$67.35 up front) on an annual plan, or £3.49 ($4.15) per month (£83.76/$99.63 up front) when you sign up for the two-year plan.
For the Plus option, this breaks down to £10.99 ($12.99) monthly, £5.09 ($6.86) per month (£61.08/$82.35 up front) for the annual plan, or £4.41 ($5.28) per month (£105.76/$126.63 up front) over two years.
The Complete plan costs £12.29 ($14.29) if paying monthly, £6.39 ($8.49) per month (£76.68/$101.85 up front) on the annual plan, or £5.71 ($6.74) per month (£136.96/$161.73)) over two years.
These prices do not include VAT.
For those wondering, the Complete option includes 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, NordVPN’s Data Breach Scanner and cross-platform password manager. The Plus plan doesn’t include the cloud storage, and the Standard plan further excludes the Data Breach Scanner or password manager.
|Subscription Term
|Standard Plan
|Plus Plan
|Complete Plan
|Monthly
|£10.09 / month
|£10.99 /month
|£12.29
|12 Months
|£4.19 / month
|£5.09 / month
|£6.39
|24 Months
|£3.49 / month
|£4.41 / month
|£5.71
NordVPN has some great features, plenty of server options and excellent support. We also find its subscription options overly complex.
★★★★
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers strong encryption
|Expensive
|Wide range of server locations
|Speeds can vary quite a bit by server location and time of day
|Great customer service
ExpressVPN is probably the most well-known VPN service in this guide and is in many ways the perfect all-rounder. It offers a good mix of features, from decent speed and accuracy to privacy protections such as a strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited bandwidth and simultaneous connections, and a large network of servers in nearly 100 countries.
Its fast connection speeds and reliable performance make it a popular choice, and its customer support gets rave reviews online. As such, ExpressVPN is one of the most popular services on the market and is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux and routers, among other devices.
ExpressVPN is suitable for anyone who is a casual internet user up to a business professional. It’s a trusted brand – one of the most well-known in the VPN market – and has a large 24/7 customer service team to help with any query or unique need.
ExpressVPN offers some of the most comprehensive features of the best VPNs, including unlimited bandwidth, 256-bit AES encryption, split tunnelling, DNS leak protection, multiple VPN protocols, a kill switch for when you lose connection, Smart DNS, ad blocking and the ever-popular no-logs policy.
Using ExpressVPN is very easy. It offers both Mac and PC versions of its app, as well as Android and iOS versions for your smart devices. There’s even a Chrome extension for your web browser. ExpressVPN can also be installed directly onto your router so that all the devices on your network can use the service.
What’s more, ExpressVPN sells its own router, called Aircove. Aircove has VPN built into it, which allows all of the devices on your wifi network to benefit from the features of your ExpressVPN subscription. You can run up to five VPN locations at one time, and even block certain devices from the VPN or others from accessing the internet.
Gamers will also love ExpressVPN thanks to the service’s unlimited bandwidth and option for split tunnelling, which essentially means that you can route some devices through the encrypted VPN and let others access the internet directly, improving the speeds for all devices. What’s more, it supports just about any gaming console you can think of.
ExpressVPN offers a range of security and privacy features, including 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a no-logs policy. Additionally, it offers a kill switch, which will automatically disconnect you from the internet if your VPN connection fails.
ExpressVPN makes safeguarding privacy its mission statement and also vows to be transparent. It openly calls for independent auditors to review its privacy policy and test its technology.
The ExpressVPN desktop app interface is very intuitive. The window is very small and thin, in portrait orientation – almost like a smartphone screen.
From the main screen, simply click on the menu button, navigate to Locations and everything is organised by continent. A really nice feature in ExpressVPN that we didn’t see in other VPNs’ interfaces is the option to run a speed test on your desired server before you connect. In the menu, you’ll find the Speed Test option, and here you can select your desired region and test before connecting. This can save some real headaches should you be intending to stream or download large files.
ExpressVPN gets very favourable reviews on sites like Trustpilot, where reviewers comment on the ease of setup and reliability of connections. Quite a few commenters, in fact, point out that they live in countries ruled by oppressive regimes and ExpressVPN’s consistency has enabled them to publish and engage with other like-minded citizens. This is a testament to ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and security.
What’s more, ExpressVPN’s support team is very active on such review sites, commenting and offering suggestions on nearly every post.
In all our tests, our researchers were working with an above-average broadband download speed of around 70 Mbps and found that ExpressVPN retained most of that speed when connected to a local server. However, once we moved away to the US, we saw a dramatic drop off to a download speed nearly half that of our base numbers and an upload speed of less than half (42 per cent). Remarkably, UK to Australia offered a better download speed than the US.
On the other hand, ExpressVPN was remarkably accurate for streaming.
|Download Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Upload Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Latency
|No VPN
|70.3 Mbps
|18.5 Mbps
|10ms
|UK to UK
|65.3 Mbps
|93%
|17.3 Mbps
|94%
|14ms
|UK to US
|37.8 Mbps
|54%
|7.68 Mbps
|42%
|1ms
|UK to Aus
|41.3 Mbps
|59%
|4.03 Mbps
|22%
|0ms
ExpressVPN’s customer service is perhaps the best you can find amongst VPN providers. Its support page has a wealth of content, from set-up and troubleshooting guides to a Knowledge Hub with tips on how to make the most of the service. There’s also a live chat option where you can speak to real humans to resolve any issues – a real rarity these days.
There’s also a very large and clear button to email the support team if you don’t want to have a chat. That doesn’t sound like much, but how many times have you needed to contact a company’s support team and had to scan through multiple pages or answer questions from a chatbot in order to get there? So many companies make it difficult to contact them, but thankfully ExpressVPN is not one of those.
ExpressVPN is one of the pricier VPN services out there. Its monthly rate is £11.07 ($12.95), while the six-month plan is £8.54 ($9.99) per month, billed at £51.23 ($59.95) every six months. The only other subscription plan it offers is an annual plan, which is billed at £85.41 ($99.95) every 12 months and equates to £7.11 ($8.32) per month. That’s 35 per cent off the price of the monthly plan, but it’s a lot higher than, say, the £1.92 and £2.08 that CyberGhost and Surfshark offer, respectively, for two-year plans.
All three plan options include a 30-day money back guarantee, and each offers the same features and support for all devices.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£11.07 / month
|6 Months
|£8.54 / month
|12 Months
|£7.11 / month
ExpressVPN has best-in-class customer service, is easy to use and very accurate, but its speed just holds it back.
****
|Pros
|Cons
|AES 256-bit encryption
|Limited server locations compared to other services
|Generally strong privacy controls
VPNSecure is a safe, secure and reliable VPN that provides users with increased security and privacy online, allowing them to protect their personal data and access restricted content. It is a great choice for those who want to remain anonymous and secure their data while browsing the web, particularly those who are file sharing.
VPNSecure is ideal for anyone who wants to double down on protecting their privacy, security and anonymity online. VPNSecure should appeal to everyone, from business users and students to frequent travellers. In particular, though, those torrenting files online should find VPNSecure a good match, thanks to its unlimited bandwidth and robust security protocols.
Enhanced security is at the heart of its main selling points, offering AES 256-bit encryption, IP cloaking, DNS leak protection, split tunnelling and anonymous payment methods. All of these give it an advantage for torrenting, for which it provides unrestricted access.
Getting set up with VPNSecure takes mere minutes. Simply sign up for an account and download the app. Once the software is installed, you can connect to any of its 70+ server locations with a simple click. The interface is a bit basic and limited in options (e.g. no presets for certain types of activity) compared to the other best VPNs on this list, but it does its job simply and reliably. Once connected, all of your traffic is encrypted and you can access restricted websites and services on a full range of devices, operating systems and browsers.
Also, if you don’t want to use its app, VPNSecure supports routers and also provides OpenVPN keys and configuration files for all servers. You can generate these from the company’s Members area and use open source versions available to the public.
VPNSecure is very secure and perhaps the most reliable VPN we tested: our performance tests recorded great download and upload speed consistency. VPNSecure uses AES 256-bit encryption to protect your data and hides your IP address to ensure your anonymity. It also has a no-logging policy, so your activity is not tracked or monitored. Like others, there’s a kill switch, split tunnelling and stealth VPN, which helps you get through restrictive firewalls.
However, it should be noted that to date, VPNSecure hasn’t invited independent auditors to verify its security protocols. It’s the only VPN service on this list not to do so.
VPNSecure has apps for all major operating systems, and the user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. Once installed, you can connect to any of the 70+ server locations with a single click.
While it doesn’t really affect performance per se, VPNSecure’s interface just looks a bit dated – like something from the mid-2000s. Contrast it with the modern designs of NordVPN, CyberGhost and Surfshark, and it really does it a disservice.
Also, the other VPNs have a big ‘connect’ button in their apps that you click to connect and disconnect; simple. In VPNSecure, you click on the server name to connect. A small, green lightning bolt appears when you’re connected, and you click that to disconnect. Lastly, the server names don’t tell you where, specifically, you’re connecting to. Australia, for instance, is labelled Australia 1, Australia 2 and Australia 3.
Also, when the app was loaded on our tester’s 2020 MacBook Pro, it could get lost behind the many other browsers and windows that were open. To find it, we looked for the icon at the top of my screen. VPNSecure’s icon isn’t its logo or even its name, but rather the letters ‘nwjs’. When we started using the VPN, we couldn’t find it and eventually put the two together. It just seems odd, in our opinion.
VPNSecure provided some of the slowest connection speeds of all the best VPN services tested here. Using a UK server was still relatively fast, but there was a lot more drop-off when using the VPN on US and, in particular, Australian servers. Our testers experienced a lot of lag when trying to stream.
Its accuracy also left something to be desired. It’s worth noting that VPNSecure has the fewest number of servers compared to the other VPNs tested here, and in moments like these you can really see the benefit from having thousands more servers like the other providers do.
|Download Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Upload Speed
|Degradation (% of base value)
|Latency
|No VPN
|70.3 Mbps
|18.6 Mbps
|10ms
|UK to UK
|67.3 Mbps
|96%
|17.4 Mbps
|94%
|14ms
|UK to US
|48 Mbps
|68%
|15.7 Mbps
|84%
|94ms
|UK to Aus
|38.5 Mbps
|55%
|6.26 Mbps
|34%
|257ms
VPNSecure has a pretty basic customer support page, with links to blogs and FAQ content to help answer your questions. There’s also a contact form to message the team directly. Again, it all looks rather dated. And while the design may be ancillary to performance, it does create a generally poor impression for the user.
One very handy support element VPNSecure provides, which the other providers don’t offer, is a direct way of contacting the support team within the app. Click on the pencil icon in the menu and you can email the team directly.
VPNSecure doesn’t have a huge number of reviews on Trustpilot. Some 65 per cent of its reviews are five-star, but interestingly the next highest number of reviews at 19 per cent are one star. Most of the complaints are that the company removed 60 per cent of its servers, which has affected speed and accuracy.
VPNSecure offers three subscription plans, each with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The monthly option costs $9.95 (approximately £8.22) per month. Signing up to an annual plan drops the price to $6.66 (£5.50) per month ($79.95/£66.07 up front), while a three-year option cuts the cost down to just $2.99 (£2.47) each month ($107.64/£89 up front). The price of the three-year plan puts it on par with Surfshark and CyberGhost as among the cheapest options.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£8.22 ($9.95)
|12 Months
|£5.50 ($6.66)
|36 Months
|£2.47 ($2.99)
It’s hard to recommend VPNSecure in light of the better, cheaper options out there. Going by the reviews stating that the service has declined, it’s vastly reduced its server count and that it does not invite auditors to vet its security, we would recommend some of the other services reviewed here over VPNSecure.
★★★ ½
Comparing performance side-by-side shows that Surfshark maintains download and upload speed best across the locations tested, with a strong performance by both CyberGhost and NordVPN. ExpressVPN performed well in the UK but suffered from a big drop-off once we moved location to the US and beyond. VPNSecure also performed well in the UK, but tested with only average performance in other regions.
|VPN Provider
|No VPN Download Speed
|No VPN Upload Speed
|UK to UK Download Speed
|UK to UK Upload Speed
|UK to US Download Speed
|UK to US Upload Speed
|UK to Aus Download Speed
|UK to Aus Upload Speed
|NordVPN
|68.8
|18.2
|62.6
|15.2
|51.4
|13.2
|45.3
|1.99
|Surfshark
|71.5
|18.6
|68.5
|17.8
|63.1
|16.9
|46
|8.43
|CyberGhost
|72.1
|18.6
|62.7
|17.4
|53.4
|16
|33.9
|4.44
|ExpressVPN
|70.3
|18.5
|65.3
|15.2
|37.8
|16.9
|41.3
|1.99
|VPNSecure
|70.3
|18.6
|67.3
|17.4
|48
|15.7
|38.5
|6.26
|VPN Provider
|No VPN Download Speed
|No VPN Upload Speed
|Degredation UK to UK Download Speed
|Degredation UK to UK Upload
|Degredation UK to US Download Speed
|Degredation UK to US Upload Speed
|Degredation UK to Aus Download Speed
|Degredation UK to Aus Upload Speed
|NordVPN
|68.8
|18.2
|91%
|84%
|75%
|73%
|66%
|11%
|Surfshark
|71.5
|18.6
|96%
|96%
|88%
|91%
|64%
|45%
|CyberGhost
|72.1
|18.6
|87%
|94%
|74%
|86%
|47%
|24%
|ExpressVPN
|70.3
|18.5
|93%
|94%
|54%
|42%
|59%
|22%
|VPNSecure
|70.3
|18.6
|96%
|94%
|68%
|84%
|55%
|34%
A VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet by encrypting your data and routing it through a remote server. This means that your online activities are kept private, as your data is not visible to anyone monitoring your connection. When you connect to a website, your data is sent through the VPN’s server, hiding your real IP address and location while also protecting your data from being intercepted.
Work out why you want a VPN in the first place: do you want to access content from another country, or do you need security for connecting to public wifi? Do you want to connect a lot of different devices, and is connection speed important? Our research will help you understand all these and more.
A good VPN should use strong encryption protocols and have a clear privacy policy. Typically, this will be outlined in an FAQ – or similar – page on their website. If it’s not, then you might want to consider an alternative.
A ‘no-log’ privacy policy means that the VPN provider won’t collect (or log) your browsing data. You can know this claim is true if it has recently been audited by a third party (often by Deloitte) to confirm this.
A VPN should provide fast speeds to ensure a smooth browsing experience. There will be some drop-off in speed to be expected when using a VPN, particularly to access international sites. If you want to use a VPN while gaming then you’ll need to choose one with low latency, otherwise game response time will be negatively impacted.
The VPN market is a lucrative one, which tends to attract new providers all the time. It’s not that new providers are necessarily worse than existing ones, but there’s a lot to be said for experience and providers who have stood the test of time.
All VPNs will support PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, while only some will work with specific devices and operating systems such as TVs and Linux. Check that the device you want to protect is supported. Alternatively, a lot of VPNs can simply encrypt your router, so that every device that connects to it will be secured.
A VPN provider will have to comply with the data laws of the country in which it is registered, so this can affect the data it does and does not collect, which can affect your privacy.
If you commit to a long-term contract with a provider you’ll usually get a much better price when compared to a monthly recurring plan. With long-term contracts, it’s important to note that the advertised price will be per month, but the period of the contract must be paid upfront.
While you may not pay for a free VPN with money, the provider will still make money from you through advertising or by selling you data.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
All of our VPN articles are fact-checked and verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is accurate and up to date as possible.