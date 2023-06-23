TorGuard is a VPN service established by Benjamin Van Pelt, offering a platform for secure and private internet browsing through an extensive global server network. Utilising a reliable VPN is critical in today’s digital landscape as it protects your online activities, enhances data privacy, and assists in bypassing geographic restrictions.
In this comprehensive review, we focus on TorGuard, examining its specific features, performance metrics, and overall value proposition. Grounded in our deep understanding of VPN technology and informed by methodical research and rigorous testing, we present an objective and thorough analysis of TorGuard. This in-depth analysis aims to equip you with the essential information needed to make an informed decision regarding your VPN service.
60-second review
Rating: ★★★
Despite being positioned towards the higher end of the pricing spectrum, TorGuard VPN can justify its cost with a wealth of advanced security features and broad compatibility. It boasts an impressive network of over 3,000 servers across 50 countries and utilises AES-256 encryption, ensuring an outstanding level of security for users’ data.
TorGuard offers a comprehensive suite of apps that run on an extensive range of platforms and operating systems, such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. On the mobile front, it extends its compatibility to iPhone, iPad, Android, and even Huawei devices, accommodating a wide array of user preferences. TorGuard can be installed on a wide range of routers, expanding its applicability in home and office networks.
Privacy-focused users will appreciate TorGuard’s kill switch function and no-log policy, assuring the confidentiality of user activity. A notable addition to TorGuard’s offering is its 24/7 live chat support, setting it apart from many competitors in terms of customer service.
TorGuard offers a comprehensive suite of features catering to users who prioritise security and global reach, though at the expense of potential speed reductions for long-distance connections. It represents a competent choice in the vast VPN market, especially if online privacy and data protection are your prime concerns.
TorGuard overview
Lowest price: £3.09 ($3.88) per month for a three-year subscription
Extensive global network of 3,000+ servers across 50+ countries
No public audits
Robust security features – AES-256
Split tunnelling limited to Android only
WebRTC leak prevention
Unintuitive user interface and website
Potential connectivity issues
How does TorGuard compare?
TorGuard is a recognised player in the VPN industry, providing a secure platform for internet users. With more than 3,000 servers at its disposal, TorGuard offers a decent selection of IP options and reliable connectivity for its users.
However, when comparing TorGuard with other notable VPNs in the market, it’s clear there are distinct differences. To provide you with a comprehensive comparison, our experts have assessed these VPNs in terms of price, number of servers and compatibility with popular streaming services.
As seen from the below comparison, TorGuard’s monthly price is competitive, and it supports a significant number of devices at the same time.
However, TorGuard falls short in its compatibility with popular streaming services. Unlike most other VPNs in the comparison, TorGuard does not unblock streaming services, unless users purchase an additional and pricey add-on.
VPN provider
Monthly price
Free version?
Number of servers
Maximum number of devices
Netflix
BBC iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon
HBO Max
Audit?
TorGuard
From $3.88 (£3.09)/m
No
3,000+
12
X
X
X
X
X
No
ExpressVPN
From £5.36/m
No
3,000+
5
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
NordVPN
From £2.79/m
No
5,400+
6
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
Surfshark
From £1.81/m
No
3,200+
Unlimited
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
VPNSecure
From $2.99 (£2.39)/m
No
75
5
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
No
CyberGhost
From £1.85/m
No
9,700+
7
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
How much does TorGuard cost?
Just like many VPN providers, TorGuard offers multiple payment plans to cater to a wide array of customer needs and budgets. From monthly commitments for those who prefer short-term plans to a 3-year plan for long-term users who seek better value. TorGuard shows confidence in its services by offering a seven-day money-back guarantee, but this falls some way short of competitors, many of which have 30-day money-back guarantees. Still, if users are not satisfied with the service within the first week, they can reach out to TorGuard’s support team for a refund.
When looking at TorGuard’s pricing section on the website, however, there are some inconsistencies to note. For example, upon clicking the “Get Started” button, you will be presented with only the two plan options listed above.
Despite this confusion, the company still offers a Premium option on a separate page. Clicking on it will redirect you to the checkout page, where only this plan is available.
Plan Duration
Standard Plan
Pro Plan
1 Month
£7.95 ($9.99) /month
£10.34 ($12.99) /month
3 Months
£5.30 ($6.67) /month (£15.90/$19.99 up front)
£9.28 ($11.67)/month (£27.84/$34.99 up front)
6 Months
£3.98 ($5) /month (£23.87/$29.99 up front)
£9.28 ($11.67) /month (£27.84/$34.99 up front)
1 Year
£3.98 ($5) /month (£47.73/$59.99 up front)
£7.89 ($9.92) /month (£94.67/$119 up front)
2 Years
£3.28 ($4.12) /month (£79.55/$99.99 up front)
£5.96 ($7.49) /month (£143.19/$179.98 up front)
3 Years
£3.09 ($3.88) /month (£111.37/$139.99 up front)
£5.52 ($6.94) /month (£198.88/$249.99 up front)
Payment options
TorGuard caters to a broad range of customers’ payment preferences by offering a variety of accessible payment methods. It’s noteworthy that the provider also embraces cryptocurrency payments, which offer a high level of security and typically incur low transaction fees.
Methods of payment for TorGuard:
Credit Card or Debit Card
BTC and LTC
Gift Cards
Payment Wall
Amazon Pay
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency
This inclusive approach ensures that the majority, if not all, of users’ payment requirements are accommodated.
TorGuard features
Selecting the right VPN service often involves finding the ideal balance of security, convenience, and affordability. When it comes to server count, TorGuard is up there with the market leaders. It has a no-log policy, claiming your activities aren’t tracked or recorded, but this has yet to be audited by a third party, so we have to take TorGuard at its word. With AES-256 encryption, the highest security standard, TorGuard guarantees your online data remains secure from potential threats. These key features make TorGuard a compelling choice in the VPN market.
Server count and countries
TorGuard has built a robust network of 3,000 servers spread across 51 distinct countries. With this broad range of locations, users worldwide can conveniently connect to a server close to them for optimised speeds and lower latency. TorGuard offers an impressive balance of server quantity and distribution, which can rival many well-known competitors, such as Proton VPN and Surfshark, in terms of total server count.
While some VPN services, like ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and PureVPN, boast covering a greater number of countries, TorGuard’s global network is substantial and certainly holds its own in the market.
A distinguishing feature of TorGuard is its operation of the entire network on RAM disks. This RAM-only server approach ensures all data is wiped clean upon reset, in theory providing an additional layer of security.
No-log policy and headquarters
TorGuard has its headquarters in Florida, United States, a member nation of the Five Eyes Alliance. This global intelligence cooperation includes the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. So, if privacy is your main concern, there are better options out there, headquartered in countries with privacy laws more protective of people’s data.
Its zero-logs policy states TorGuard neither tracks nor archives any details related to user online activity during VPN usage. However, it’s important to note that TorGuard does collect some information during interactions on its website. The data gathered includes:
Email addresses
Anonymised Google Analytics data
Payment details
Apache Webserver logs that might contain the IP address used to access the website, timestamps, and the pages visited
Any details communicated via live chat
This information, it says, is limited to the interactions on the website and does not reflect VPN usage.
In terms of compliance with law enforcement, TorGuard’s customer support affirms it would only act upon an official court-ordered ruling. However, since its entire network operates on RAM disks, any physical data submission would (in theory) yield blank hard drives due to data not being written on physical storage.
Kill switch
The inclusion of a kill switch is a critical consideration when choosing a VPN due to the comprehensive protection it offers for online activities. TorGuard has a built-in network lock, or “kill switch”, that ensures stringent security during your browsing sessions.
While a VPN’s primary function is to safeguard your online privacy and security, even a brief interruption in the internet connection could jeopardise this protection by disrupting the VPN service. This disruption could open a window of vulnerability, leaving your personal information, original IP address, and online activities potentially exposed. The network lock feature, or kill switch, is engineered to circumvent such threats, acting as a defensive shield for your online privacy.
The TorGuard kill switch performs by instantly disabling your internet traffic the moment a drop in the VPN connection is detected. This immediate action protects your real IP address and personal data from unintended exposure. Through this mechanism, TorGuard assures protection for your sensitive data and digital identity, thereby keeping your IP address hidden from public access.
In tests conducted on UK and USA servers, TorGuard’s kill switch functioned reliably, confirming the efficacy of its protective measures.
Split tunnelling
TorGuard offers split tunnelling only on its Android app, allowing users to determine which parts of their online traffic are routed through the VPN, leaving the remaining traffic to the ISP IP.
TorGuard’s split tunnelling is only available on the Android app (TorGuard)
Split tunnelling is beneficial for performing different activities simultaneously, like streaming media, while maintaining secure web browsing. It allows certain applications to bypass VPN usage, minimising bandwidth consumption and facilitating seamless access to both local and international internet services.
The benefits of split tunnelling include the following:
Simultaneous streaming and secure web browsing
Secure downloading without hampering other online tasks
Safe internet browsing while accessing network printers
Although the feature enhances user control over privacy and accessibility, users must carefully decide which traffic bypasses the VPN to mitigate risks of data interception.
Without split tunnelling, users may experience drawbacks, such as bandwidth overconsumption by the VPN or the inability to access local and foreign internet services concurrently.
Despite its limited availability, the option of selective routing provided by TorGuard offers users greater control over their online traffic and security when they use the Android app.
Encryption and privacy
TorGuard VPN utilises AES-256 encryption, the most formidable standard in the field of data security applied by governmental and military organisations. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256-bit keys is renowned for its intricate ciphering process and 2256 potential key combinations, which makes it an insurmountable challenge to unauthorised access attempts.
Our researchers have established that actually, the use of AES-256 encryption positions TorGuard among top-tier VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and CyberGhost have, which have also integrated this encryption into their systems.
The encryption occurs as soon as a connection is established, irrespective of the device type. It’s an automatic process designed to provide consistent security for users on desktops, smartphones, or tablets.
Additionally, TorGuard VPN supports multiple protocols, including Wireguard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), and OpenConnect. Each protocol maintains the rigorous AES-256 encryption standard, ensuring robust security across various connection preferences.
TorGuard performance test results
Employing VPNs is a proven way to improve online privacy, although it can entail considerable bandwidth consumption, thus affecting the rate of data transfer. Conducting extensive speed tests helps evaluate the impact of a VPN on internet speed.
Therefore, our reviewers carried out a series of stringent tests to examine the possible potential effect of TorGuard on the three main parameters:
Download speed, which pertains to the rate of digital content transfer from the internet to your device
Upload speed associated with the data transfer rate from your device to the internet
Latency or ping, the time it takes for a data packet to travel from your device to an internet server and return
The first step of the testing is setting a baseline by measuring the internet speed without the VPN. This figure serves as a reference point for determining the speed variation when TorGuard is in use. The preferred tool our researchers used for this endeavour was Ookla Speedtest.
Our reference point was measured through a speed test without connecting to TorGuard VPN. It indicates the download speed, the upload speed, the latency (ping) and the amount of data downloaded (green) and uploaded (purple) during the test, measured in megabytes (Ookla)
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping) (ms)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
350.59
192.2
3
UK to UK
191.47
145.84
11
54.61%
75.88%
UK to US
28.95
14.31
151
8.26%
7.45%
UK to Aus
14.25
0
2,060
4.06%
0%
In the tests conducted to determine the effect of TorGuard, the most substantial decrease in internet speed occurred when connecting to an Australian server. The upload speed saw a dramatic drop, plummeting to zero, which indicated an absolute halt in upload traffic. On the other hand, the download speed dipped to 4.06 per cent of the speed observed without a VPN.
In fact, this was quite logical given the high latency of 2,060ms, suggesting an additional delay of 2,057ms in data transmission to and from the server when compared to the no-VPN scenario.
Conversely, connections to the UK server proved most resilient, with download and upload speeds falling to 54.61 per cent and 75.88 per cent of the no-VPN speeds, respectively. Latency also marked only a slight increase of 8ms, which is a completely satisfactory figure.
The connection to the US server, while less robust, still maintained download and upload speeds at 8.26 per cent and 7.45 per cent of the no-VPN levels, suggesting acceptable speeds for streaming services despite VPN usage.
Among the major factors that determine internet speeds are the distance of the VPN router and the specific parameters of the ISP network. Note that our researchers recorded significant variations of internet speeds during the week, with weekends seeing much higher data download and upload rates than workdays. This is another consideration to take into account when choosing a VPN service.
Speed test result when connected from the UK to a TorGuard VPN server in the UK (Ookla)
When connected via a UK server using TorGuard, the upload speed stood at 75.88 per cent of the non-VPN speed, which, although slower than without VPN, was quite impressive. The download speed, however, was only 54.61 per cent as fast as when not utilising a VPN. Numerous factors, like the concurrent user load on the specific server, could contribute to these results.
The latency was relatively low, potentially resulting in considerable upload speed, as data could be transmitted promptly to the internet server despite the active VPN connection.
Speed test result when connected from the UK to a TorGuard VPN server in the US (Ookla)
Surprisingly, when establishing a VPN connection between the UK and a US server with TorGuard, the download speed experienced a significant reduction, reaching only 8.26 per cent of the speed recorded without using a VPN. Similarly, the upload speed was also significantly impaired, marking a massive drop of 92.55 per cent from the upload speed without a VPN. This substantial decrease in both download and upload speeds indicates a notable deterioration in performance when connecting to a US server.
Also, the ping increased considerably as well, with a delay of 151ms compared to the no VPN scenario. The higher latency can be attributed to the distance between the UK and the US, resulting in longer transmission times for data packets. These test results suggest that users connecting to a US server with TorGuard may experience slower download and upload speeds and increased latency, which could potentially impact their online activities, particularly when engaging in activities that require fast and responsive connections.
Speed test result when connected from the UK to a TorGuard VPN server in Australia (Ookla)
When using a TorGuard connection between the UK and Australia, the decrease in speed was even more profound. The download speed recorded decreased by 95.93 per cent relative to the speed measured without using a VPN, indicating a significant drop in performance when connected to an Australian server.
Strikingly, the upload speed dropped to a complete halt, reaching 0 per cent of the original upload speed recorded without a VPN. This indicates that data transmission from the user’s device to the internet was virtually non-existent when using a VPN connection to an Australian server.
The considerable latency increase reflects the lengthy transmission times required for data packets to travel the significant distance between the UK and Australia.
Given these results, users should anticipate significant reductions in download and upload speeds, along with a substantial increase in latency, when establishing a VPN connection with an Australian server via TorGuard. This could influence online activities, particularly those requiring quick and responsive internet connections, such as real-time gaming or video conferencing.
WebRTC leak test
A critical factor when evaluating the efficiency of a VPN service pertains to the potential risk of WebRTC leaks. WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a suite of standardised protocols designed to facilitate peer-to-peer communication directly between web browsers, bypassing any intermediary server. This feature enhances the speed and efficiency of real-time online activities like video calling, live streaming, and peer-to-peer file transfer.
However, the challenge of using WebRTC-based communication is that it necessitates the exchange of public IP addresses between devices, potentially exposing your true IP address to websites or third-party entities. This exposure can enable online tracking despite the advanced encryption offered by your VPN, thereby compromising your online privacy. Essentially, a WebRTC leak could invalidate the privacy benefits that a VPN service promises.
To determine the efficiency of TorGuard in averting this kind of leak, our reviewer executed rigorous WebRTC leak tests on multiple browsers using the Windows operating system. The outcome was encouraging, with TorGuard successfully preventing any potential WebRTC leaks. This implies the provider efficiently safeguards its users’ privacy, standing firm in its commitment to providing a secure and anonymous browsing environment.
Breaches and audits
After a thorough investigation, our researchers found that TorGuard faced a significant challenge when its 2017 IPsec server install scripts were accidentally left open. Upon detecting this, TorGuard’s team promptly responded, ensuring the non-operational status of this server since January 2018, posing no threat to its network. Despite no existing security threats, TorGuard proactively reissued all certificates as per its security protocol.
It discovered a single TorGuard server was compromised and removed from the network in early 2018 due to suspicious activity from a hosting reseller. While specific details weren’t disclosed, TorGuard emphasised the server was not externally compromised and posed no risk to other servers or users. It also assured users of secure PKI management, which means even in worst-case scenarios, user traffic is safe from tampering, decryption, or man-in-the-middle attacks on other servers.
However, it is noteworthy that unlike other big VPN industry players, such as NordVPN and PureVPN, TorGuard hasn’t passed a public audit to verify its zero-log policy.
Apps and compatibility
TorGuard offers a selection of applications compatible with different operating systems on computers and devices.
Computer: Windows, Mac, and Linux
Mobile devices: iPhone, iPad, Android, and Huawei
Browsers: Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge
Supported routers: Asus Stock and Merlin, DD-WRT, Draytek, GLi, Mikrotik, OpenWRT, pfSense and Tomato
Desktop app
The TorGuard VPN desktop app features a clean and user-friendly interface (TorGuard)
The main window of the app is clean and simple to navigate. It presents a clear connect/disconnect button, providing users with a simple way to start or stop their VPN connection. This ease of operation in the main application window can be quite a relief for users, making the whole VPN experience less intimidating.
The settings section of the TorGuard VPN desktop app can be confusing for technical novices (TorGuard)
Diving into the settings section, however, might feel like plunging into a pool designed for IT experts. While this minimalist design might appeal to some, it may be a bit of a challenge for those who are new to the world of VPNs.
Here, basic and advanced settings are jumbled together, potentially leaving VPN beginners scratching their heads at the sight of numerous unfamiliar options.
The server selection menu of the TorGuard desktop app is fairly basic and lacks certain features you’ll find with other VPNs (TorGuard)
Navigating through the server selection menu in TorGuard’s desktop application, users may notice some elements that are missing compared to other VPN services.
Firstly, the app lacks an automatic server selection feature, which could intuitively choose the most convenient server for the user. Secondly, it doesn’t provide any information regarding the speed of individual servers, leaving users in the dark about which servers are the fastest.
This absence of speed indication may necessitate a bit of trial and error for users to identify the server that delivers the best performance.
The TorGuard desktop app enables users to employ auto connection upon launching the app (TorGuard)
In terms of security and network features, the TorGuard desktop app comes equipped with a range of advanced options. The application supports several tunnelling protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN (in both UDP and TCP modes), and OpenConnect, allowing users to choose the protocol that best meets their needs for security and speed.
The TorGuard desktop app features the App Kill functionality, which is part of its kill switch (TorGuard)
Additional noteworthy features include the App Kill functionality. It allows you to select specific applications that will be terminated if your VPN connection drops, giving you further control over your online security.
Mobile app
The TorGuard mobile app follows the design principles of the desktop version (TorGuard)
Despite the striking similarity in appearance between TorGuard’s iOS and Android apps, there are some notable distinctions when it comes to features. The Android app, for instance, supports OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols. On the other hand, the iOS app offers IKEv2/IPSec and OpenVPN but, notably, does not include support for WireGuard.
In addition, the TorGuard Android app boasts split tunnelling, which isn’t available on the iOS version.
The TorGuard mobile application also has a “Favourites” lists feature. It allows users to curate a customised assortment of their most frequently visited servers, facilitating swift and hassle-free server access.
Router compatibility
The capacity to implement TorGuard directly on your router is an available feature, provided your router is compatible with VPN integration. Setting up at the router level extends VPN protection to all devices connected to the network, streamlining the process of securing every device independently.
However, not every router supports VPN compatibility. If your existing router doesn’t enable VPN integration, you may need to consider obtaining a VPN-compatible router.
TorGuard is compatible with the following routers:
Asus (both Stock and Merlin)
DD-WRT
Draytek
GLi
Mikrotik
OpenWRT
pfSense
Routing and Port Forwarding
Tomato
Utilising a router setup at home with TorGuard ensures optimal protection across all your devices. To successfully configure TorGuard on your router, it should support either OpenVPN or PPTP protocols. You will need to navigate to the TorGuard router setup page, identify your specific router model from the list of options, and follow the step-by-step instructions provided.
Customer support
TorGuard offers comprehensive customer support, facilitating easy and seamless interactions with the team. A standout feature is the availability of a 24/7 live chat service. We found it responsive, informative, and succinct, offering immediate support to users at any time of the day.
In addition, TorGuard offers a contact approach, allowing users to raise tickets via their website or directly send an email.
TorGuard also offers a robust support page with a range of resources for user assistance. These resources include:
FAQs: A section where users can find answers to common queries.
Knowledge Base: A library of wide-ranging guides and articles for deeper exploration and troubleshooting.
Community Forum: A place where users can connect with the broader community, share experiences, and seek additional help.
With these resources in place, TorGuard makes sure its customers have all the necessary tools and platforms to resolve issues, explore features, and maximise the benefits of its VPN service.
On the positive side, there are users who describe their experience with TorGuard as the best they’ve had with a VPN. Some customers applaud the service’s high-speed connectivity and successful implementation of features such as port forwarding. Praise is also given to TorGuard’s customer service team, with users noting their efficiency in problem-solving and their dedication to providing quality service.
However, the negative feedback reveals several areas of concern. Users have expressed dissatisfaction with the VPN’s connectivity, with reports of it being unverified and unstable and the VPN disconnecting randomly. These users found this inconsistent connectivity to be problematic, with some opting to switch to more reliable VPN services.
Concerns have also been raised about the value for money. Some users claim that while the service initially provided good value, changes such as a reduction in the number of countries and servers available, and the removal of certain services from the standard package have diluted the value.
“Awful connectivity. When accessing websites, it hangs often. If go to TorGuard, it says detecting. Connection is not verified. Even after making a verified connection, when I come back seconds later, it says detecting again and not connected. So if not connected then no VPN? And I’m paying for this service? Nope. Not anymore. I cancelled and found a VPN that is more reliable.”
“Effective at problem solving in a timely fashion. [They] were able to go out of their way to solve my issue and effectively offer a service that may not have been readily available at the time. Over seven years with TorGuard and I have no plans of leaving this awesome company.”
“It was great value for money when I joined but over time, the number of countries and servers decreased. They also added additional service level pricing and removed services from the standard package. making it less value for your money. Performance was also average most of the time.”
“I’ve been using Torguard for years now, and I’m very happy. I’ve tried several others that are rated highly, but Netflix or whoever knew I was using a blocker. If that happens with TorGuard there has always been a solution. And the tech support is fantastic. I have given them a workout with my lack of tech knowledge, yet they keep helping me and are very pleasant, even after days of questions.”
“After updating to the latest version, every morning I wake up to all five of my updated instances disconnected. I have to manually intervene and disconnect, wait a few seconds, then reconnect. This isn’t acceptable; it doesn’t happen on the non-updated instances, and if not quickly patched I’ll have to change to a more reliable product. I wish I could back out of the update…”
TorGuard delivers its services across a vast network of over 3,000 servers in more than 50 countries worldwide. This extensive server list provides users with a wide range of options to connect globally, enhancing the chances of finding a reliable and speedy connection. However, the download and upload speeds reduced significantly when connected to distant servers, with latency increasing.
As for security, TorGuard uses AES-256 encryption. This is currently the strongest encryption standard available, making it virtually impossible for anyone to intercept and decipher your data. It also boasts a kill switch feature, preventing data leakage in case of a sudden temporary drop in your VPN connection. This ensures your online activities and identity remain protected even in unexpected situations of VPN disconnection.
TorGuard offers split tunnelling, allowing for more flexible and personalised use of your VPN and optimising the balance between security and speed. However, note that this feature is available on the Android app only.
Overall, TorGuard VPN is a robust and secure service that is worth considering if you are looking for a reliable way to protect your online privacy and data.
Score: ★★★
Score breakdown
Reputation
★★★
Privacy
★★★
Performance and features
★★★
Plans and pricing value
★★★
Customer experience
★★★★
