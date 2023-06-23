In the tests conducted to determine the effect of TorGuard, the most substantial decrease in internet speed occurred when connecting to an Australian server. The upload speed saw a dramatic drop, plummeting to zero, which indicated an absolute halt in upload traffic. On the other hand, the download speed dipped to 4.06 per cent of the speed observed without a VPN.

In fact, this was quite logical given the high latency of 2,060ms, suggesting an additional delay of 2,057ms in data transmission to and from the server when compared to the no-VPN scenario.

Conversely, connections to the UK server proved most resilient, with download and upload speeds falling to 54.61 per cent and 75.88 per cent of the no-VPN speeds, respectively. Latency also marked only a slight increase of 8ms, which is a completely satisfactory figure.

The connection to the US server, while less robust, still maintained download and upload speeds at 8.26 per cent and 7.45 per cent of the no-VPN levels, suggesting acceptable speeds for streaming services despite VPN usage.

Among the major factors that determine internet speeds are the distance of the VPN router and the specific parameters of the ISP network. Note that our researchers recorded significant variations of internet speeds during the week, with weekends seeing much higher data download and upload rates than workdays. This is another consideration to take into account when choosing a VPN service.

When connected via a UK server using TorGuard, the upload speed stood at 75.88 per cent of the non-VPN speed, which, although slower than without VPN, was quite impressive. The download speed, however, was only 54.61 per cent as fast as when not utilising a VPN. Numerous factors, like the concurrent user load on the specific server, could contribute to these results.

The latency was relatively low, potentially resulting in considerable upload speed, as data could be transmitted promptly to the internet server despite the active VPN connection.

Surprisingly, when establishing a VPN connection between the UK and a US server with TorGuard, the download speed experienced a significant reduction, reaching only 8.26 per cent of the speed recorded without using a VPN. Similarly, the upload speed was also significantly impaired, marking a massive drop of 92.55 per cent from the upload speed without a VPN. This substantial decrease in both download and upload speeds indicates a notable deterioration in performance when connecting to a US server.

Also, the ping increased considerably as well, with a delay of 151ms compared to the no VPN scenario. The higher latency can be attributed to the distance between the UK and the US, resulting in longer transmission times for data packets. These test results suggest that users connecting to a US server with TorGuard may experience slower download and upload speeds and increased latency, which could potentially impact their online activities, particularly when engaging in activities that require fast and responsive connections.

When using a TorGuard connection between the UK and Australia, the decrease in speed was even more profound. The download speed recorded decreased by 95.93 per cent relative to the speed measured without using a VPN, indicating a significant drop in performance when connected to an Australian server.

Strikingly, the upload speed dropped to a complete halt, reaching 0 per cent of the original upload speed recorded without a VPN. This indicates that data transmission from the user’s device to the internet was virtually non-existent when using a VPN connection to an Australian server.

The considerable latency increase reflects the lengthy transmission times required for data packets to travel the significant distance between the UK and Australia.

Given these results, users should anticipate significant reductions in download and upload speeds, along with a substantial increase in latency, when establishing a VPN connection with an Australian server via TorGuard. This could influence online activities, particularly those requiring quick and responsive internet connections, such as real-time gaming or video conferencing.