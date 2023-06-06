Menu Close

Best VPN deals in June 2023: Save on the best providers

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated June 06, 2023

With so many VPN providers available, there is often a battle in pricing, which usually works to customers’ advantage. Due to the rise in cybercrime, more and more people are choosing to protect their online identity with a VPN, and those providers often have deals that are updated frequently. With our exclusive VPN deals, you can get three months free with a 12-month ExpressVPN plan or enjoy three months free and 64 per cent off NordVPN’s two-year plan. 

This month, you can save 83 per cent and get two months free with CyberGhost, or the already affordable Surfshark offers two months free and 82 per cent off its two-year deal. 

The best VPN deals often include discounted subscriptions or a freebie, but you shouldn’t just sign up with any provider because it has a good deal. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals right now, and we have tested all of them for privacy, security and performance.

A VPN is the best way to protect your online identity, and its primary function is to conceal your real IP address and disguise your activity. VPNs can be a pricey investment if you decide to pay monthly, so choosing a longer plan is always the cheaper option. VPN deals will vary between providers, but they can significantly lower the price of the subscription. 

VPN deals also change frequently, so it’s best to shop around. A good offer will not only shave money off the subscription price but add something for free – this is usually two or three months added onto your subscription, but for the same price. 

Regardless of which provider is offering the best deal, it’s best to go for a VPN that offers features to suit your individual needs. This process is also made easier if you know which device or devices you’d like to use the service on. Most providers will offer different security and privacy features for Mac and Android apps and other devices such as Windows and Amazon Firestick – the best providers will prioritise making their features readily available for all device types.

Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years.

NordVPN

NordVPN

NordVPN has the best-in-class security, and right now it’s offering three months free when you sign up for a two-year subscription with 64 per cent off the total price. Nord offers a large number of servers and its performance is top-notch.

Surfshark

Surfshark

Surfshark is already an affordable VPN, but 82 per cent off its two-year plan with two months free is unmissable. Surfshark’s performance is one of the best on the market, and its privacy features, such as an automatic kill switch and an audited no-logs policy, make it a good choice for both security and speed.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

ExpresVPN has top security features and a fast and stable connection. It’s one of the more expensive VPNs on the market, so its current deal offering three months for free on its 12-month plan is one not to be missed. ExpressVPN also has one of the most user-friendly apps on the market and is ideal for beginners.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost

CyberGhost is offering three months free when you sign up for a two-year plan. Our exclusive deal also saves you 83 per cent off the total price. CyberGhost is ideal for gamers and offers an excellent connection for streaming.

Proton VPN

Proton VPN

Proton VPN boasts fast connection speeds, which make it ideal for torrenting. The provider is currently offering 50 per cent off its two-year plan, which gives you access to more than 2,000 servers in 67 different locations. Usually, Proton is expensive compared to other providers, so its current deal, which includes a reliable kill switch and a VPN accelerator, is a steal.

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN

