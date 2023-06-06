With so many VPN providers available, there is often a battle in pricing, which usually works to customers’ advantage. Due to the rise in cybercrime, more and more people are choosing to protect their online identity with a VPN, and those providers often have deals that are updated frequently. With our exclusive VPN deals, you can get three months free with a 12-month ExpressVPN plan or enjoy three months free and 64 per cent off NordVPN’s two-year plan.
This month, you can save 83 per cent and get two months free with CyberGhost, or the already affordable Surfshark offers two months free and 82 per cent off its two-year deal.
The best VPN deals often include discounted subscriptions or a freebie, but you shouldn’t just sign up with any provider because it has a good deal. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals right now, and we have tested all of them for privacy, security and performance.
How to get a good VPN deal
A VPN is the best way to protect your online identity, and its primary function is to conceal your real IP address and disguise your activity. VPNs can be a pricey investment if you decide to pay monthly, so choosing a longer plan is always the cheaper option. VPN deals will vary between providers, but they can significantly lower the price of the subscription.
VPN deals also change frequently, so it’s best to shop around. A good offer will not only shave money off the subscription price but add something for free – this is usually two or three months added onto your subscription, but for the same price.
Regardless of which provider is offering the best deal, it’s best to go for a VPN that offers features to suit your individual needs. This process is also made easier if you know which device or devices you’d like to use the service on. Most providers will offer different security and privacy features for Mac and Android apps and other devices such as Windows and Amazon Firestick – the best providers will prioritise making their features readily available for all device types.