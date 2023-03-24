Trustpilot: 4.4 (16,006 reviews)

Apple App store: 4.1 (33,100 reviews)

Google Play: 4.3 (144,000 reviews)

Trustpilot awards CyberGhost 4.4 out of five, with 94 per cent of reviewers giving it four or five stars. Many customers mention the service’s affordability, smooth-running apps, and privacy features.

At the other end of the scale, the negative reviews mainly focus on a failure to receive refunds when requested, poor customer service, and problems with blocked networks that cannot be circumnavigated.

These comments and the reasons behind them, both negative and positive, are echoed in App Store and Google Play reviews.

“Overall, [I find it] easy to use and set up new devices. I like that it doesn’t just block all navigation stuff, as it happened with other VPNs, and so it makes the experience much harder. [The] price is also fair.”

Sebas Gutierrez, via Trustpilot

“They won’t refund [my money]. They send the same email saying yes we’ll refund but try this first. In other words they ignore you. I have asked for a refund about seven times and they [haven’t fulfilled]].”

Amanda Fortune, via Trustpilot

“For the last two days it very intermittently works, just hardly at all. But sometimes it works completely flawlessly. I have used CyberGhost for years. It’s secure, and the price is good. I would have to say the majority of the time, I’m thinking really deep here, it’s probably about 50/50 on whether or not it works. Today it doesn’t work on my phone, but it works on my computer. It does work on my girlfriend’s phone, but it doesn’t work on the FireStick. Hit and miss, always a 50/50.”

Seth M, via Google Play

“I have to say this first – their customer service is top notch. I was doing a monthly subscription until I paid for a whole year subscription. Somehow there was an oversight I was still getting billed for my monthly subscription. It was between a month or two before I noticed. They resolved it and added to my yearly subscription. That was awesome!!! It wasn’t so much about getting reimbursed, but [the] timely manner [in which they] handled my problem.”