Molly Dyson

Author

After growing up with a passion for writing, Molly studied journalism and creative writing at university in her home country of the United States. She has written for a variety of print and online publications, from small town newspapers to international magazines. Most of her 10-year career since relocating to the UK has been spent in business journalism, writing and editing for admin professionals at PA Life magazine and business travel managers at Business Travel News Europe and representing those titles at conferences around the world. In her free time, Molly can usually be found exploring the outdoors with her husband and their young son or gardening.