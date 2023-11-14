There’s a reason why you’ll receive a personalised minimum speed guarantee from your broadband provider. There’s a long list of factors that’ll affect your broadband speed, some which will be taken into consideration by your personalised speed quote, and some that will not.

Location

Your geographic location dictates which type of connection you can access, and therefore the download and upload speeds of your connection. For example, while 97 per cent of the UK can achieve superfast download speeds of at least 30Mbps, the more remote areas that make up the remaining 3 per cent cannot.

That’s why, whether you use a price comparison website or go directly to the provider, you should always put in your postcode, so you can compare the best broadband in your area.

Type of connection

There are three main types of broadband: Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP). As we mentioned above, which connection type you can access will depend on your location, and how much you want to pay.

ADSL is delivered through the copper wires that make up the traditional phone line network. With this type of connection, the further you are from the telephone exchange, the slower your internet. Typically, the maximum download speed for an ADSL connection is 24Mbps.

With an FTTC connection, fibre optic cables run from the broadband exchange to a cabinet on your street. Copper wires then connect your household to the street cabinet. It normally has a maximum download speed of around 80Mbps.

FTTP, or full fibre, broadband is when fibre optic cables run straight from the broadband exchange all the way to your household. It’s the fastest broadband currently available in the UK, and, where offered, normally has maximum speeds of 1Gbps (though this figure can be higher).

Other types of broadband connection, such as mobile or satellite, will also have their own speed limits.

Broadband deal

While your location will dictate the broadband connections and providers you can access, your chosen deal also plays its part.

Most of the time, broadband deals will be based around their speed. Usually, the more expensive the deal, the higher the minimum download speed. So, your maximum broadband speed will be capped by the contract you sign.

Number of connected devices

The number of devices using your broadband at any one time will impact your internet speed. Rather than each device receiving your maximum available broadband speed, the available speed at any given time is divided up between the devices connected to your internet.

So if you’re trying to watch Netflix on your smart TV, while someone is playing Call of Duty online in their bedroom, and another person is trying to have a video call on their laptop, all three of you might find your connection is slower.

Wifi vs wired connection

A wired connection will normally be faster than a connection made over wifi. So if you really want to boost your internet speed, connect your device to your router using an ethernet cable.

Router

Your router can play a big role in determining your broadband speed. If you have a slow connection at home, you could consider updating to a newer router.

Similarly, for the best connection across your household, your router should be placed as centrally as possible and, where possible, near an open doorway, as walls can interfere with the signal.

Electrical interference

Certain electrical devices, especially those that emit their own wireless signals, can interfere with your router, and slow down your internet. Ideally, when placing your router, try to keep it elevated, and away from such devices.

Internet browser

Make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of your internet browser, as this can affect how fast you can surf the web.

Time of day

Think of your broadband connection like a motorway. At certain times, it is going to be busier, and therefore slower, than others.

For example, in the evenings, when most people are home from work, you might find your internet speed drops. This is simply because more people are using the broadband exchange at once.

Weather conditions

Just as bad weather can make your commute more treacherous, it can make your connection slower when using the internet at home.

Lack of password protection

If you don’t password protect your wireless router, anyone can use your broadband. Not only will this make your connection less safe, it will also slow it down.

Health and age of PC or laptop

If you have an older PC or laptop, or one that has a bunch of viruses and malware, you’re going to experience slower internet speeds than with a newer, more secure device.