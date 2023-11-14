Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Guide to running a broadband speed test

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated November 14, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • How is broadband speed measured?
  • What is the difference between upload and download speed?
  • What broadband speed is considered good?
  • What factors affect broadband speed?
  • Wifi speed testing for different internet use cases
  • FAQs

When you compare broadband deals, speed is going to be the most important thing to consider after price. In fact, depending on your household, it might actually be the most important thing you’re looking for from your internet connection.

Before you sign a new contract, however, it’s a good idea to carry out a broadband speed test on your existing connection, so you know how fast your current provider is. 

Below, we explain how you can test your internet speed, the difference between download and upload speeds, and what you should do to get the most accurate results.

icons8-internet-speed-test-64

By conducting a broadband speed test, you will be able to see the upload and download speeds of your connection. Put simply, the higher each number is, the faster your broadband will be.

 

There are a range of internet speed tests you can use online. Some providers will have their own service, while there are also third-party sites such as Speedtest, Broadband Speed Test, and even Google. 

 

For the best results when comparing broadband speeds, you should:

 

  • Make sure no-one in your household is uploading or downloading anything, whether that’s on a computer, or any other device connected to your wifi, such as a games console
  • Log out of your VPN service while you conduct the test, as this will distort the results
  • To see the fastest your connection can be, plug your PC or laptop directly into the router using an ethernet cable
  • Avoid testing during busy periods, such as the evening, when more people are using the internet in your area
  • Carry out multiple tests throughout the day, in order to gauge how the speed of your broadband connection ebbs and flows

 

Comparing broadband speeds is an important step in finding the best broadband provider for your household. By checking the speed of your existing connection, you’ll have results you can compare against the average or minimum speeds promised by other providers. This can help inform whether or not you want to switch broadband deals.

 

You’ll also be able to check whether your current provider is living up to your personalised minimum guaranteed speed. And if it isn’t, you might even be able to secure a refund, or leave without paying an exit fee.

How is broadband speed measured?

Most of the time, an internet speed test will measure your connection in megabits per second (Mbps), where a megabit is a unit of data size.

So, for example, if your download speed is 80Mbps, that means 80 megabits are being downloaded every second. If your download speed was 40Mbps, that means it is slower than 80Mbps, and if it is 100Mbps, that means it is faster. 

If your broadband connection is especially quick, it may be measured in gigabits per second (Gbps), instead of Mbps. One gigabit is made up of 1,000 megabits. You can only get a 1Gbps connection with full fibre broadband

If your connection is particularly slow, meanwhile, you may get a reading in kilobits per second (Kbps). A megabit is made up of 1,000 kilobits. 

To recap, then, anything measured in Gbps is faster than Mbps, which in turn is faster than Kbps.

What is the difference between upload and download speed?

Downloading is when you take data from the internet. That could be a specific file, like a document someone has sent you via an email. But it could also be the data you download while streaming a video or song. 

Uploading, meanwhile, is when you transfer data from your own computer to the internet. That not only includes posting pictures and videos on social media, but your side of a video call.

When using the internet, you will mainly be downloading, rather than uploading, data. That’s why most broadband deals give far more weight to the average and minimum download speeds you can expect than they do to upload speeds. 

It also explains why most of the download speeds advertised are significantly higher than the upload speeds. It’s the more important number because, for most people, it’s what they will spend almost all of their time on the internet doing. 

Certain activities, such as video calls and online gaming, require good upload as well as download speeds. So you should make sure you take both into consideration when comparing broadband speeds, especially if you work from home or regularly participate in online gaming tournaments.

What broadband speed is considered good?

According to the latest Ofcom data, the average download speed in the UK as of March 2023 was 69.4Mbps. That shows download speeds in the UK are improving, as that figure is a 17 per cent increase on the same time last year. 

Upload speeds, meanwhile, are getting quicker at a much faster rate. In March 2023, the average upload speed in the UK was 18.4Mbps – a year earlier it was just 7.8Mbps.

So that means any download speed above 69.4Mbps, and any upload speed higher than 18.4Mbps, can be considered above average.

While remote and rural broadband users may end up with speeds much lower than these averages, there’s even good news on that front. Ofcom data shows the gap between rural and urban download speeds has fallen to 26 per cent, compared to 58 per cent in 2022.

Of course, different households will have different needs. If you work from home, or are big into online gaming, you may want download and upload speeds that are much higher than the national averages.

What factors affect broadband speed?

There’s a reason why you’ll receive a personalised minimum speed guarantee from your broadband provider. There’s a long list of factors that’ll affect your broadband speed, some which will be taken into consideration by your personalised speed quote, and some that will not.

Location

Your geographic location dictates which type of connection you can access, and therefore the download and upload speeds of your connection. For example, while 97 per cent of the UK can achieve superfast download speeds of at least 30Mbps, the more remote areas that make up the remaining 3 per cent cannot.

That’s why, whether you use a price comparison website or go directly to the provider, you should always put in your postcode, so you can compare the best broadband in your area.

Type of connection

There are three main types of broadband: Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP). As we mentioned above, which connection type you can access will depend on your location, and how much you want to pay.

ADSL is delivered through the copper wires that make up the traditional phone line network. With this type of connection, the further you are from the telephone exchange, the slower your internet. Typically, the maximum download speed for an ADSL connection is 24Mbps.

With an FTTC connection, fibre optic cables run from the broadband exchange to a cabinet on your street. Copper wires then connect your household to the street cabinet. It normally has a maximum download speed of around 80Mbps.

FTTP, or full fibre, broadband is when fibre optic cables run straight from the broadband exchange all the way to your household. It’s the fastest broadband currently available in the UK, and, where offered, normally has maximum speeds of 1Gbps (though this figure can be higher).  

Other types of broadband connection, such as mobile or satellite, will also have their own speed limits. 

Broadband deal

While your location will dictate the broadband connections and providers you can access, your chosen deal also plays its part. 

Most of the time, broadband deals will be based around their speed. Usually, the more expensive the deal, the higher the minimum download speed. So, your maximum broadband speed will be capped by the contract you sign. 

Number of connected devices

The number of devices using your broadband at any one time will impact your internet speed. Rather than each device receiving your maximum available broadband speed, the available speed at any given time is divided up between the devices connected to your internet. 

So if you’re trying to watch Netflix on your smart TV, while someone is playing Call of Duty online in their bedroom, and another person is trying to have a video call on their laptop, all three of you might find your connection is slower.

Wifi vs wired connection

A wired connection will normally be faster than a connection made over wifi. So if you really want to boost your internet speed, connect your device to your router using an ethernet cable. 

Router

Your router can play a big role in determining your broadband speed. If you have a slow connection at home, you could consider updating to a newer router. 

Similarly, for the best connection across your household, your router should be placed as centrally as possible and, where possible, near an open doorway, as walls can interfere with the signal. 

Electrical interference

Certain electrical devices, especially those that emit their own wireless signals, can interfere with your router, and slow down your internet. Ideally, when placing your router, try to keep it elevated, and away from such devices.

Internet browser

Make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of your internet browser, as this can affect how fast you can surf the web. 

Time of day

Think of your broadband connection like a motorway. At certain times, it is going to be busier, and therefore slower, than others. 

For example, in the evenings, when most people are home from work, you might find your internet speed drops. This is simply because more people are using the broadband exchange at once.

Weather conditions

Just as bad weather can make your commute more treacherous, it can make your connection slower when using the internet at home.

Lack of password protection

If you don’t password protect your wireless router, anyone can use your broadband. Not only will this make your connection less safe, it will also slow it down. 

Health and age of PC or laptop

If you have an older PC or laptop, or one that has a bunch of viruses and malware, you’re going to experience slower internet speeds than with a newer, more secure device.

Wifi speed testing for different internet use cases

When, and why, you are connected to the internet is going to vary when compared to your neighbour. Which means the speed needs of each household is different.

To get an idea of what download speeds you might need, you can use the below as guidance:

  • 10 to 40Mbps: low usage activities, such as basic internet browsing, checking and responding to emails, streaming videos on one device
  • 40 to 100Mbps: medium usage, such as streaming videos on multiple devices at once, downloading large files, one household member playing games online
  • Over 100Mbps: high usage, such as working from home, high definition streaming on multiple devices, multiple people playing games online
icons8-ps-controller-100

What is considered a good broadband speed for gaming?

You can get away gaming online with download speeds of around 25Mbps. However, to ensure as little lag as possible, and allow you to play multiplayer games in 4K, you might want to consider a connection of at least 100Mbps.

 

Think of it this way –  the faster your reaction times need to be when playing online, the faster you will want your internet to be.

icons8-streaming-movies-64

What is considered a good broadband speed for streaming?

Streaming doesn’t require the same internet speeds as online gaming. 


Watching a video in high definition on a single device can use as little as 5 to 10Mbps, though for a more stable connection, or if you want to stream in 4K, you may want speeds of 25 to 35Mbps.

 

And the more people streaming videos on different devices at the same time, the faster you will need your connection to be.

Frequently asked questions about broadband speed tests

Connor Campbell

Contributor

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

Find the best [category]