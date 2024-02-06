There are many factors to consider when looking for a new broadband deal. While you shouldn’t base your decision solely on pricing, you can give your budget some wiggle room by finding a broadband deal with no upfront costs.
Numerous companies offer various types of no upfront cost broadband deals. Here is everything you need to know about these packages.
What does no upfront cost broadband mean?
No upfront cost broadband is internet service for which the provider doesn’t charge initial fees. Though these are one-off charges, they can be pricey and can potentially make broadband unaffordable for some households.
Some of the UK’s best broadband providers offer deals with no upfront costs to attract new customers, which can be helpful to consumers who are trying to trim their personal spending.
How do I compare no upfront cost broadband deals?
The best way to compare no upfront cost broadband deals is to use your postcode on our comparison tool.
If you have a specific provider in mind, its website may have a no upfront cost filter to use when assessing the company’s broadband packages.
What will I pay later for a no upfront cost internet deal?
Keep in mind that some companies’ no upfront cost deals include mid-contract increases in monthly service prices. This is something you should check for when you are shopping for a new broadband deal, especially if you are trying to stick to your budget.
Here are some of the most common upfront costs that providers include in their broadband deals:
- Setup or activation fees: These terms are often used interchangeably. They refer to the cost of signing up with a new broadband provider, which can include setting up your account and activating your internet access
- Installation charges: Installation charges can vary widely, depending on what infrastructure you need. If you are switching to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, you may have to pay to have a fibre-optic line installed. If you choose a broadband and TV package, there may be an installation fee for a set-top box and satellite dish
- Delivery costs: Some providers charge you for delivering your wifi router
Who offers the best broadband deals with no upfront costs?
Numerous UK internet providers offer no upfront cost broadband deals, so you have a variety of options to choose from.
The companies listed here don’t forgo upfront fees on all their broadband packages. And some of the providers make the no upfront cost provision a feature of their limited time deals. It’s worthwhile to do periodic checks to see which companies are offering free installation and delivery.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media, which has an extensive fibre-optic network, offers several deals with no upfront costs. When the company offers promotional deals, people in eligible postcodes can sign up for 18-month contracts with no upfront costs for broadband that runs at speeds as high as 1,130Mbps. The company’s usual setup fee is £35.
BT
BT, which is the UK’s largest broadband provider, offers packages with free delivery and no upfront costs. Customers who want to keep using their existing home phones as their service goes digital can get a BT Digital Voice Adaptor. BT Digital Voice cordless phone prices start at £29.98.
Sky
Sky offers broadband with no upfront fees at speeds as high as 900Mbps for people in eligible postcodes. The company charges no setup fees for several broadband and TV packages. But some of its packages come with setup fees of up to £49.
Plusnet
Plusnet provides different types of broadband products and speeds in different areas. Most of the company’s broadband packages have no activation or setup fees.
Hyperoptic
Hyperoptic offers a 24-month, 1Gb broadband deal with no activation fee and three months of free service. The 24-month, 500Mbps package has a £19 activation fee and offers three months of free service.
Vodafone
Vodafone offers several broadband deals with no setup fees for people in eligible postcodes. The company’s Xtra Broadband packages, which also have no setup fees, include an Apple TV Plus subscription and an Apple TV device in 4K.
Are no upfront cost internet deals worth it over time?
Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of choosing a no upfront cost broadband deal:
What broadband packages can I get without setup fees?
Different types of broadband packages with no upfront costs are available, though the providers in your area may not offer all these services:
- Broadband only: Many providers offer broadband only packages, which are ideal for customers who only need internet connections. Some of these companies offer no upfront cost deals all year long, while others offer them on a promotional basis
- Broadband and phone: Some broadband and phone deals have no setup fees. These packages include landlines, which households might need if they don’t have access to full fibre broadband. Most broadband and phone deals include the cost of line rental as standard
- Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals are less likely to have no upfront costs than broadband only packages or broadband and phone bundles. But some providers offer broadband and TV deals with no initial costs, especially if the deals include subscriptions to streaming services, which don’t require any equipment installation