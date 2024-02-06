Numerous UK internet providers offer no upfront cost broadband deals, so you have a variety of options to choose from.

The companies listed here don’t forgo upfront fees on all their broadband packages. And some of the providers make the no upfront cost provision a feature of their limited time deals. It’s worthwhile to do periodic checks to see which companies are offering free installation and delivery.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media, which has an extensive fibre-optic network, offers several deals with no upfront costs. When the company offers promotional deals, people in eligible postcodes can sign up for 18-month contracts with no upfront costs for broadband that runs at speeds as high as 1,130Mbps. The company’s usual setup fee is £35.

BT

BT, which is the UK’s largest broadband provider, offers packages with free delivery and no upfront costs. Customers who want to keep using their existing home phones as their service goes digital can get a BT Digital Voice Adaptor. BT Digital Voice cordless phone prices start at £29.98.

Sky

Sky offers broadband with no upfront fees at speeds as high as 900Mbps for people in eligible postcodes. The company charges no setup fees for several broadband and TV packages. But some of its packages come with setup fees of up to £49.

Plusnet

Plusnet provides different types of broadband products and speeds in different areas. Most of the company’s broadband packages have no activation or setup fees.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers a 24-month, 1Gb broadband deal with no activation fee and three months of free service. The 24-month, 500Mbps package has a £19 activation fee and offers three months of free service.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers several broadband deals with no setup fees for people in eligible postcodes. The company’s Xtra Broadband packages, which also have no setup fees, include an Apple TV Plus subscription and an Apple TV device in 4K.