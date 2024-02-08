When we talk about wireless broadband, we’re really describing how the router functions to wirelessly connect to devices in our homes. How the broadband gets to that router is another matter.

Fibre broadband is the broadband you want these days; due to the efficient way that light can be transmitted through fibre optic cables, it’s much faster than older cabling systems and has seen home broadband speeds rise significantly across the UK and elsewhere. However, while most homes in the UK can access fibre broadband, levels of access vary – you might end up with a part-fibre connection that uses a mix of different cabling standards rather than full fibre.

You may well have a cabinet in your postcode connected to fibre optic internet, but if the final stretch of cabling from the cabinet to your home is simple copper wiring, those impressive speeds end up slowing down considerably before they reach your router. You ideally want fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband rather than just fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC).

Cable broadband is a halfway house between older copper connections and fibre optic, connecting to your router with an insulated coaxial cable.

If you don’t have that, you may be using ADSL broadband (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line). ADSL is considerably slower than both cable and fibre but utilises existing copper telephone lines to connect internet into your home; this means it can provide minimal internet speeds without needing to build new network infrastructure.

Sidestepping cables entirely is mobile broadband, which uses mobile data connections such as 4G or 5G to power a wireless router. You may also have heard of satellite broadband, which uses orbiting satellites to connect your router to the internet, albeit with a far higher latency than you’ll find with most wireless broadband deals: it takes time to send signals into space and back.