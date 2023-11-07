How to check car insurance claims history | The Independent

Having a clear understanding of your car insurance claims history is essential. It provides insight into how previous incidents could impact your future premiums and no-claims bonus.

Insurers share details on all claims through an industry database called the Claims and Underwriting Exchange (CUE). This means they can review your complete history regardless of provider, not just incidents you directly disclosed. Checking the CUE yourself provides a clear picture of what affects your quoted premiums.

We’ll cover how to access your records, what impacts your claims history and how insurers use it when calculating prices.