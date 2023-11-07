Menu Close

How to check car insurance claims history | The Independent

Written by Nick Jones
Updated November 07, 2023

In this guide

  • How to check your car insurance claims history
  • How can I check my car insurance claims history?
  • Do insurers require claims history?
  • What impacts my car insurance claims history?
  • Car insurance claims history FAQs

How to check your car insurance claims history

Having a clear understanding of your car insurance claims history is essential. It provides insight into how previous incidents could impact your future premiums and no-claims bonus. 

Insurers share details on all claims through an industry database called the Claims and Underwriting Exchange (CUE). This means they can review your complete history regardless of provider, not just incidents you directly disclosed. Checking the CUE yourself provides a clear picture of what affects your quoted premiums.

We’ll cover how to access your records, what impacts your claims history and how insurers use it when calculating prices.

How can I check my car insurance claims history?

Your two main options to check car insurance claims submitted in your name are as follows:

Contact your insurer

Your current provider holds your policy records, including claims details, so you can submit a subject access request for your complete claims data. This is free but can take up to 30 days to receive.

Use the CUE

The CUE is the leading UK database capturing details on all motor insurance claims. You can make a subject access request via the Motor Insurers’ Bureau website and access records going back six years for free, as long as your request is reasonable. Reports arrive within 10 to 30 working days

Using the CUE provides complete visibility regardless of changing insurers. Claims stay on file for six years even if policies have lapsed.

Do insurers require claims history?

Insurers require a complete report of your past claims when calculating new premiums. The CUE always references your full record spanning every provider over the past six years.

You must disclose your claims history accurately when applying for new policies. Attempting to hide past incidents by omission is fraudulent. It also ruins any claim validity and leaves you unprotected.

Even if an accident didn’t lead to a claim, insurers want details to help set fair premiums reflective of your risk. Always disclose incidents and allow providers to access your CUE data.

What impacts my car insurance claims history?

If a claim has been submitted, be it an at-fault or non-fault incident, this will generally increase car insurance premiums. Too many incidents also raises the perceived risk and at-fault accidents will count against your more than successful non-fault claims. All claims get logged to the CUE by insurers, so if not claiming is a viable financial option, it might be the best option long-term, taking into account premium loadings and no-claims bonus losses. 

Check your CUE data to understand the combination of accidents and claims hurting your premiums.

Car insurance claims history FAQs

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

