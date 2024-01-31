Virgin Media offers some of the UK’s best broadband deals, with a wide variety of phone and TV packages. The company, which has more than 5 million broadband, TV and landline customers, provides broadband that runs at speeds as high as 1.13 gigabits per second (Gbps). Prices start at £26.50 per month on the company’s cheapest deal and £45 per month for its gigabit service.
Whether you’re looking for an ultra-fast connection to stream video content or a low-priced option to suit a tight budget, here are Virgin Media’s best broadband deals for you.
Virgin Media, which is one of the UK’s top broadband providers, offers a wide range of deals. Some of the packages on this list are not available in every postcode.
When you’re looking for a new broadband provider, having detailed knowledge about the company’s offerings can help you find the deal that’s best for you. Virgin Media offers a variety of broadband speeds and numerous packages that combine broadband with one or more services, including phone, sim and TV.
Types of broadband
All Virgin Media broadband packages are at least partly fibre-optic, which means they provide a fibre broadband connection. The company uses both fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) broadband. The former connects directly to homes without using copper cables. The latter combines optical fibre and coaxial cables.
Use our guide to conducting a broadband speed test to help you determine which provider’s package best meets your household’s needs.
Broadband speeds
Virgin Media offers several broadband packages with varied speeds that range from 15Mbps (megabits per second) to 1,130Mbps. It’s important to note that not every household will be able to access the company’s top-speed broadband. Use this online postcode checker to find out what types of broadband are available to households in your area.
Packages
Among its packages that combine broadband with additional services, Virgin Media offers broadband and phone deals that include unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines. Some include anytime calls throughout the week for an additional £10 a month and international anytime calls for £15 per month.
The company offers a variety of broadband and TV deals. Most of them include a Virgin TV 360 box. Some deals feature Netflix subscriptions and scores of TV channels, including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.
Virgin Media’s sim and broadband deals include an O2 sim card and use a powerful 5G mobile network.
Virgin Media also offers broadband-only service. None of its packages except the Essential Plus Broadband with Stream deal have up-front costs or setup fees.
Switching to a new broadband provider can afford you benefits such as faster internet speeds and new-customer rewards. Here are some of the prime benefits of choosing Virgin Media as your broadband provider:
- Adequate customer satisfaction: UK communications regulator Ofcom reported that 81 per cent of Virgin Media’s broadband customers said that overall, they were satisfied with their provider. That figure is nearly equal to the sector average. Only 25 per cent of the company’s broadband customers said they had a reason to complain
- Wide UK coverage: Virgin Media operates throughout wide swathes of the UK and plans to roll out full fibre broadband to more homes in the coming years
- Low-cost options: Virgin Media’s Essential broadband allows lower-income households to access broadband with flexible rolling contracts
- Customisable virus protection: The company’s broadband offerings all come with Virgin Media Web Safe, which provides virus protection and has customisable parental controls for households with children
- Extensive bundling choices: Virgin Media offers numerous deals that combine broadband with one or more services, including phone, sim and TV
- New-customer rewards: Virgin Media gives new broadband customers discounts and deals and offers existing customers incentives to refer their friends to its services
Before deciding to choose Virgin Media as your broadband provider, consider these drawbacks:
- Its services are relatively expensive: Virgin Media broadband tends to be slightly more expensive than its competitors’ offerings, in part because the company uses its own network
- Its rural coverage is poor: Virgin Media broadband is not available in every UK postcode. The service is sparse in rural areas, though the company has been working to upgrade its rural connectivity
- Its contract termination policies are being investigated: In July 2023, Ofcom opened an investigation into customer complaints that Virgin Media was making it hard for them to terminate their contracts. As of January 2024, Ofcom’s case against Virgin Media remains open
Virgin Media offers broadband with speeds as fast as 1,130Mbps, depending on the package you choose. Here are the speeds for the company’s various packages:
It’s important to remember that Virgin Media’s fastest 1.13Gbps package is not available to households in every UK postcode and that your day-to-day broadband speeds will vary depending on where you place your router, how many devices you connect to your broadband service and what your peak usage times are.
Virgin Media is one of the few UK companies with broadband speeds that are higher than 1,000Mbps. If the Gig1 Fibre package is available in your postcode, it will likely be one of the fastest broadband services offered by broadband providers in your area.
If you’re trying to decide whether to choose Virgin Media as your broadband provider, you should weigh the pros and cons of doing business with the company and see how its deals and competitors’ stack up against each other. Here are several factors to consider:
- What broadband speed best suits your needs? Virgin Media offers standard, super-fast, ultra-fast and gigabit broadband speeds at different price points. The most suitable speed depends on variables such as how many devices in your households are likely to be simultaneously streaming live TV at any given time
- How tight is your budget? Virgin Media broadband is slightly more expensive than some of its competitors’ offerings. So if you need extremely fast broadband, you may find that the company’s deals are out of your price range
- How big is the price increase when the initial contract ends? The prices of Virgin Media’s fibre and full broadband deals will rise at the end of your initial contract. Make sure to compare the company’s long-term prices against those of its competitors
- What services do you need? Virgin Media offers various bundling options that include services you might not really need. Only consider the packages that provide services you’ll use
- Are other providers’ comparable services cheaper? Compare the deals that Virgin Media’s competitors are offering to find the price, speed and additional services that meet your needs