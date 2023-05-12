Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN from the Amazon Appstore
Amazon’s Firestick is one way to convert your television into a smart device if it isn’t already, without paying a large sum of money for a new TV. The Firestick will give you access to a range of apps, but just like using your desktop and mobile devices, these come with security and privacy threats.
Most VPN providers have dedicated Firestick apps that come with security features as well as masking your IP address. Installing a VPN on your device can help you access geo-blocked content and choose which apps to route through the secure encrypted tunnel and which apps to run outside of it. We’ve researched and tested numerous providers to establish which is the best VPN for Firestick.
Our top three VPNs for Firestick
With a larger number of servers, located all over the world, each of these VPNs boasts great performance, retaining a high percentage of download speed making them ideal for file transfer and streaming.
How we research and rate VPNs for Firestick
100+
hours performance testing
400+
Amazon reviews read
150+
hours comparing products
25
providers compared
3
VPN experts consulted
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN for your Firestick. We will only recommend a service after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
Privacy and performance (30%)
Features and functionality (30%)
Reputation and credibility (25%)
Plans and pricing/value (10%)
Customer experience (5%)
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
Number and location of servers
Streaming service accessibility
Security features such as AES-256
Performance (upload, download, latency)
Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
Independent server-site security audits
All of our VPN articles are fact-checked by our in-house team, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.
The best VPNs for Firestick compared
To find out which VPN is best for Firestick, there are a few important factors to consider.
Internet speed is important when streaming, so choosing a VPN that doesn’t affect your connection too much is crucial. Privacy features such as split tunnelling and the use of AES-256 is a must. A VPN with a split tunnelling feature also means you can choose to route some apps outside of your VPN, which will free up more bandwidth and allow for faster internet speeds.
Regardless of privacy and security features, a VPN shouldn’t break the bank, so it’s worth checking if another provider offers similar features for a more cost-effective price.
VPN provider
Price
Free version
Maximum number of connected devices
Number of servers
AES-256 encryption
Audited no-log policy
NordVPN
From £2.69/m
No
6
5,500+
Yes
Yes
ExpressVPN
From £5.52/m
No
5
3,000+
Yes
Yes
Surfshark
From £1.84/m
No
Unlimited
3,200+
Yes
Yes
CyberGhost
From £1.92/m
No
7
9,000+
Yes
Yes
Proton VPN
From €4.99 (£4.34)/m
Yes
10
2,700+
Yes
Yes
Some prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 15/5/2023
ExpressVPN is the full package when it comes to privacy features, and its dedicated smart TV app is just as good as its desktop and mobile versions. With the Firestick, ExpressVPN gives you access to over 3,000 worldwide servers and the service works well with smart TV apps.
Cost
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. The provider’s subscription payments are taken in US dollars.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£10.71 / month
6 months
£8.26 / month (£49.57 up front)
12 months (+3 months free)
£5.52 / month (£82.65 up front)
Security
ExpressVPN has a lot to offer when it comes to privacy and security features. Users have a selection of protocols to choose from, including OpenVPN and its proprietary next-generation protocols – Lightway UDP and Lightway TCP.
The provider’s Firestick app uses AES-256 encryption, which is military grade, and the company claims to follow a strict no-log policy that has been independently audited by PwC.
User experience
ExpressVPN’s Firestick app was easy to customise in the settings menu (Independent Advisor)
ExpressVPN’s app is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. When clicked on, the app will open up to full-screen size with a large connect button, as well as options to connect to recent locations, smart location, or to view the entire server list.
Located at the bottom of the screen are the settings, which contain all of ExpressVPN’s privacy features such as protocols, split tunnelling and network protection (kill switch). The dedicated Firestick app was easy to use and we found our connection was stable when using other Firestick apps.
Performance
Based on our extensive testing in the UK, ExpressVPN’s internet speed is comparable to other providers and better than most except for Surfshark VPN. Using other Firestick apps while connected to ExpressVPN didn’t prove difficult and our researchers found that video and audio playback was smooth with no noticeable lag.
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
70.13
16.63
13.02ms
UK to UK
53.31
15.92
21.1ms
76%
95%
UK to US
32.4
7.58
104.27
46%
45%
UK to Aus
20.86
2.48
284.14
29%
14%
Customer service
ExpressVPN receives 3.9 out of five stars on Amazon from more than 49,000 reviews. Customers have praised the Firestick app for fast connection speeds.
Verdict
ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN providers and in terms of its privacy features available for Firestick, and we have to agree. However, ExpressVPN’s subscription is expensive and its internet speeds were not as fast as Surfshark in our tests.
NordVPN has over 5,000 servers located in 60 countries, and its VPN is particularly effective when it comes for bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking content – this makes it a good choice for the Firestick. The provider says it takes its users’ privacy very seriously and has a no-logs policy that has been audited.
Cost
NordVPN offers three payment tiers: Standard, Plus and Complete, with each offering monthly, 12-month and 24-month payments.
The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all annual and two-year plans.
Subscription term
Standard plan
Plus plan
Complete plan
Monthly
£10.89 / month
£11.89 / month
£13.09 / month
12 months (+3 months free)
£3.79 / month (£56.85 up front)
£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)
£5.99 / month (£89.85 up front)
24 months (+3 months free)
£2.69 / month (£72.63 up front)
£3.69 / month (£99.63 up front)
£4.89 / month (£132.03 up front)
Security
With NordVPN’s app for Firestick, there’s a choice of two protocols – OpenVPN and NordLynx – with the latter being Nord’s in-house version of WireGuard. Its servers are also encrypted with AES-256 and the Meshnet feature allows you to link devices with encrypted tunnels to essentially create your own VPN.
NordVPN’s split tunnelling feature allows you to choose which of your Firestick apps to route through the VPN tunnel, and what to run outside of it.
User experience
NordVPN offers speciality servers and privacy features such as Meshnet on its Firestick app (Independent Advisor)
NordVPN’s app was not the easiest to navigate, especially when compared to ExpressVPN and Surfshark. To connect to a server, you’ll need to scroll through the vertical list of countries, or you can use the search bar – but this also isn’t ideal since you’ll have to painstakingly select the letters one by one using your Firestick remote.
However, turning on the privacy features such as split tunnelling, Meshnet and auto connect was relatively straightforward.
Performance
Our researchers found NordVPN’s connection speeds were much slower than other providers we tested. Using apps while connected to the Australian server was virtually impossible, and the usability of apps was not much better when connected to a US server.
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
43.32
15.28
12.69ms
UK to UK
16.92
10.37
13.18ms
39%
68%
UK to US
13.77
4.79
140.79ms
31%
31%
UK to Aus
9.27
2.41
305.53
21%
15%
Customer service
On Amazon, NordVPN receives 4.1 out of five stars from over 21,000 customer reviews. Many users mention how Nord’s app is easy to use and is good value for money.
“[The app is] very easy to install, [and you] can connect to VPN servers all over the world. [It] works on laptops, phones, and Firestick. [You] can also set up a VPN on a capable router, meaning everything on your network is protected. If connecting individually, you can add it to six devices. [I] got a deal for 27 months at a very reduced price. [This is] good initial value for money.”
NordVPN’s Amazon app comes with lots of privacy features, such as Meshnet, double VPN and split tunnelling, which makes it well-suited for the privacy-conscious. We did find that connecting to NordVPN slowed our internet speed a lot, and this could interfere with using other Amazon apps simultaneously.
There’s a lot to like about Surfshark, and its Firestick app delivers a premium service for an affordable price. You’ll find Surshark’s Firestick app mirrors those of its apps for Android and Mac – which means all the privacy features are included too.
The service provides fast connection speeds and a trio of the industry-leading protocols – WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN.
Cost
Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its annual and two-year plans.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£10.35 / month
12 months
£3.19 / month (£38.25 up front)
24 months (+2 months free)
£1.84 / month (£47.74 up front)
Security
Surfshark uses AES-256 encryption while adhering to an independently audited no-logs policy that ensures users’ data is never stored or shared. With Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature, you can use the Firestick’s apps while blocking ads, trackers and malware. The Bypasser feature is Surfshark’s version of a kill switch, whereby you can choose which apps to route through the secure encrypted VPN tunnel and select apps to bypass it.
User experience
In Surfshark’s Firestick app, you can customise the split tunnelling feature and turn on CleanWeb (Independent Advisor)
Our researchers found Surfshark’s app straightforward to use. The interface consists of a server location list to the left and to the right is the server you’re connected to, along with the IP address.
Surfshark’s features are self-explanatory and come with mini descriptions. You can choose which ones you’d like to toggle on or off and we especially like how customisable the VPN is.
Performance
Sufshark’s speed test was the best performing out of all the VPNs we tested for the Firestick. Connecting to a UK server was quick and the speeds recorded were comparable to our non-VPN connection.
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
69.43
16.72
28.58ms
UK to UK
62.69
15.54
12.92ms
90%
92%
UK to US
33.53
5.45
182.46
48%
32%
UK to Aus
19.25
2.18
279.03
27%
13%
Customer service
On Amazon, Surfshark receives 4.2 out of five stars from more than 44,000 reviews. The provider has been praised for fast connection speeds and minimal video and audio lag.
“I’ve tried many VPNs for my 4k Firesticks, but they all seemed to limit my speeds greatly. All others limited my internet down to 30 to 50MB per second and did not allow Prime Video channels through it. Surfshark consistently pushes 150 to 200MB per second on any Firestick speed test I try. Also, the same speeds on any given location that is close and the Firestick operates every app as normal with this VPN on. No limits or issues with buffering or streaming. Truly a lifesaver for buffering haters like me. Safe, fast, has a Firestick kill switch, and no logs. This is a must for cord-cutters that still want great streaming.”
Jason H, via Amazon
Verdict
Surfshark offers a diverse range of privacy features and is the fastest VPN for Firestick. We like the provider because its app is easy to use, connection speeds are comparable to non-VPN speeds, and its features offer a good level of security and privacy.
CyberGhost offers 9,000 servers located worldwide, as well as a content blocker that blocks ads, trackers and malware, making this a good choice of VPN for Firestick apps.
Cost
CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than most other providers.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£10.89 / month
6 months
£6.19 / month (£37.14 up front)
24 months (+2 free months)
£1.92 / month (£49.92 up front)
Security
CyberGhost has two VPN protocols on its dedicated Firestick app – WireGuard and OpenVPN – as well as using AES-256 encryption.
As well as this, there is an option to split tunnel your Firestick apps and choose which ones to route through the VPN and those to run outside of it.
User experience
Although basic, the CyberGhost Firestick app has an easy-to-use settings menu (Independent Advisor)
CyberGhost’s app for Firestick is quite basic compared to other providers. The interface consists of a large connect button and an option to connect to the best location. You’ll find all other privacy and security features within the settings menu.
Performance
When our researchers tested CyberGhost’s connection speeds, we experienced slow results from all three server locations. Although the connection was stable and we were able to use the Firestick apps, the VPN did slow our internet speed a considerable amount.
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
59.19
15.49
7.23ms
UK to UK
35.19
13.79
9.6ms
59%
89%
UK to US
16.39
5.52
174.28ms
27%
35%
UK to Aus
8.12
3.04
255.76ms
14%
19%
Customer service
CyberGhost receives 3.9 out of five stars from more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon, and customer reviews have mentioned that the app doesn’t always work well with other Firestick apps.
“I’ve heard good things about this, so I bought it for the year. I had it for three days and asked for a refund. I was unable to connect to a lot of stuff. At first, I was able to watch Pluto TV, then on the third day nothing. The only thing I could use it for was Netflix. Disney blocks it and Prime Video doesn’t recognise it, so your videos stay the same.”
CyberGhost’s VPN was not the best in terms of speed and app usability. Its dedicated Amazon app did come with a good level of security and its privacy features were useful. However, if you’re looking for a VPN that won’t affect speed too much, we suggest looking elsewhere.
Proton VPN offers both a paid and free subscription. Its paid plan allows users to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. Its Firestick app uses AES-256 encryption and its VPN follows a no-logs policy.
Cost
Proton VPN offers subscription terms of monthly, 12 months, and 24 months. It also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
€9.99 (£8.69) / month
12 months
€5.99 (£5.21) / month (€71.88/£62.54 up front)
24 months
€4.99 (£4.34) / month (€119.76/£104.19 up front)
Security
Proton VPN uses AES-256 encryption and follows a no-logs policy, which has been independently audited. The provider has a choice of three VPN protocols, although we weren’t able to find an option to change our selection on the Firestick app.
User experience
We found the Proton VPN Firestick app to be limited, with no options to customise our experience beyond our server location (Independent Advisor)
Proton VPN’s dedicated Firestick app was easy to use and the app’s interface clearly displays all of the provider’s server locations. However, beyond choosing a server location there wasn’t much else to the app. There were no options to customise protocols or turn on other privacy features like split tunnelling.
Performance
Proton VPN’s connection speeds were varied in our tests and we noticed that our internet speed dropped considerably when connected to an Australian server. Despite this, we were still able to use other Firestick apps while connected to Proton VPN and didn’t notice slower connection speeds.
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
71.05
16.19
12.49ms
UK to UK
41.68
14.51
22.31ms
58%
89%
UK to US
40.18
7.59
150.33ms
56%
46%
UK to Aus
26.54
3.02
291.58
37%
19%
Customer service
Proton VPN receives four out of five stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customer reviews. Many reviews praise the provider for its user-friendly app and how well it works with other Firestick applications.
“It works great! [But] I don’t like that it cuts my internet speed in half. Everything buffers now.”
Proton VPN is a secure and reliable service with a no-logs policy, which has been audited. It comes with lots of available servers located worldwide. However, when we tested its Amazon app, there were no options to customise the privacy features, which was disappointing.
While ExpressVPN and Proton VPN both performed quite well compared to some of the other providers we tested, Surfshark proved to be the fastest VPN on our Firestick.
Provider
No VPN download speed (Mbps)
UK to UK (Mbps)
UK to US (Mbps)
UK to Australia (Mbps)
NordVPN
43.32
16.92
13.77
9.27
ExpressVPN
70.13
53.31
32.4
20.86
Surfshark
69.43
62.69
33.53
19.25
CyberGhost
59.19
35.19
16.39
8.12
Proton VPN
71.05
41.68
40.18
26.54
Why do you need a VPN for Firestick?
The main reason you might use a VPN with your Firestick is for online privacy. Firestick only comes with standard privacy and security features, which means third parties, like your internet service provider, can still track your online activity. With a VPN, you can protect your IP address as well as make use of other security features such as ad, tracker and malware blockers.
How to set up a VPN on your Firestick
To set up a VPN on your Firestick, follow these steps:
Choose a VPN provider: Research and choose a VPN service that has all the features you need.
Download the VPN from the Firestick Apps menu: Go to the Apps menu and search for the VPN provider you’ve chosen and click download.
Install and launch the app: Sign in to your VPN account and follow the configuration process.
Connect to the VPN: Choose a server location and any other privacy and security features.
What to look for when buying a VPN for Firestick
Consider the following when purchasing a VPN to use on your Firestick:
Compatibility: Make sure the provider has a Firestick app
Security: Make sure your VPN service has a good level of encryption – ideally AES-256 – and a variety of protocols such as WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Privacy: Choose a VPN thatfollows a no-logs policy that has been independently audited
Speed: Select a VPN with lots of servers available worldwide
Reputation and review: Read customer reviews and compare providers
Price and subscription plans: Compare price plans and choose a provider with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN from the Amazon Appstore
While there are plenty of free VPNs available on the Amazon Appstore, they most likely won’t be as secure and many have been found to harvest user data themselves. Free VPNs come with limitations such as restricted data and connections to fewer devices simultaneously. Free VPNs also don’t tend to have as many privacy features as paid versions and are less likely to be encrypted with AES-256.
Frequently asked questions about VPNs on the Firestick
A VPN on a Firestick will route all of your app traffic through a secure and encrypted tunnel. The service can also unblock geo-restricted content, as well as mask your IP address and keep all of your sensitive data safe and secure.
Using a VPN with your Firestick is a good idea. It means your IP address will be protected and none of your data will be under threat from any third parties.
Legal disclaimer
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
User experience of the application(s)
Level and quality of customer service
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.
