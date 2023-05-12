Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best VPN for Firestick 2023: Streaming speeds tested

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated May 12, 2023
Verified by Nick Jones

In this guide

  • Our top three VPNs for Firestick
  • How we research and rate VPNs for Firestick
  • The best VPNs for Firestick compared
  • ExpressVPN
  • NordVPN
  • Surfshark
  • CyberGhost
  • Proton VPN
  • Which VPN is the fastest for Firestick?
  • Why do you need a VPN for Firestick?
  • How to set up a VPN on your Firestick
  • What to look for when buying a VPN for Firestick
  • Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN from the Amazon Appstore
  • Frequently asked questions about VPNs on the Firestick

Amazon’s Firestick is one way to convert your television into a smart device if it isn’t already, without paying a large sum of money for a new TV. The Firestick will give you access to a range of apps, but just like using your desktop and mobile devices, these come with security and privacy threats. 

Most VPN providers have dedicated Firestick apps that come with security features as well as masking your IP address. Installing a VPN on your device can help you access geo-blocked content and choose which apps to route through the secure encrypted tunnel and which apps to run outside of it. We’ve researched and tested numerous providers to establish which is the best VPN for Firestick.

Our top three VPNs for Firestick

With a larger number of servers, located all over the world, each of these VPNs boasts great performance, retaining a high percentage of download speed making them ideal for file transfer and streaming.

How we research and rate VPNs for Firestick

100+
hours performance testing
400+
Amazon reviews read
150+
hours comparing products
25
providers compared
3
VPN experts consulted

Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN for your Firestick. We will only recommend a service after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.

Our review scores are determined the following categories:

  • Privacy and performance (30%)
  • Features and functionality (30%)
  • Reputation and credibility (25%)
  • Plans and pricing/value (10%)
  • Customer experience (5%)

We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:

  • Number and location of servers
  • Streaming service accessibility
  • Security features such as AES-256
  • Performance (upload, download, latency)
  • Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
  • Independent server-site security audits

All of our VPN articles are fact-checked by our in-house team, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.

The best VPNs for Firestick compared

To find out which VPN is best for Firestick, there are a few important factors to consider. 

Internet speed is important when streaming, so choosing a VPN that doesn’t affect your connection too much is crucial. Privacy features such as split tunnelling and the use of AES-256 is a must. A VPN with a split tunnelling feature also means you can choose to route some apps outside of your VPN, which will free up more bandwidth and allow for faster internet speeds. 

Regardless of privacy and security features, a VPN shouldn’t break the bank, so it’s worth checking if another provider offers similar features for a more cost-effective price.

VPN providerPriceFree versionMaximum number of connected devicesNumber of serversAES-256 encryptionAudited no-log policy
NordVPNFrom £2.69/mNo65,500+YesYes
ExpressVPNFrom £5.52/mNo53,000+YesYes
SurfsharkFrom £1.84/mNoUnlimited3,200+YesYes
CyberGhostFrom £1.92/mNo79,000+YesYes
Proton VPNFrom €4.99 (£4.34)/mYes102,700+YesYes
Some prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 15/5/2023
Today's best VPN deals
Editor’s Choice
NordVPN 2 year
£2.69
/month
VIEW
At NordVPN
Surfshark 2 year
£1.86
/month
VIEW
At Surfshark
ExpressVPN 12 month
£5.51
/month
VIEW
At ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN logo

  • Lowest price: From £5.52 for a 12-month subscription
  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 5
  • Number of servers: 3,000+
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: Lightway, OpenVPN
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: British Virgin Islands
  • Pricing:
  • ExpressVPN 12 month
    £5.52
    /month
    ExpressVPN 6 month
    £8.26
    /month
    ExpressVPN 1 month
    £10.71
    /month
    VIEW

    At ExpressVPN

ProsCons
Split tunnelling featureExpensive subscription
Kill switch
Lots of VPN protocols to choose from

ExpressVPN is the full package when it comes to privacy features, and its dedicated smart TV app is just as good as its desktop and mobile versions. With the Firestick, ExpressVPN gives you access to over 3,000 worldwide servers and the service works well with smart TV apps. 

Cost 

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. The provider’s subscription payments are taken in US dollars.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.71 / month
6 months£8.26 / month (£49.57 up front)
12 months (+3 months free)£5.52 / month (£82.65 up front)

Security 

ExpressVPN has a lot to offer when it comes to privacy and security features. Users have a selection of protocols to choose from, including OpenVPN and its proprietary next-generation protocols – Lightway UDP and Lightway TCP.

The provider’s Firestick app uses AES-256 encryption, which is military grade, and the company claims to follow a strict no-log policy that has been independently audited by PwC.

User experience 

ExpressVPN for Firestick settings

ExpressVPN’s Firestick app was easy to customise in the settings menu (Independent Advisor)

ExpressVPN’s app is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. When clicked on, the app will open up to full-screen size with a large connect button, as well as options to connect to recent locations, smart location, or to view the entire server list. 

Located at the bottom of the screen are the settings, which contain all of ExpressVPN’s privacy features such as protocols, split tunnelling and network protection (kill switch). The dedicated Firestick app was easy to use and we found our connection was stable when using other Firestick apps.  

Performance 

Based on our extensive testing in the UK, ExpressVPN’s internet speed is comparable to other providers and better than most except for Surfshark VPN. Using other Firestick apps while connected to ExpressVPN didn’t prove difficult and our researchers found that video and audio playback was smooth with no noticeable lag.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN70.1316.6313.02ms
UK to UK53.3115.9221.1ms76%95%
UK to US32.47.58104.2746%45%
UK to Aus20.862.48284.1429%14%

Customer service

ExpressVPN receives 3.9 out of five stars on Amazon from more than 49,000 reviews. Customers have praised the Firestick app for fast connection speeds.

Verdict 

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN providers and in terms of its privacy features available for Firestick, and we have to agree. However, ExpressVPN’s subscription is expensive and its internet speeds were not as fast as Surfshark in our tests. 

Score: ★★★★½

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

NordVPN

NordVPN logo

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 6
  • Number of servers: 5,500+ in 60 countries
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: OpenVPN, and NordLynx (WireGuard protocol)
  • No-log policy: Yes 
  • Audited: Yes, by PricewaterhouseCoopers AG Switzerland and Deloitte
  • Headquarters: Panama
  • Pricing:
  • NordVPN 2 year
    £2.69
    /month
    NordVPN 1 year
    £3.79
    /month
    NordVPN 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At NordVPN

ProsCons
Lots of privacy featuresSlow internet speeds
Stable VPN connection

NordVPN has over 5,000 servers located in 60 countries, and its VPN is particularly effective when it comes for bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking content – this makes it a good choice for the Firestick. The provider says it takes its users’ privacy very seriously and has a no-logs policy that has been audited. 

Cost 

NordVPN offers three payment tiers: Standard, Plus and Complete, with each offering monthly, 12-month and 24-month payments. 

The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all annual and two-year plans.

Subscription termStandard planPlus planComplete plan
Monthly£10.89 / month£11.89 / month£13.09 / month
12 months (+3 months free)£3.79 / month (£56.85 up front)£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)£5.99 / month (£89.85 up front)
24 months (+3 months free)£2.69 / month (£72.63 up front)£3.69 / month (£99.63 up front)£4.89 / month (£132.03 up front)

Security 

With NordVPN’s app for Firestick, there’s a choice of two protocols – OpenVPN and NordLynx  – with the latter being Nord’s in-house version of WireGuard. Its servers are also encrypted with AES-256 and the Meshnet feature allows you to link devices with encrypted tunnels to essentially create your own VPN. 

NordVPN’s split tunnelling feature allows you to choose which of your Firestick apps to route through the VPN tunnel, and what to run outside of it. 

User experience 

NordVPN for Firestick speciality servers

NordVPN offers speciality servers and privacy features such as Meshnet on its Firestick app (Independent Advisor)

NordVPN’s app was not the easiest to navigate, especially when compared to ExpressVPN and Surfshark. To connect to a server, you’ll need to scroll through the vertical list of countries, or you can use the search bar – but this also isn’t ideal since you’ll have to painstakingly select the letters one by one using your Firestick remote. 

However, turning on the privacy features such as split tunnelling, Meshnet and auto connect was relatively straightforward. 

Performance

Our researchers found NordVPN’s connection speeds were much slower than other providers we tested. Using apps while connected to the Australian server was virtually impossible, and the usability of apps was not much better when connected to a US server.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN43.3215.2812.69ms
UK to UK16.9210.3713.18ms39%68%
UK to US13.774.79140.79ms31%31%
UK to Aus9.272.41305.5321%15%

Customer service 

On Amazon, NordVPN receives 4.1 out of five stars from over 21,000 customer reviews. Many users mention how Nord’s app is easy to use and is good value for money. 

“[The app is] very easy to install, [and you] can connect to VPN servers all over the world. [It] works on laptops, phones, and Firestick. [You] can also set up a VPN on a capable router, meaning everything on your network is protected. If connecting individually, you can add it to six devices. [I] got a deal for 27 months at a very reduced price. [This is] good initial value for money.”

Verdict 

NordVPN’s Amazon app comes with lots of privacy features, such as Meshnet, double VPN and split tunnelling, which makes it well-suited for the privacy-conscious. We did find that connecting to NordVPN slowed our internet speed a lot, and this could interfere with using other Amazon apps simultaneously. 

 Score: ★★★★½

Read our full NordVPN review.

Surfshark

Surfshark logo

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited
  • Number of servers: 3,200+
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Netherlands
  • Pricing:
  • Surfshark 24 month
    £1.84
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £3.19
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £10.35
    /month
    VIEW

    At Surfshark

ProsCons
Split tunnelling featureHigh latency on distant servers
CleanWeb – blocks ads, trackers and malware
Fast connection speeds
Unlimited number of connected devices

There’s a lot to like about Surfshark, and its Firestick app delivers a premium service for an affordable price. You’ll find Surshark’s Firestick app mirrors those of its apps for Android and Mac – which means all the privacy features are included too. 

The service provides fast connection speeds and a trio of the industry-leading protocols – WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN.  

Cost 

Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its annual and two-year plans.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.35 / month
12 months£3.19 / month (£38.25 up front)
24 months (+2 months free)£1.84 / month (£47.74 up front)

Security

Surfshark uses AES-256 encryption while adhering to an independently audited no-logs policy that ensures users’ data is never stored or shared. With Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature, you can use the Firestick’s apps while blocking ads, trackers and malware. The Bypasser feature is Surfshark’s version of a kill switch, whereby you can choose which apps to route through the secure encrypted VPN tunnel and select apps to bypass it.  

User experience

Surfshark VPN for Firestick split tunnelling

In Surfshark’s Firestick app, you can customise the split tunnelling feature and turn on CleanWeb (Independent Advisor)

Our researchers found Surfshark’s app straightforward to use. The interface consists of a server location list to the left and to the right is the server you’re connected to, along with the IP address. 

Surfshark’s features are self-explanatory and come with mini descriptions. You can choose which ones you’d like to toggle on or off and we especially like how customisable the VPN is. 

Performance

Sufshark’s speed test was the best performing out of all the VPNs we tested for the Firestick. Connecting to a UK server was quick and the speeds recorded were comparable to our non-VPN connection.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN69.4316.7228.58ms
UK to UK62.6915.5412.92ms90%92%
UK to US33.535.45182.4648%32%
UK to Aus19.252.18279.0327%13%

Customer service 

On Amazon, Surfshark receives 4.2 out of five stars from more than 44,000 reviews. The provider has been praised for fast connection speeds and minimal video and audio lag. 

“I’ve tried many VPNs for my 4k Firesticks, but they all seemed to limit my speeds greatly. All others limited my internet down to 30 to 50MB per second and did not allow Prime Video channels through it. Surfshark consistently pushes 150 to 200MB per second on any Firestick speed test I try. Also, the same speeds on any given location that is close and the Firestick operates every app as normal with this VPN on. No limits or issues with buffering or streaming. Truly a lifesaver for buffering haters like me. Safe, fast, has a Firestick kill switch, and no logs. This is a must for cord-cutters that still want great streaming.”

  • Jason H, via Amazon 

Verdict 

Surfshark offers a diverse range of privacy features and is the fastest VPN for Firestick. We like the provider because its app is easy to use, connection speeds are comparable to non-VPN speeds, and its features offer a good level of security and privacy. 

Score: ★★★★

Read our full Surfshark VPN review.

CyberGhost

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 7
  • Number of servers: 9,000+
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: OpenVPN and WireGuard
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Bucharest, Romania
  • Pricing:
  • CyberGhost 27 month
    £1.92
    /month
    CyberGhost 6 month
    £6.19
    /month
    CyberGhost 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At CyberGhost

ProsCons
Split tunnellingSlow connection speed
Dedicated IP optionDoesn’t work well with other Firestick apps

CyberGhost offers 9,000 servers located worldwide, as well as a content blocker that blocks ads, trackers and malware, making this a good choice of VPN for Firestick apps. 

Cost 

CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than most other providers.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.89 / month
6 months£6.19 / month (£37.14 up front)
24 months (+2 free months)£1.92 / month (£49.92 up front)

Security 

CyberGhost has two VPN protocols on its dedicated Firestick app – WireGuard and OpenVPN – as well as using AES-256 encryption. 

As well as this, there is an option to split tunnel your Firestick apps and choose which ones to route through the VPN and those to run outside of it.  

User experience 

CyberGhost VPN for Firestick settings menu

Although basic, the CyberGhost Firestick app has an easy-to-use settings menu (Independent Advisor)

CyberGhost’s app for Firestick is quite basic compared to other providers. The interface consists of a large connect button and an option to connect to the best location. You’ll find all other privacy and security features within the settings menu. 

Performance 

When our researchers tested CyberGhost’s connection speeds, we experienced slow results from all three server locations. Although the connection was stable and we were able to use the Firestick apps, the VPN did slow our internet speed a considerable amount.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN59.1915.497.23ms
UK to UK35.1913.799.6ms59%89%
UK to US16.395.52174.28ms27%35%
UK to Aus8.123.04255.76ms14%19%

Customer service

CyberGhost receives 3.9 out of five stars from more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon, and customer reviews have mentioned that the app doesn’t always work well with other Firestick apps. 

“I’ve heard good things about this, so I bought it for the year. I had it for three days and asked for a refund. I was unable to connect to a lot of stuff. At first, I was able to watch Pluto TV, then on the third day nothing. The only thing I could use it for was Netflix. Disney blocks it and Prime Video doesn’t recognise it, so your videos stay the same.”

Verdict

CyberGhost’s VPN was not the best in terms of speed and app usability. Its dedicated Amazon app did come with a good level of security and its privacy features were useful. However, if you’re looking for a VPN that won’t affect speed too much, we suggest looking elsewhere. 

Score: ★★★★

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.

Proton VPN

Proton VPN logo featured thumbnail

  • Free version: Yes
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 10
  • Number of servers: 2,700+
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: IKEv2, OpenVPN, and WireGuard
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Switzerland
  • Pricing:
  • Proton VPN 2 years
    £4.34
    /month
    Proton VPN 12 months
    £5.21
    /month
    Proton VPN 1 month
    £8.70
    /month
    VIEW

    At Proton VPN

ProsCons
No-logs policyNot many privacy features on the Amazon app
Audited

Proton VPN offers both a paid and free subscription. Its paid plan allows users to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. Its Firestick app uses AES-256 encryption and its VPN follows a no-logs policy. 

Cost 

Proton VPN offers subscription terms of monthly, 12 months, and 24 months. It also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly€9.99 (£8.69) / month
12 months€5.99 (£5.21) / month (€71.88/£62.54 up front)
24 months€4.99 (£4.34) / month (€119.76/£104.19 up front)

Security 

Proton VPN uses AES-256 encryption and follows a no-logs policy, which has been independently audited. The provider has a choice of three VPN protocols, although we weren’t able to find an option to change our selection on the Firestick app.  

User experience 

Proton VPN for Firestick main screen

We found the Proton VPN Firestick app to be limited, with no options to customise our experience beyond our server location (Independent Advisor)

Proton VPN’s dedicated Firestick app was easy to use and the app’s interface clearly displays all of the provider’s server locations. However, beyond choosing a server location there wasn’t much else to the app. There were no options to customise protocols or turn on other privacy features like split tunnelling. 

Performance 

Proton VPN’s connection speeds were varied in our tests and we noticed that our internet speed dropped considerably when connected to an Australian server. Despite this, we were still able to use other Firestick apps while connected to Proton VPN and didn’t notice slower connection speeds.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN71.0516.1912.49ms
UK to UK41.6814.5122.31ms58%89%
UK to US40.187.59150.33ms56%46%
UK to Aus26.543.02291.5837%19%

Customer service

Proton VPN receives four out of five stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customer reviews. Many reviews praise the provider for its user-friendly app and how well it works with other Firestick applications.

“It works great! [But] I don’t like that it cuts my internet speed in half. Everything buffers now.”

Verdict

Proton VPN is a secure and reliable service with a no-logs policy, which has been audited. It comes with lots of available servers located worldwide. However, when we tested its Amazon app, there were no options to customise the privacy features, which was disappointing. 

Score: ★★★★

Read our full Proton VPN review.

Which VPN is the fastest for Firestick?

While ExpressVPN and Proton VPN both performed quite well compared to some of the other providers we tested, Surfshark proved to be the fastest VPN on our Firestick.

ProviderNo VPN download speed (Mbps)UK to UK (Mbps)UK to US (Mbps)UK to Australia (Mbps)
NordVPN43.3216.9213.779.27
ExpressVPN70.1353.3132.420.86
Surfshark69.4362.6933.5319.25
CyberGhost59.1935.1916.398.12
Proton VPN71.0541.6840.1826.54

Why do you need a VPN for Firestick?

The main reason you might use a VPN with your Firestick is for online privacy. Firestick only comes with standard privacy and security features, which means third parties, like your internet service provider, can still track your online activity. With a VPN, you can protect your IP address as well as make use of other security features such as ad, tracker and malware blockers.

How to set up a VPN on your Firestick

To set up a VPN on your Firestick, follow these steps: 

  1. Choose a VPN provider: Research and choose a VPN service that has all the features you need.
  2. Download the VPN from the Firestick Apps menu: Go to the Apps menu and search for the VPN provider you’ve chosen and click download.
  3. Install and launch the app: Sign in to your VPN account and follow the configuration process.
  4. Connect to the VPN: Choose a server location and any other privacy and security features.

What to look for when buying a VPN for Firestick

Consider the following when purchasing a VPN to use on your Firestick: 

  • Compatibility: Make sure the provider has a Firestick app 
  • Security: Make sure your VPN service has a good level of encryption – ideally AES-256 – and a variety of protocols such as WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
  • Privacy: Choose a VPN that follows a no-logs policy that has been independently audited
  • Speed: Select a VPN with lots of servers available worldwide 
  • Reputation and review: Read customer reviews and compare providers 
  • Price and subscription plans: Compare price plans and choose a provider with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN from the Amazon Appstore

While there are plenty of free VPNs available on the Amazon Appstore, they most likely won’t be as secure and many have been found to harvest user data themselves. Free VPNs come with limitations such as restricted data and connections to fewer devices simultaneously. Free VPNs also don’t tend to have as many privacy features as paid versions and are less likely to be encrypted with AES-256.

Frequently asked questions about VPNs on the Firestick

The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:

  • The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
  • User experience of the application(s)
  • Level and quality of customer service

Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.

Find the best [category]

Today's Best VPN Deals

NordVPN £2.69 /Month
£2.69 /Month
Get Deal
Surfshark £1.84 /Month
£1.84 /Month
Get Deal
ExpressVPN £5.52 /Month
£5.52 /Month
Get Deal
CyberGhost £1.92 /Month
£1.92 /Month
Get Deal

Editor’s Choice – NordVPN: Best overall

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Editor’s Choice – NordVPN: Best overall

Overall Score: 4.5/5

If you’re looking to protect your privacy over everything else, then NordVPN is the best option, bar none, with its best-in-class security. It’s one of the longest-running VPN providers around and has great experience in the market. Its double VPN encryption adds more privacy to your browsing, while private DNS protection means no threat of hijacking and no logging of your online activities. Performance is top-notch too, and it boasts a huge number of servers located in pretty much any country you’d need.

Exclusive deal: Get 2 years + 3 months with 64% off the total price

Exclusive deal: Get 2 years + 3 months with 64% off the total price

View Deal

Surfshark: Best speed

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Surfshark: Best speed

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Our choice of the best VPN for speed has a slight but notable advantage over the competition in terms of performance – in our tests it demonstrated the lowest level of degradation for download and upload speeds when locating your IP abroad. Surfshark’s security is also top-notch with AES 256-bit encryption, an audited no-log policy, and automatic kill switch. The price is hard to beat too.

Exclusive deal: 82% off and 2 months free on 2-year deal

Exclusive deal: 82% off and 2 months free on 2-year deal

View Deal

ExpressVPN: Best all-rounder

Overall Score: 4.5/5

ExpressVPN: Best all-rounder

Overall Score: 4.5/5

If you’re looking for a great all-round option, which is very easy to use, then this is the VPN for you. ExpressVPN has all the market-leading features you could want: top security, a fast, stable connection, and it’s a great option for streaming from the internet. It also has some great, user-friendly apps, for every platform you could wish for. The only real downside is that ExpressVPN is more expensive than its rivals, so better value can be found elsewhere.

Exclusive deal: Get 3 months free on the 12-month plan

Exclusive deal: Get 3 months free on the 12-month plan

View Deal