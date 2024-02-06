Is Shell Energy’s broadband of good quality? In this guide, we’ll run through everything you need to know about the energy provider’s broadband services, including prices, internet speeds and the various pros and cons of choosing Shell Energy over its competitors.

It’s certainly an interesting time for Shell broadband customers: in December 2023, the energy provider Octopus acquired Shell Energy’s broadband business and will be managing it in the years ahead. There’s little word on Octopus’s plans for those customers, though we’ve had assurances from both companies that, in the short term, there won’t be changes to the costs, speeds, provisions or customer service currently provided to those relying on Shell Energy for internet access in the UK.

There’s good reason to consider a Shell Energy Broadband plan, even with the change in governance – especially with the wide range of broadband deals available.