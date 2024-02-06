Is Shell Energy’s broadband of good quality? In this guide, we’ll run through everything you need to know about the energy provider’s broadband services, including prices, internet speeds and the various pros and cons of choosing Shell Energy over its competitors.
It’s certainly an interesting time for Shell broadband customers: in December 2023, the energy provider Octopus acquired Shell Energy’s broadband business and will be managing it in the years ahead. There’s little word on Octopus’s plans for those customers, though we’ve had assurances from both companies that, in the short term, there won’t be changes to the costs, speeds, provisions or customer service currently provided to those relying on Shell Energy for internet access in the UK.
There’s good reason to consider a Shell Energy Broadband plan, even with the change in governance – especially with the wide range of broadband deals available.
Shell Energy Broadband deals available now
When it comes to broadband providers, Shell Energy is your oyster. The company offers a dizzying array of broadband plans, from low-speed part-fibre connections to breathlessly fast fibre optic. That means that Shell Energy caters to a range of needs, from casual internet users to dedicated home workers and gamers, and encompasses a variety of price points.
Prices correct as of 6/2/2024
What do you get with Shell Energy Broadband?
The least expensive Shell Energy Broadband plan offers an average download speed of 11 megabits per second (Mbps). There are three sub-100Mbps options known as Standard tariffs; two Ultrafast Fibre tariffs at 145Mbps and 290Mbps, respectively; and five Full Fibre (fibre optic) options that run from 100Mbps to over 900Mbps. There isn’t a significant difference between high-speed Fibre Plus and low-speed Full Fibre, but the options available will depend on your postcode.
You can also opt for a broadband and phone contract, whether you want unlimited evening and weekend calls, 24/7 coverage or the ability to make international calls for a set rate per month. Shell Energy doesn’t offer TV and broadband bundles, however.
All Shell Energy Broadband contracts run for a minimum of 12 months. You can leave your contract early, but you’ll need to pay a cancellation charge for every month remaining. These charges can be as little as £6.19 per month and as much as £18.50 per month, depending on your specific payment plan.
What speeds can you get with Shell Energy Broadband?
Shell Energy is quite a broad provider of broadband, from low-speed, low-budget plans to turbo-boosted fibre optic connections, as outlined earlier in this article.
Generally, 11Mbps is just enough for light internet activity for one person, 30-50Mbps is good for a couple or a small home, 100-200Mbps is great for multiple heavy users and 900Mbps is far beyond what any one home needs – but we have a more in-depth table in our broadband deals guide. All customers, other than those on the 11Mbps plan, will receive a Wi-Fi 6 hub that’s more adept at handling multiple devices than a standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router.
Broadband coverage varies hugely between postcodes, and even well-developed urban areas may not be fully kitted out with fibre optic, while rural areas often aren’t connected to fibre optic at all.
Take a look at the best broadband providers in my area to see what you can expect. Shell Energy does use the widespread Openreach broadband network, though, that has a map showing which boroughs across the country are currently covered or likely to be covered in the future.
These estimates are taken from specific postcodes and may not be representative of the UK as a whole
Are Shell Energy Broadband deals right for me?
You’ve seen the best Shell Energy Broadband deals above, but are they right for you? Here’s everything to keep in mind while shopping around for the best option:
- Is the price right? Make sure any Shell Energy Broadband deal is appropriate for your financial situation, as pricier tariffs can cost a lot in the long run, and you’ll be charged for cancelling a contract early.
- What speeds can I get? If you’re after high speeds and Shell can only provide 10-20Mbps in your postcode, it may not be a good fit
- Have I done my research? Shell Energy is one of many UK broadband providers, and each has its own advantages. Be sure to shop around to find the right option (and price) for you
- Is it the right time to switch? Make sure you know when your current broadband contract ends – ideally, you’ll be able to line up the end of one contract with the beginning of another one and avoid any pesky cancellation fees
- What add-ons can I get? Shell Energy’s packages are pretty straightforward, but other providers will often bolt on TV and streaming subscriptions alongside broadband. Make sure you’re happy with what Shell Energy does and doesn’t offer you
- Do I want to leave my current provider? If Shell Energy is roughly the same price or the same speeds, it’s worth asking if you want to switch at all. Are you gaining anything with Shell Energy or losing something your current provider gives you?