Windscribe VPN free review: Speed and features tested

Standout features of the free version of Windscribe VPN include a generous data allowance (potentially up to 15GB/month), access to servers in 11 countries, strong security features, such as AES-256 encryption, and a no-logs policy. Windscribe’s free plan starts you off with 2GB/month of data. However, your bandwidth increases to 10GB if you provide and verify your email address. If you tweet about Windscribe, you can also permanently add 5GB more of data. The service is user-friendly, with easy-to-use apps for multiple platforms and split tunneling feature.

ROBERT

ROBERT is a comprehensive tool for a free VPN account and sets Windscribe apart from its rivals. As well as blocking ads and malware, you can enable it to block porn and gambling websites, fake news, crypto sites, social networks and even other VPNs.

Split tunneling

Windscribe’s selective routing feature, also known as split tunneling, grants users the ability to select which applications, addresses or devices will utilise the VPN connection and which will engage directly with your internet service provider (ISP). This is because certain apps, such as banking apps, are often incompatible with VPNs and need to be connected to your ISP. Split tunneling means you can do your online banking while streaming your favourite shows, without the need to disconnect from the VPN.

Split Personality

This is another privacy step that Windscribe takes to reduce the chance of fingerprinting (identifying a user’s IP). Each browser has a User Agent, which presents web content for users, and Split Personality will rotate your user agent so that you have less chance of being identified.

Firewall

Windscribe’s free users also benefit from a feature known as Firewall, which is superior to the conventional kill switch option that many VPN providers offer. When a VPN loses connection, they can sometimes leak data packets during the short interval between the connection drop detection and re-activation. Windscribe’s Firewall feature promises to ensure all external connections are obstructed if they’re outside of the VPN tunnel. You have the option to engage it manually, keep it on at all times or set it to automatic. Regrettably, this feature isn’t available for Android devices.

Time Warp

This tool changes your timezone so that it appears to be in the country you are connected to while using the VPN.

Cookie Monster

This feature keeps track of any cookies that are set while you’re browsing and then deletes them when you close that tab.