Churchill car insurance review

Churchill offers four main policies: third party, fire and theft insurance, and then three forms of fully comprehensive cover.

Third Party, Fire and Theft

With your Churchill Third Party, Fire and Theft policy, you will be covered for:

Injuries to other people: if you’re in an accident, and injure a third party, Churchill will cover the costs

Damage to other people’s property: Churchill will cover costs up to £20 million if you damage someone else’s property in an accident

Fire damage: you can claim up to the market value of your car if it is damaged by fire

Theft: you can claim up to the market value of your vehicle if it is stolen, or damaged in an attempted theft

Child car seat: if your car is damaged by a fire, or stolen, you can replace your child car seats, even if they do not appear damaged

Manufacturer-fitted in-car entertainment: you can claim for any in-car entertainment systems fitted when your vehicle was made, if they are stolen or damaged in a fire

Aftermarket in-car entertainment: you can claim up to £500 for any in-car entertainment systems installed after your car was made, if they are stolen or damaged in a fire

Removable electronic equipment: you can claim up to £500 for any other removable electronic equipment installed in your car, if they are stolen or damaged in a fire

Courtesy car cover: you can get a courtesy car if your car is being repaired by an approved garage

Named driver no-claims discount: any named drivers on your policy can build their own no-claims bonus to use if they later take out their own Churchill cover

Driving other cars: you can drive another car under your Churchill car insurance, with third party cover only

Comprehensive

If you take out a Churchill Comprehensive policy, your cover will include everything found in Third Party, Fire and Theft, as well as:

Accidental damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, you can claim up to the market value of your vehicle

Child car seats: you can replace your child car seats if your car is stolen, or if it is damaged in an accident or fire, even if the child car seats themselves do not appear damaged

Manufacturer-fitted in-car entertainment: you can claim for any in-car entertainment systems fitted when your vehicle was made, if they are damaged in an accident, as well as if they are stolen or damaged in a fire

Aftermarket in-car entertainment: if your aftermarket in-car entertainment systems are damaged in an accident, damaged in a fire, or stolen, you can claim up to £1,000

Removable electronic equipment: you can claim up to £1,000 for any other removable electronic equipment installed in your car, whether it’s damaged in an accident, fire, or if it’s stolen

Misfuelling: you can claim up to the market value of your car if it is damaged by the wrong fuel being used

Key cover: you can claim up to £1,000 for associated costs if your keys are stolen, lost or damaged

Personal belongings: you can claim up to £250 for any personal belongings that are stolen or damaged due to an insured event (exclusions apply)

New car replacement: if you’ve had your new car for less than a year, and it is stolen or written off, you can get a like-for-like replacement

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £200 per injured person following an accident

Personal accident cover: you’ll have personal accident cover worth up to £5,000

Hotel expenses: if you can’t drive following an insured event, you can claim up to £250 in hotel expenses

Uninsured driver promise: if you claim for an accident that isn’t your fault, and the other driver is uninsured, you won’t have to pay your excess, and your no-claims bonus won’t be affected

Vandalism promise: if your car is damaged due to an act of vandalism, and you report it to the police, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you provide Churchill with a crime reference number

DriveSure

Churchill DriveSure is a telematics insurance policy for young drivers aged between 17 and 25. It provides the same level of cover found with a Comprehensive policy.

While telematics cover is also known as black box insurance, with DriveSure there is no device installed in your car. Instead, your driving habits are tracked using your mobile phone’s GPS and the DriveSure app.

It’s worth considering as a young driver, as you can receive an upfront discount for the first year, and get a further reduction if you prove yourself to be a safe driver when it’s time to renew your insurance.

Comprehensive Plus

With Churchill’s Comprehensive Plus policy, you’re covered for everything found in the standard Comprehensive policy, as well as: