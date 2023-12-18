Some of the largest broadband providers operate in Birmingham, including Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky and BT. Not every broadband provider in your area will offer the best speeds, which is why it’s important to consider smaller providers, too.

Sky Broadband

Sky is one of the largest broadband providers in the country, meaning that Birmingham has access to ultrafast full fibre broadband with speeds as high as 900Mbps. Sky broadband can also be bundled with a range of TV packages, including film, TV and sports channels.

Virgin Media

Birmingham residents can receive speeds of up to 900MBps using Virgin Media; the company offers broadband, TV, landline and SIM packages as well as fibre broadband, depending on where you live.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk does not serve the entirety of Birmingham, so we recommend checking on their website if you live in an eligible area. The company is known for its competitive pricing and TV and landline bundles, which can include the TalkTalk TV hub.

BT Broadband

BT serves Birmingham and wide swathes of the West Midlands, offering full fibre broadband with speeds of up to 900Mbps. Eligible postcodes can benefit from TV and broadband packages, which include Netflix and NOW.

Plusnet

Plusnet may not come with any TV packages, but it does serve a majority of Birmingham households. Broadband packages range from standard to full fibre, with the option to include a landline device with your deal.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers free installation of its full fibre broadband for eligible customers, with speeds of up to 910Mbps. Vodafone mobile customers also receive a monthly discount on their broadband, with optional TV and landline deals supported.

NOW Broadband

NOW offers no-contact broadband deals with a £60 activation fee, ideal for those in rented accommodation who cannot commit to a lengthy contract. Our research shows that some areas of Birmingham cannot access full fibre broadband, but NOW’s standard package is available throughout the city. Now also offers TV packages on its streaming services, which include cinema, TV and sports channels for an additional £6 per month.

Hyperoptic

Hypernoptic only currently serves 8,000 households in Birmingham, so not every postcode will be eligible for their services. Those who are can experience full fibre broadband on a rolling contract basis, with the option to include a landline in your deal.