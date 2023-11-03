Do car insurance companies check your credit?

Simply getting quotes doesn’t affect your credit score or rating at all. Soft checks during the generation of policy prices have no bearing on your overall credit file.

These searches don’t appear on your credit reports that lenders reference when reviewing applications. Only hard credit checks from loan or financing applications appear and are considered.

So, there’s no need to worry about comparison shopping reducing your credit rating. Get as many quotes as you want from various insurers without credit consequences.

The exception is if you finance your premiums through monthly instalments rather than a single annual payment. We’ll look at the implications of this next.