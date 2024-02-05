Sky offers some of the best broadband deals in the UK with a range of internet speeds and bundle options. It’s one of the largest UK providers, and it has a wide selection of broadband deals with options to bundle popular TV packages such as Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Broadband speeds range from 11Mbps up to 900Mbps for its Gigafast package.
We’ve found all the Sky Broadband deals available right now and compared its speeds, prices and features to those from other providers – find out if Sky has the best broadband deals for you.
Sky Broadband deals available now
Sky is a household name and one of the largest broadband providers in the UK. It offers a range of broadband deals that cover a wide spectrum of broadband speeds, with superfast packages as well as more affordable ones.
As full-fibre broadband is still being rolled out in the UK, not every postcode will have access to Sky’s full-fibre and Gigafast packages. Ultrafast is available to 47 per cent of UK homes, and Full Fibre, Ultrafast+ and Gigafast are only available to 40 per cent of UK homes.
Most of Sky’s broadband deals include Sky’s landline rental Pay As You Talk free of charge for new customers only. Sky also has a wide selection of TV bundles, all of which include Netflix for no extra cost.
You can check which Sky deals are available in your area by using our postcode checker or the checker on Sky’s website.
All prices correct as of 5 February 2024
What do you get with Sky Broadband?
Sky Broadband has many broadband and broadband/TV deals to choose from, and its line rental, Pay As You Talk, is included for free with most deals. Its various broadband deals include a range of average speeds, but not all of them are available UK-wide.
Types of broadband
Sky offers asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband. Sky Essential Plus is an ADSL broadband connection using your phone line’s existing copper wires.
Superfast 35 and 80 deals are FTTC fibre broadband, which uses fibre-optic cables and copper wires – available for most UK postcodes. Sky’s Full Fibre, Ultrafast and Gigafast packages offer the fastest speeds and are provided using FTTP (delivering broadband directly into the home via fibre-optic cables).
Broadband speed
Like most providers, Sky offers a range of broadband speeds from 35Mbps to 900Mbps. However, these are the average speeds that Sky says each package should equate to. The Advertising Standards Authority states that providers can only advertise speeds that 50 per cent of its customers receive on their network at the busiest time.
Where you live and what time of day you use your broadband affects speed. Check your broadband speed with this speed test.
Broadband bundle deals
Sky combines broadband with varying TV bundles. Its broadband and TV deals may include a Netflix subscription and a Sky Stream box that gives you access to all the latest TV shows. Sky’s most premium TV bundle includes a 43-inch Sky Glass TV with Dolby Atmos sound on a 48-month interest free contract. With most of Sky’s broadband deals, its Pay As You Talk line rental is included at no extra cost for new customers.
To find the most suitable Sky Broadband deal for your area and usage, try our postcode checker.
What speeds can you get with Sky Broadband?
Sky Broadband offers several different deals with speeds ranging from 11Mbps up to its Gigafast deal with an impressive average speed of 900Mbps. Sky, like most providers, advertises average speeds for its packages – but not all of them will be available for your postcode.
Most UK households have access to FTTC, which makes them eligible for Sky’s Superfast and Ultrafast packages boasting average speeds of up to 145Mbps. According to Ofcom, the average internet speed for UK households in 2023 was 69.4Mbps – which makes Sky a good broadband candidate for fast broadband speeds. However, not all of its packages are widely available, and you’ll need to check which broadband providers in your area offer the best deals.
Broadband speed fluctuates throughout UK cities and even between postcodes within the same area. Rural and remote areas may receive slower broadband speeds and are unlikely to have access to Sky’s fastest deals.
How broadband reaches your home has a bearing on speed, whether you receive ADSL, FTTC or FTTP. Your broadband speed can be slowed down depending on your usage. Heavy internet activities, such as gaming and streaming, require a sizeable amount of bandwidth, and this reduces your download and upload speeds. The number of devices connected to your wifi will also affect speed. Multiple devices trying to download and upload simultaneously across your network will result in a slower connection.
Are Sky Broadband deals right for me?
Sky Broadband is one of the largest providers in the UK – but that doesn’t make it the right choice for all households. There’s plenty to consider when choosing the right provider for you, and you’ll want to compare Sky to others on the market.
- What broadband speed do you need? Sky offers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK – its Gigafast deal has an average speed of 900Mbps. While that’s great for avid gamers and streamers, the price is steep and not necessary for everyone. Carefully consider your internet usage, evaluating streaming and the number of connected devices, before choosing the right deal for you
- Does the deal suit your budget? Sky’s deals are expensive. However, it does offer some of the best broadband speeds and TV bundles. Check that you’ll use all that comes with your Sky deal, including any extras. It’s best to compare with similar deals from other providers
- What’s the price increase? Like most broadband providers, Sky’s prices tend to increase once you reach the end of the 18-month deal. Make sure you can afford the end-of-contract price increase before choosing your deal
- Will you use all the services? Some Sky broadband deals come with extras such as TV and streaming services – check that you’ll utilise these before purchasing
- How does Sky compare to other providers? It’s always best to shop around. Compare Sky’s deals to its competitors and consider prices, speed and added extras based on your needs