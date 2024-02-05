Menu Close

Sky Broadband deals UK 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated February 05, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Sky Broadband deals available now
  • What do you get with Sky Broadband?
  • Advantages of Sky Broadband
  • Disadvantages of Sky Broadband
  • What speeds can you get with Sky Broadband?
  • Are Sky Broadband deals right for me?
  • Sky Broadband FAQs

Sky offers some of the best broadband deals in the UK with a range of internet speeds and bundle options. It’s one of the largest UK providers, and it has a wide selection of broadband deals with options to bundle popular TV packages such as Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Broadband speeds range from 11Mbps up to 900Mbps for its Gigafast package. 

We’ve found all the Sky Broadband deals available right now and compared its speeds, prices and features to those from other providers – find out if Sky has the best broadband deals for you.

Sky Broadband deals available now

Sky is a household name and one of the largest broadband providers in the UK. It offers a range of broadband deals that cover a wide spectrum of broadband speeds, with superfast packages as well as more affordable ones. 

As full-fibre broadband is still being rolled out in the UK, not every postcode will have access to Sky’s full-fibre and Gigafast packages. Ultrafast is available to 47 per cent of UK homes, and Full Fibre, Ultrafast+ and Gigafast are only available to 40 per cent of UK homes.

Most of Sky’s broadband deals include Sky’s landline rental Pay As You Talk free of charge for new customers only. Sky also has a wide selection of TV bundles, all of which include Netflix for no extra cost.

You can check which Sky deals are available in your area by using our postcode checker or the checker on Sky’s website.

Deal nameAverage speedContract lengthDownloadsPriceExtras (included in cost)Setup costs
Sky Basics (eligibility criteria apply)11Mbps to 36Mbps18 months (no exit fee)Unlimited£20/mPay As You Talk£0
Superfast 3536Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£34.50/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Superfast61Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£34.50/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Ultrafast145Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£38/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Ultrafast+500Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£48/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Full Fibre 100100Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£38/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Gigafast900Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£58/mIncludes Pay As You Talk for new customers£0
Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre Broadband145Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£43/mSky Stream box, Sky TV and Netflix£0
Sky TV, Netflix and Gigafast Broadband900Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£52/mSky stream box, Sky TV and Netflix£0
Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband61Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£39/mSky Stream box, Sky TV and Netflix£0
Sky Glass 43 inch, Sky TV, Netflix and Ultrafast Broadband145Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£27 for three months then £53/m43-inch Smart TV with Dolby Atmos sound, Sky TV and NetflixUp to £39
Sky Glass 43 inch, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband61Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£27 for three months then £53/m43-inch Smart TV with Dolby Atmos sound, Sky TV and NetflixUp to £39
Q Lite - 36Mbps Broadband & Sky Q36Mbps18 monthsUnlimited£33/mSky Q satellite TV box£29.95

All prices correct as of 5 February 2024

What do you get with Sky Broadband?

Sky Broadband has many broadband and broadband/TV deals to choose from, and its line rental, Pay As You Talk, is included for free with most deals. Its various broadband deals include a range of average speeds, but not all of them are available UK-wide. 

Types of broadband 

Sky offers asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband. Sky Essential Plus is an ADSL broadband connection using your phone line’s existing copper wires. 

Superfast 35 and 80 deals are FTTC fibre broadband, which uses fibre-optic cables and copper wires – available for most UK postcodes. Sky’s Full Fibre, Ultrafast and Gigafast packages offer the fastest speeds and are provided using FTTP (delivering broadband directly into the home via fibre-optic cables).

Broadband speed

Like most providers, Sky offers a range of broadband speeds from 35Mbps to 900Mbps. However, these are the average speeds that Sky says each package should equate to. The Advertising Standards Authority states that providers can only advertise speeds that 50 per cent of its customers receive on their network at the busiest time. 

Where you live and what time of day you use your broadband affects speed. Check your broadband speed with this speed test

Broadband bundle deals

Sky combines broadband with varying TV bundles. Its broadband and TV deals may include a Netflix subscription and a Sky Stream box that gives you access to all the latest TV shows. Sky’s most premium TV bundle includes a 43-inch Sky Glass TV with Dolby Atmos sound on a 48-month interest free contract. With most of Sky’s broadband deals, its Pay As You Talk line rental is included at no extra cost for new customers. 

To find the most suitable Sky Broadband deal for your area and usage, try our postcode checker.

Advantages of Sky Broadband

  • Good customer service: Sky received Gold for best customer service in the 2023 Choose Broadband Awards. Sky received the fewest complaints per 100,000 customers in 2023 compared to other providers, according to Ofcom 
  • Openreach network: Sky uses Openreach – a fast and reliable broadband network. TalkTalk, BT, NOW Broadband, Plusnet and EE also use it – switching from one of these means Sky will pay £100 towards any cancellation fees from your previous provider 
  • Speed guarantee: Get the speed Sky promised or you’re entitled to your money back
  • Wall-to-wall wifi guarantee: Wifi should cover all areas of your home (wall to wall) or you’re entitled to your money back (one month’s broadband subscription) 
  • Built-in security: Sky Broadband Shield offers advanced protection, including safe search, for no extra cost with all its broadband deals

Disadvantages of Sky Broadband

  • Lengthy contract: All its broadband deals run for 18 months at a time, which may not be suitable to everyone’s needs
  • Expensive deals: Compared to other providers, Sky’s broadband deals are pricey 
  • Mid-contract price hikes: Sky can increase the price of your deal mid-contract, but this is advertised at the time of signing up. In 2023, Sky increased its prices by 8.1 per cent
  • Not all deals are available UK-wide: Sky’s Superfast 35 package is the only deal that is available for most UK households. Fibre packages are available to 47 per cent of UK homes, and full-fibre deals are offered to just 40 per cent of UK households

What speeds can you get with Sky Broadband?

Sky Broadband offers several different deals with speeds ranging from 11Mbps up to its Gigafast deal with an impressive average speed of 900Mbps. Sky, like most providers, advertises average speeds for its packages – but not all of them will be available for your postcode.

Sky Broadband packageAverage download speed
Basics11Mbps to 36Mbps
Superfast 3535Mbps
Superfast61Mbps
Ultrafast145Mbps
Ultrafast+500Mbps
Full Fibre 100100Mbps
Gigafast900Mbps

Most UK households have access to FTTC, which makes them eligible for Sky’s Superfast and Ultrafast packages boasting average speeds of up to 145Mbps. According to Ofcom, the average internet speed for UK households in 2023 was 69.4Mbps – which makes Sky a good broadband candidate for fast broadband speeds. However, not all of its packages are widely available, and you’ll need to check which broadband providers in your area offer the best deals. 

Broadband speed fluctuates throughout UK cities and even between postcodes within the same area. Rural and remote areas may receive slower broadband speeds and are unlikely to have access to Sky’s fastest deals.

How broadband reaches your home has a bearing on speed, whether you receive ADSL, FTTC or FTTP. Your broadband speed can be slowed down depending on your usage. Heavy internet activities, such as gaming and streaming, require a sizeable amount of bandwidth, and this reduces your download and upload speeds. The number of devices connected to your wifi will also affect speed. Multiple devices trying to download and upload simultaneously across your network will result in a slower connection.

Switching to Sky Broadband is simple, especially if your current provider is TalkTalk, BT, NOW Broadband, Plusnet or EE, which also operate on the Openreach network. If your current plan is with any of the above, Sky can usually notify them for you – for those with other networks, you’ll need to do this yourself. 

 

How do you switch from a non-Openreach provider? 

Once you’ve selected your Sky package and chosen a start date, you need to notify your current provider to ensure you won’t be without wifi. Most providers will allow you to keep your current connection live until after your new service is up and running. 

 

Will there be a cancellation fee? 

If you’re switching before your current contract is up, you should expect to pay a cancellation fee. However, if you’re switching from another Openreach provider, Sky will pay up to £100 of cancellation fees. Sky does not extend this offer for providers not on the Openreach network, so you should check with your provider for any cancellation fees.

Are Sky Broadband deals right for me?

Sky Broadband is one of the largest providers in the UK – but that doesn’t make it the right choice for all households. There’s plenty to consider when choosing the right provider for you, and you’ll want to compare Sky to others on the market. 

  • What broadband speed do you need? Sky offers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK – its Gigafast deal has an average speed of 900Mbps. While that’s great for avid gamers and streamers, the price is steep and not necessary for everyone. Carefully consider your internet usage, evaluating streaming and the number of connected devices, before choosing the right deal for you
  • Does the deal suit your budget? Sky’s deals are expensive. However, it does offer some of the best broadband speeds and TV bundles. Check that you’ll use all that comes with your Sky deal, including any extras. It’s best to compare with similar deals from other providers
  • What’s the price increase? Like most broadband providers, Sky’s prices tend to increase once you reach the end of the 18-month deal. Make sure you can afford the end-of-contract price increase before choosing your deal 
  • Will you use all the services? Some Sky broadband deals come with extras such as TV and streaming services – check that you’ll utilise these before purchasing
  • How does Sky compare to other providers? It’s always best to shop around. Compare Sky’s deals to its competitors and consider prices, speed and added extras based on your needs

Frequently asked questions about Sky Broadband deals

