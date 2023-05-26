PrivadoVPN’s free service is compatible with Windows (7-10), MacOS (High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina and Big Sur), Chrome and Linux computers, and it works with Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari browsers. Free plan users can also download the app for Android or iOS devices. PrivadoVPN is also compatible with Firestick and Android TV.

Setting up a free account was unfortunately a frustrating experience. For starters, the company makes it difficult to find the true free plan. When you go to the web page where all of the plans are listed, you have to click on a button underneath where the paid plans are displayed. The next page prompts you to sign up for a 30-day free trial of the premium version, which requires you to enter your payment details, unless you click the “Continue with Free Plan” option at the bottom of the page. You can also download the app, where there is an option to ‘create a free account’, which gives you the true, free VPN. This felt like a lot of unnecessary hassle and over-marketing, in our researcher’s opinion.

Thankfully, from this point on getting connected is a breeze. However, a slight oddity is that when you first sign up, you are provided with an auto-generated username, which you cannot change. This username is a string of about a dozen random letters and numbers. Unless you have a photographic memory, you’ll never remember this. However, the app allows you to sign in with either an email or your username, so this doesn’t become much of an issue.

Overall, the company offers an exceptional user experience through its feature-rich and user-friendly desktop and mobile apps. Once you download and install the app on your computer or mobile device, within minutes you’ll be connected to a secure server. Once connected, PrivadoVPN encrypts your traffic and hides your IP address automatically.

Both the desktop and mobile apps come equipped with a range of notable features for a free VPN, such as a kill switch, which cuts off your internet connection if the VPN connection drops, and the highly secure WireGuard protocol (in addition to OpenVPN and IKEv22). PrivadoVPN also provides free users with DNS and IP leak protection, even offering a tool to check whether it’s working. It’s nice to see a free VPN that includes some of these strong privacy features without having to upgrade.

Overall, the desktop and mobile apps are intuitively designed. The navigation is simple, and if your needs are even simpler, the Auto Connect option will connect you to your preferred server when you launch the app.