IPVanish receives excellent customer reviews from Trustpilot, Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Notably, the company is praised for its privacy features and stable VPN connection. Among the negative reviews, some users noted slower internet speeds and video playback lag, which we also encountered during our tests.

Trustpilot: 4.6 out of five stars (8,031 reviews)

Apple App Store: 4.5 out of five stars (17,400 reviews)

Google Play Store: 4.3 out of five stars (92,900 reviews)

“[I] can’t understand the negative reviews. IP Vanish is a top service. I have tried many VPNs and this is by far the best in terms of speed, convenience and features. There is even an app for Firestick, and split tunnelling works great for apps that won’t accept VPNs. Customer support has been great when I needed it, and pricing is more than fair. All in all, [it’s] a brilliant service and company to deal with.”

Alistair, via Trustpilot

“I purchased IPVanish to stop my network provider from throttling my internet speed. This has not helped. I’m still getting throttled daily, especially when a big game comes on. Most of the time I disconnect IPVanish and the streaming works much better.”

Bob, via Trustpilot

“All I’m going to say is that IPVanish does what it is supposed to do and is very good at it. The same people who provide the internet connection are good at keeping the connection clean and alive, but hackers are the worst enemies of us, the internet customers. IPVanish is there to help. I recommend it to anyone who wants to keep their privacy intact. The app is easy to install and set up.”

Pedroandujal, via Apple App Store

“I have been using IPVanish for over five years with little trouble. I don’t think I have ever experienced an outage, and it rarely experiences lag. Occasionally, I have to switch servers, but more recently I haven’t even been experiencing the need to do that. I always make sure it is running on public or shared networks, and with it being so stable, sometimes I forget to disconnect it for days. IPVanish is always one of the first apps I install on a new device.”