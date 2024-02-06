Shell Energy Broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Is Shell Energy’s broadband of good quality? In this guide, we’ll run through everything you need to know about the energy provider’s broadband services, including prices, internet speeds and the various pros and cons of choosing Shell Energy over its competitors.
It’s certainly an interesting time for Shell broadband customers: in December 2023, the energy provider Octopus acquired Shell Energy’s broadband business and will be managing it in the years ahead. There’s little word on Octopus’s plans for those customers, though we’ve had assurances from both companies that, in the short term, there won’t be changes to the costs, speeds, provisions or customer service currently provided to those relying on Shell Energy for internet access in the UK.
There’s good reason to consider a Shell Energy Broadband plan, even with the change in governance – especially with the wide range of broadband deals available.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
When it comes to broadband providers, Shell Energy is your oyster. The company offers a dizzying array of broadband plans, from low-speed part-fibre connections to breathlessly fast fibre optic. That means that Shell Energy caters to a range of needs, from casual internet users to dedicated home workers and gamers, and encompasses a variety of price points.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Monthly price
|Extras
|Setup fee
|Fast Broadband
|11Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£19.99
|Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security
|£0
|Superfast Fibre
|38Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£24.99
|Wifi 6 Hub, Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security
|£0
|Superfast Fibre Plus
|67Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£28.99
|Wifi 6 Hub, Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security
|£0
|Full Fibre 100
|109Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£29.99
|Wifi 6 Hub
|£0
|Ultrafast Fibre
|145Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£41.99
|£0
|Full Fibre 200
|207Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£34.99
|Wifi 6 Hub
|£0
|Ultrafast Fibre Plus
|290Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£46.99
|£0
|Full Fibre 300
|311Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£40.99
|Wifi 6 Hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 500
|525Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£44.99
|Wifi 6 Hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 900
|944Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£49.99
|Wifi 6 Hub
|£0
Prices correct as of 6/2/2024
The least expensive Shell Energy Broadband plan offers an average download speed of 11 megabits per second (Mbps). There are three sub-100Mbps options known as Standard tariffs; two Ultrafast Fibre tariffs at 145Mbps and 290Mbps, respectively; and five Full Fibre (fibre optic) options that run from 100Mbps to over 900Mbps. There isn’t a significant difference between high-speed Fibre Plus and low-speed Full Fibre, but the options available will depend on your postcode.
You can also opt for a broadband and phone contract, whether you want unlimited evening and weekend calls, 24/7 coverage or the ability to make international calls for a set rate per month. Shell Energy doesn’t offer TV and broadband bundles, however.
All Shell Energy Broadband contracts run for a minimum of 12 months. You can leave your contract early, but you’ll need to pay a cancellation charge for every month remaining. These charges can be as little as £6.19 per month and as much as £18.50 per month, depending on your specific payment plan.
Shell Energy is quite a broad provider of broadband, from low-speed, low-budget plans to turbo-boosted fibre optic connections, as outlined earlier in this article.
Generally, 11Mbps is just enough for light internet activity for one person, 30-50Mbps is good for a couple or a small home, 100-200Mbps is great for multiple heavy users and 900Mbps is far beyond what any one home needs – but we have a more in-depth table in our broadband deals guide. All customers, other than those on the 11Mbps plan, will receive a Wi-Fi 6 hub that’s more adept at handling multiple devices than a standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router.
Broadband coverage varies hugely between postcodes, and even well-developed urban areas may not be fully kitted out with fibre optic, while rural areas often aren’t connected to fibre optic at all.
Take a look at the best broadband providers in my area to see what you can expect. Shell Energy does use the widespread Openreach broadband network, though, that has a map showing which boroughs across the country are currently covered or likely to be covered in the future.
|Plan
|Average speed (where available)
|Price per month
|Hackney, London estimated download
|Leeds estimated download
|Berwick-upon-Tweed estimated download
|Margate estimated download
|FAST BROADBAND
|11Mbps
|£20
|4-8Mbps
|9-14Mbps
|N/A
|11-16Mbps
|SUPERFAST FIBRE
|38Mbps
|£25
|27-65Mbps
|N/A
|N/A
|38-76Mbps
|SUPERFAST FIBRE PLUS
|67Mbps
|£29
|27-65Mbps
|N/A
|N/A
|38-76Mbps
|ULTRAFAST FIBRE
|145Mbps
|£42
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ULTRAFAST FIBRE PLUS
|290Mbps
|£47
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FULL FIBRE 100
|109Mbps
|£30
|N/A
|N/A
|109Mbps
|N/A
|FULL FIBRE 200
|207Mbps
|£35
|N/A
|N/A
|207Mbps
|N/A
|FULL FIBRE 300
|311Mbps
|£41
|N/A
|N/A
|311Mbps
|N/A
|FULL FIBRE 500
|525Mbps
|£45
|N/A
|N/A
|525Mbps
|N/A
|FULL FIBRE 900
|944Mbps
|£50
|N/A
|N/A
|944Mbps
|N/A
These estimates are taken from specific postcodes and may not be representative of the UK as a whole
Switching to Shell Energy Broadband from another provider is simple, though it depends on a few factors. Here’s everything you need to do:
Specifically, if you’ve signed up for a Full Fibre package or are switching over from Virgin Media, you will need to contact your existing provider to inform them of the switch. Otherwise, Shell Energy will handle the transition for you.
You’ve seen the best Shell Energy Broadband deals above, but are they right for you? Here’s everything to keep in mind while shopping around for the best option:
Shell Energy has a relatively minor presence in the broadband market, so there isn’t a lot of data from communications regulator Ofcom on customer satisfaction ratings compared to some other providers.
However, we do know that Shell Energy receives the most Ofcom complaints of any UK broadband provider, with 108 complaints for every 100,000 customers, over double the market average. You’re also likely to wait over eight minutes to speak to a customer service agent, rather than the 2.5-minute average among other providers.
The answer is – not much. Shell Energy is less expensive than some other broadband providers, but there aren’t many free extras or bonuses to speak of. The main benefit is a discount on broadband plans if you’re already a Shell Energy customer, receiving gas and electricity from the same provider. However, with Octopus Energy completing an acquisition of Shell Energy customers in 2024, this benefit may not last in perpetuity.
Shell Energy advertises zero installation fees, though it depends on whether you need a new telephone line installed – if so, you’ll face a £71.55 charge for an engineer to come to your home and set things up. If you have a line connected already, though, you won’t pay for installation other than delivery costs for your router.
After signing up to Shell Energy Broadband, you’ll have 14 days to reconsider your purchase. Once that period is over, you’ll be locked into the rest of your 18-month contract, and early cancellation will require you to pay a termination charge. The exact charge varies, depending on which broadband plan you choose, but starts at £6.19 for every month left in your contract and can go up to £18.50 per month for high-speed plans.