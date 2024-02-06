Menu Close

Shell Energy Broadband deals UK 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Henry St Leger Tech writer
Updated February 06, 2024
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

Is Shell Energy’s broadband of good quality? In this guide, we’ll run through everything you need to know about the energy provider’s broadband services, including prices, internet speeds and the various pros and cons of choosing Shell Energy over its competitors.

It’s certainly an interesting time for Shell broadband customers: in December 2023, the energy provider Octopus acquired Shell Energy’s broadband business and will be managing it in the years ahead. There’s little word on Octopus’s plans for those customers, though we’ve had assurances from both companies that, in the short term, there won’t be changes to the costs, speeds, provisions or customer service currently provided to those relying on Shell Energy for internet access in the UK. 

There’s good reason to consider a Shell Energy Broadband plan, even with the change in governance – especially with the wide range of broadband deals available.

Shell Energy Broadband deals available now

When it comes to broadband providers, Shell Energy is your oyster. The company offers a dizzying array of broadband plans, from low-speed part-fibre connections to breathlessly fast fibre optic. That means that Shell Energy caters to a range of needs, from casual internet users to dedicated home workers and gamers, and encompasses a variety of price points.

Deal name Average speed Contract length Downloads Monthly price Extras Setup fee
Fast Broadband 11Mbps 18 months Unlimited £19.99 Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security £0
Superfast Fibre 38Mbps 18 months Unlimited £24.99 Wifi 6 Hub, Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security £0
Superfast Fibre Plus 67Mbps 18 months Unlimited £28.99 Wifi 6 Hub, Three months’ free trial of F-Secure Internet Security £0
Full Fibre 100 109Mbps 18 months Unlimited £29.99 Wifi 6 Hub £0
Ultrafast Fibre 145Mbps 18 months Unlimited £41.99 £0
Full Fibre 200 207Mbps 18 months Unlimited £34.99 Wifi 6 Hub £0
Ultrafast Fibre Plus 290Mbps 18 months Unlimited £46.99 £0
Full Fibre 300 311Mbps 18 months Unlimited £40.99 Wifi 6 Hub £0
Full Fibre 500 525Mbps 18 months Unlimited £44.99 Wifi 6 Hub £0
Full Fibre 900 944Mbps 18 months Unlimited £49.99 Wifi 6 Hub £0

Prices correct as of 6/2/2024

What do you get with Shell Energy Broadband?

The least expensive Shell Energy Broadband plan offers an average download speed of 11 megabits per second (Mbps). There are three sub-100Mbps options known as Standard tariffs; two Ultrafast Fibre tariffs at 145Mbps and 290Mbps, respectively; and five Full Fibre (fibre optic) options that run from 100Mbps to over 900Mbps. There isn’t a significant difference between high-speed Fibre Plus and low-speed Full Fibre, but the options available will depend on your postcode.

You can also opt for a broadband and phone contract, whether you want unlimited evening and weekend calls, 24/7 coverage or the ability to make international calls for a set rate per month. Shell Energy doesn’t offer TV and broadband bundles, however.

All Shell Energy Broadband contracts run for a minimum of 12 months. You can leave your contract early, but you’ll need to pay a cancellation charge for every month remaining. These charges can be as little as £6.19 per month and as much as £18.50 per month, depending on your specific payment plan.

Advantages of Shell Energy Broadband

  • Affordable plans: Shell Energy is less expensive than most other broadband providers, starting at just £19.99 per month for its simplest plan (at the time of writing)
  • Vast range of speeds: You may find it surprising that Shell Energy offers 10 distinct broadband plans. There’s certainly a lot of choice for prospective customers, whether you’re looking for a basic 11Mbps or fibre optic-powered 944Mbps
  • Customer discounts: Shell Energy also offers Essentials broadband for low-income families – meaning you can get a discount if you’re on Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit or Universal Credit

Disadvantages of Shell Energy Broadband

  • Environmental issues: In a time of climate emergency, it can be difficult to recommend companies that trade in fossil fuels, even for unrelated services such as broadband. Shell is one of the biggest oil and natural gas companies in the world and continues to pursue profitable, “dirty” energy alongside renewable sources. For a clear conscience, this may not be the best choice
  • Complicated plans: Yes, there are a lot of options when it comes to Shell’s broadband plans. But with 10 distinct offerings, each with its own estimated speeds and price points, selecting a plan can be a little more confusing than with other providers
  • Slow customer service: The UK’s communications regulator Ofcom states that Shell Energy customers wait the longest to reach a customer service agent through the Shell helpline, taking on average over eight minutes. Shell Energy Broadband also has the highest number of complaints, with over 100 per 100,000 customers
  • Ever-changing ownership: Shell Energy Broadband customers certainly change hands quickly – Shell technically took over broadband services from the Post Office in 2021 and has now sold them to UK energy provider Octopus

What speeds can you get with Shell Energy Broadband?

Shell Energy is quite a broad provider of broadband, from low-speed, low-budget plans to turbo-boosted fibre optic connections, as outlined earlier in this article.

Generally, 11Mbps is just enough for light internet activity for one person, 30-50Mbps is good for a couple or a small home, 100-200Mbps is great for multiple heavy users and 900Mbps is far beyond what any one home needs – but we have a more in-depth table in our broadband deals guide. All customers, other than those on the 11Mbps plan, will receive a Wi-Fi 6 hub that’s more adept at handling multiple devices than a standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router.

Broadband coverage varies hugely between postcodes, and even well-developed urban areas may not be fully kitted out with fibre optic, while rural areas often aren’t connected to fibre optic at all. 

Take a look at the best broadband providers in my area to see what you can expect. Shell Energy does use the widespread Openreach broadband network, though, that has a map showing which boroughs across the country are currently covered or likely to be covered in the future.

Plan Average speed (where available) Price per month Hackney, London estimated download Leeds estimated download Berwick-upon-Tweed estimated download Margate estimated download
FAST BROADBAND 11Mbps £20 4-8Mbps 9-14Mbps N/A 11-16Mbps
SUPERFAST FIBRE 38Mbps £25 27-65Mbps N/A N/A 38-76Mbps
SUPERFAST FIBRE PLUS 67Mbps £29 27-65Mbps N/A N/A 38-76Mbps
ULTRAFAST FIBRE 145Mbps £42 N/A N/A N/A N/A
ULTRAFAST FIBRE PLUS 290Mbps £47 N/A N/A N/A N/A
FULL FIBRE 100 109Mbps £30 N/A N/A 109Mbps N/A
FULL FIBRE 200 207Mbps £35 N/A N/A 207Mbps N/A
FULL FIBRE 300 311Mbps £41 N/A N/A 311Mbps N/A
FULL FIBRE 500 525Mbps £45 N/A N/A 525Mbps N/A
FULL FIBRE 900 944Mbps £50 N/A N/A 944Mbps N/A

These estimates are taken from specific postcodes and may not be representative of the UK as a whole

Switching to Shell Energy Broadband from another provider is simple, though it depends on a few factors. Here’s everything you need to do:

 

  • Use a postcode checker: The first step is to use Shell Energy’s postcode checker, which verifies what internet speeds are available at your home address. The website will show the average broadband speeds available for that postcode and what specific Shell Energy Broadband tariffs you’re eligible for.

 

  • Sign up for a payment plan: Once you have your options, you’ll need to choose one and input your payment details so that Shell Energy can start charging you monthly for its services.

 

  • Contact your provider – or don’t: New Ofcom guidance (“One Touch Switch”) asks providers to communicate to each other on your behalf. This simply means that when you sign up to a new provider, that company should get in touch with your existing provider to move you over, releasing you from the hassle of cancelling your current contract – but this doesn’t apply to everyone. 

    Specifically, if you’ve signed up for a Full Fibre package or are switching over from Virgin Media, you will need to contact your existing provider to inform them of the switch. Otherwise, Shell Energy will handle the transition for you.

Are Shell Energy Broadband deals right for me?

You’ve seen the best Shell Energy Broadband deals above, but are they right for you? Here’s everything to keep in mind while shopping around for the best option:

  • Is the price right? Make sure any Shell Energy Broadband deal is appropriate for your financial situation, as pricier tariffs can cost a lot in the long run, and you’ll be charged for cancelling a contract early. 
  • What speeds can I get? If you’re after high speeds and Shell can only provide 10-20Mbps in your postcode, it may not be a good fit
  • Have I done my research? Shell Energy is one of many UK broadband providers, and each has its own advantages. Be sure to shop around to find the right option (and price) for you
  • Is it the right time to switch? Make sure you know when your current broadband contract ends – ideally, you’ll be able to line up the end of one contract with the beginning of another one and avoid any pesky cancellation fees
  • What add-ons can I get? Shell Energy’s packages are pretty straightforward, but other providers will often bolt on TV and streaming subscriptions alongside broadband. Make sure you’re happy with what Shell Energy does and doesn’t offer you
  • Do I want to leave my current provider? If Shell Energy is roughly the same price or the same speeds, it’s worth asking if you want to switch at all. Are you gaining anything with Shell Energy or losing something your current provider gives you?

Frequently asked questions about Shell Energy Broadband deals

Shell Energy has a relatively minor presence in the broadband market, so there isn’t a lot of data from communications regulator Ofcom on customer satisfaction ratings compared to some other providers. 

However, we do know that Shell Energy receives the most Ofcom complaints of any UK broadband provider, with 108 complaints for every 100,000 customers, over double the market average. You’re also likely to wait over eight minutes to speak to a customer service agent, rather than the 2.5-minute average among other providers.

The answer is – not much. Shell Energy is less expensive than some other broadband providers, but there aren’t many free extras or bonuses to speak of. The main benefit is a discount on broadband plans if you’re already a Shell Energy customer, receiving gas and electricity from the same provider. However, with Octopus Energy completing an acquisition of Shell Energy customers in 2024, this benefit may not last in perpetuity.

Shell Energy advertises zero installation fees, though it depends on whether you need a new telephone line installed – if so, you’ll face a £71.55 charge for an engineer to come to your home and set things up. If you have a line connected already, though, you won’t pay for installation other than delivery costs for your router.

After signing up to Shell Energy Broadband, you’ll have 14 days to reconsider your purchase. Once that period is over, you’ll be locked into the rest of your 18-month contract, and early cancellation will require you to pay a termination charge. The exact charge varies, depending on which broadband plan you choose, but starts at £6.19 for every month left in your contract and can go up to £18.50 per month for high-speed plans.

