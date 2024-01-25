Plusnet broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
If you’re looking for broadband deals, Plusnet is one of the UK’s most well-known providers, offering a range of packages that offer different download speeds and various add-ons. With a variety of deals on offer, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for superfast download speeds or low monthly prices.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
As one of the best broadband providers for fast speeds and reliable customer service, Plusnet offers plenty of deals for new customers, including the Full Fibre 300 package, which is Plusnet’s bestselling plan. Below we’ve compiled a list of the plans on offer, but bear in mind that the download speeds available to you will vary depending on where you live. Enter your postcode on the site to see whether you can enjoy these deals.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price*
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs**
|Fibre 22-29
|22-72 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£24.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect
|£0
|Unlimited Broadband
|8-16Mbps
|18 or 24 months
|Unlimited
|£27.99/m for 18m, £25.99/m for 24m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect
|£0
|Full Fibre 74
|74Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect
|£0
|Full Fibre 145
|145Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £50 Reward Card
|£0
|Full Fibre 300
|300 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£29.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £60 Reward Card
|£0
|Full Fibre 500
|500 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£31.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £75 Reward Card
|£0
|Full Fibre 900
|900 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£41.99/m
|Hub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £100 Reward Card
|£0
* These prices reflect the current January sale on broadband from Plusnet, but they may change when the sale ends.
** Including activation fees, but depending on what kind of broadband you have at the moment – for example if you’re switching to a full fibre package from standard broadband – you may need to pay for an engineer to install your new broadband, which usually costs £49.99 with Plusnet.
If your household can access it and you’re looking for fibre or full fibre broadband, Plusnet has lots of packages available. Fibre plans refer to connections that use both fibre optic and copper cables (also known as Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC), while full fibre will connect with only fibre optic cables (Fibre to the Premises, or FTTP), and tends to be a more powerful connection. Some of Plusnet’s fibre packages offer similar download speeds as full fibre packages of around the same monthly price – so if your household can access full fibre broadband, it might make more sense to opt for these plans.
When it comes to average download speeds, Plusnet doesn’t offer the highest in the UK, but you will find the Full Fibre 900 package which offers 900Mbps (megabytes a second), which is still very fast and more than enough for the average user. The lowest end of Plusnet’s download speeds is an average of 8-16Mbps, which is offered with the Unlimited Broadband package. If you’re thinking of switching to the provider, it’s always worth doing a quick broadband speed test to ascertain the sort of speeds you currently get from your internet.
One way that Plusnet impresses in comparison to competitors is that every fibre and full fibre package automatically comes with Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, which are powered by security software company Norton and will protect users from malware and viruses. This is something we’ve found to be lacking in other broadband providers, with these add-ons only being bundled with certain premium packages.
Plusnet is under the Openreach network, which is switching off all landline telephones in the UK in 2025. Due to this, Plusnet is currently phasing out all landlines, meaning if you get a new broadband package with the provider, you’ll be offered a digital-only plan, which includes no landline phone. If you already have a broadband and landline package from Plusnet, you’ll need to upgrade to a new package by 2025 – if full fibre or fibre broadband isn’t available in your area just yet, Plusnet will let you know when it is and you should be able to upgrade to one of these plans without an upfront cost.
Different advantages and disadvantages will be more important to some people than others, but some positive factors we think are important here are:
The speeds you’ll be able to get with Plusnet will depend on where you live, how many devices in your household are using the internet at the same time, where you place your router, and the time of day you’re using the internet. Plus, all of these download speeds are averages, so there may be times when you can only access lower speeds than the average advertised.
|Plusnet broadband package
|Average download speed
|Fibre 22-29
|22-29Mbps
|Unlimited broadband
|8-16Mbps
|Full Fibre 74
|74Mbps
|Full Fibre 145
|145Mbps
|Full Fibre 300
|300Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|900Mbps
Yes, if your current provider is also covered by the Openreach network, then it’s very easy to switch to Plusnet. Openreach covers most large broadband providers in the UK, including BT, TalkTalk, EE and Sky, and the company will do the work of telling your current provider that you’re switching to Plusnet.
Whether or not Plusnet broadband deals are right for you or not is, of course, subjective, but there are some things we think you should consider before switching:
Plusnet is one of the most highly-rated broadband providers, according to Ofcom research. One report showed that when it comes to customer satisfaction overall, 89 per cent of customers were satisfied with the service provided, which is higher than the sector average of 82 per cent. Plus, 83 per cent of customers were satisfied with the speed of the service they got, which is slightly higher than the average of 80 per cent, and only 20 per cent of customers had a reason to complain, which is on par with the sector average.
The biggest incentive you’ll get as a new Plusnet broadband customer is one of the reward cards that come with all of the full fibre plans. The more your monthly costs or average download speeds, the more you’ll get on your reward card. The highest amount is currently £100 with the Full Fibre 500 deal, so if you opt for this package you’ll automatically get this amount to spend across several high street stores and retailers, both in-store and online.
If you’re an existing customer and you refer a friend to the provider (and they switch to Plusnet), you can get small amounts off your monthly payments. There’s no limit to the amount of people you can refer, so if you encourage several people to switch, you could even end up essentially paying off your bills each month and getting free broadband.
One of the biggest advantages of Plusnet broadband is that there are currently no setup or activation fees to pay – which usually cost about £20. The only time this won’t be the case is if you are switching to a new type of broadband. For example, if your property hasn’t used full fibre broadband before, you will need an engineer to come to the property and install the relevant cables. From our research, the cost of engineers delivering your broadband is up to £49.99, but there won’t be any other fees to pay.