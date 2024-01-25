Menu Close

Plusnet broadband deals UK 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Hannah Holway
Updated January 25, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

If you’re looking for broadband deals, Plusnet is one of the UK’s most well-known providers, offering a range of packages that offer different download speeds and various add-ons. With a variety of deals on offer, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for superfast download speeds or low monthly prices.

Independent Advisor’s top deal

We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.

Plusnet – Full Fibre 145
View Deal
Monthly Cost
£27.99
Average speed
145 Mb
Contract term
24 months

Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April

Plusnet broadband deals available now

As one of the best broadband providers for fast speeds and reliable customer service, Plusnet offers plenty of deals for new customers, including the Full Fibre 300 package, which is Plusnet’s bestselling plan. Below we’ve compiled a list of the plans on offer, but bear in mind that the download speeds available to you will vary depending on where you live. Enter your postcode on the site to see whether you can enjoy these deals.

Deal nameAverage speedContract lengthDownloadsPrice*Extras (included in cost)Setup costs**
Fibre 22-2922-72 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£24.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect£0
Unlimited Broadband8-16Mbps18 or 24 monthsUnlimited£27.99/m for 18m, £25.99/m for 24mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect£0
Full Fibre 7474Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£26.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect£0
Full Fibre 145145Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£26.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £50 Reward Card£0
Full Fibre 300300 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£29.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £60 Reward Card£0
Full Fibre 500500 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£31.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £75 Reward Card£0
Full Fibre 900900 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£41.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, £100 Reward Card£0

* These prices reflect the current January sale on broadband from Plusnet, but they may change when the sale ends.

** Including activation fees, but depending on what kind of broadband you have at the moment – for example if you’re switching to a full fibre package from standard broadband – you may need to pay for an engineer to install your new broadband, which usually costs £49.99 with Plusnet.

What do you get with Plusnet broadband?

Types of broadband

If your household can access it and you’re looking for fibre or full fibre broadband, Plusnet has lots of packages available. Fibre plans refer to connections that use both fibre optic and copper cables (also known as Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC), while full fibre will connect with only fibre optic cables (Fibre to the Premises, or FTTP), and tends to be a more powerful connection. Some of Plusnet’s fibre packages offer similar download speeds as full fibre packages of around the same monthly price – so if your household can access full fibre broadband, it might make more sense to opt for these plans.

Broadband speeds

When it comes to average download speeds, Plusnet doesn’t offer the highest in the UK, but you will find the Full Fibre 900 package which offers 900Mbps (megabytes a second), which is still very fast and more than enough for the average user. The lowest end of Plusnet’s download speeds is an average of 8-16Mbps, which is offered with the Unlimited Broadband package. If you’re thinking of switching to the provider, it’s always worth doing a quick broadband speed test to ascertain the sort of speeds you currently get from your internet.

Increased security and virus protection

One way that Plusnet impresses in comparison to competitors is that every fibre and full fibre package automatically comes with Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, which are powered by security software company Norton and will protect users from malware and viruses. This is something we’ve found to be lacking in other broadband providers, with these add-ons only being bundled with certain premium packages.

Packages

Plusnet is under the Openreach network, which is switching off all landline telephones in the UK in 2025. Due to this, Plusnet is currently phasing out all landlines, meaning if you get a new broadband package with the provider, you’ll be offered a digital-only plan, which includes no landline phone. If you already have a broadband and landline package from Plusnet, you’ll need to upgrade to a new package by 2025 – if full fibre or fibre broadband isn’t available in your area just yet, Plusnet will let you know when it is and you should be able to upgrade to one of these plans without an upfront cost.

Advantages of Plusnet broadband

Different advantages and disadvantages will be more important to some people than others, but some positive factors we think are important here are:

  • It’s a well-known and popular provider: Plusnet is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, so along with having a range of cheap broadband deals, you can be assured that it’s a popular choice for the service.
  • There are rewards on offer for new and existing customers: We found a range of incentives for joining Plusnet, including the inclusion of ‘reward cards’, which can be spent at a number of retailers and stores. There’s also the option to refer a friend to Plusnet broadband, so that when your friend signs up, you can save money on your plan.
  • Customer satisfaction is high: As per an Ofcom report which looked at broadband providers with the most customer complaints per 100,000 subscribers in 2023, 11 out of 100,000 subscribers complained about Plusnet. Only Sky and EE performed better in this regard.
  • Downloads are unlimited: While the download speeds you’ll see are dependent on the broadband in your area and which package you choose, Plusnet do offer unlimited downloads with each of their plans, so you won’t be restricted by how much you can download, just the speed at which you can do it.

Disadvantages of Plusnet broadband

  • Limited bundle deals: Plusnet is phasing out traditional broadband and phone offers, in response to the UK-wide rollout of full fibre. The majority of its packages don’t require a landline to connect and will no longer come with a phone line rental option, either. The broadband and TV packages Plusnet used to offer are also no longer available. 
  • Coverage isn’t that wide across the UK: We tested a number of different postcodes on Plusnet’s site to see if the areas could access the fibre and full fibre plans on offer. Unfortunately, we found that quite a few of the postcodes were only eligible for one fibre package (often the one with the lowest average download speeds), and wouldn’t be able to access full fibre broadband at all. If you live in a remote area, you might want to consider a different broadband provider who will be able to offer wider coverage.

What speeds can you get with Plusnet broadband?

The speeds you’ll be able to get with Plusnet will depend on where you live, how many devices in your household are using the internet at the same time, where you place your router, and the time of day you’re using the internet. Plus, all of these download speeds are averages, so there may be times when you can only access lower speeds than the average advertised.

Plusnet broadband packageAverage download speed
Fibre 22-2922-29Mbps
Unlimited broadband8-16Mbps
Full Fibre 7474Mbps
Full Fibre 145145Mbps
Full Fibre 300300Mbps
Full Fibre 500500Mbps
Full Fibre 900900Mbps
Is it easy to switch to Plusnet broadband?

Yes, if your current provider is also covered by the Openreach network, then it’s very easy to switch to Plusnet. Openreach covers most large broadband providers in the UK, including BT, TalkTalk, EE and Sky, and the company will do the work of telling your current provider that you’re switching to Plusnet.

Are Plusnet broadband deals right for me?

Whether or not Plusnet broadband deals are right for you or not is, of course, subjective, but there are some things we think you should consider before switching:

  • Is it more important to you to save money or to access fast download speeds? Plusnet deals are some of the best if it’s an inexpensive broadband package you’re after, with no frills and standard download speeds. But if you’re part of a large household who needs mighty download speeds to keep up with a large amount of devices demanding quick speeds, we would recommend looking at other providers who offer better speeds.
  • Can your household access the fibre and full fibre packages on offer? As we’ve mentioned, some of the postcodes we put through the site weren’t fruitful when it came to accessing the best packages on offer from Plusnet. If you live in a very remote area, or just somewhere outside of a city, you might not be able to access the better full fibre packages that Plusnet offers.
  • Do you need a broadband plan that also offers TV or landline? This is one of the biggest disadvantages from Plusnet, in our opinion. Whereas other providers like EE and TalkTalk have a range of broadband packages that combine TV hubs, streaming service subscriptions or landline deals, Plusnet has either stopped offering this completely or is phasing it out. However, it does remain a great option if all you’re looking for is broadband.

Frequently asked questions about Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet is one of the most highly-rated broadband providers, according to Ofcom research. One report showed that when it comes to customer satisfaction overall, 89 per cent of customers were satisfied with the service provided, which is higher than the sector average of 82 per cent. Plus, 83 per cent of customers were satisfied with the speed of the service they got, which is slightly higher than the average of 80 per cent, and only 20 per cent of customers had a reason to complain, which is on par with the sector average. 

The biggest incentive you’ll get as a new Plusnet broadband customer is one of the reward cards that come with all of the full fibre plans. The more your monthly costs or average download speeds, the more you’ll get on your reward card. The highest amount is currently £100 with the Full Fibre 500 deal, so if you opt for this package you’ll automatically get this amount to spend across several high street stores and retailers, both in-store and online.

If you’re an existing customer and you refer a friend to the provider (and they switch to Plusnet), you can get small amounts off your monthly payments. There’s no limit to the amount of people you can refer, so if you encourage several people to switch, you could even end up essentially paying off your bills each month and getting free broadband.

One of the biggest advantages of Plusnet broadband is that there are currently no setup or activation fees to pay – which usually cost about £20. The only time this won’t be the case is if you are switching to a new type of broadband. For example, if your property hasn’t used full fibre broadband before, you will need an engineer to come to the property and install the relevant cables. From our research, the cost of engineers delivering your broadband is up to £49.99, but there won’t be any other fees to pay.

Hannah Holway circle

Hannah Holway

Energy Saving Expert

Hannah Holway is a writer with eight years of experience in writing and editing across several different categories. As a home tech expert at Independent Advisor, Hannah researches, tests and writes about broadband services and home security gadgets.

She started her career as a freelance film and culture journalist, and has written for editorial platforms such as Wonderland and Hero magazine, as well as interviewing directors, actors and musical artists. While at Wonderland, she was also Social Media Editor for the brand and Contributing Editor for the publication’s sister print titles.

In 2020 she joined New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, reporting on evolving shopping trends and writing about everything from period pants and pens to books and the next ‘status’ candle. She then used her consumer trends knowledge and expertise in her role as Shopping Writer for Woman and Home Digital, where she oversaw a range of shopping content, writing product reviews and other features in the realm of health and fitness, beauty, fashion and homes.

Hannah has also had her academic work published in journals and presented at conferences, and she has a BA and MA in Film Studies.

Amy Reeves

Editor

Amy is a seasoned writer and editor with a special interest in home design, sustainable technology and green building methods.

She has interviewed hundreds of self-builders, extenders and renovators about their journeys towards individual, well-considered homes, as well as architects and industry experts during her five years working as Assistant Editor at Homebuilding & Renovating, part of Future plc.

Amy’s work covers topics ranging from home, interior and garden design to DIY step-by-steps, planning permission and build costs, and has been published in Period Living, Real Homes, and 25 Beautiful Homes, Homes and Gardens.

Now an Editor at the Independent Advisor, Amy manages homes-related content for the site, including solar panels, combi boilers, and windows.

Her passion for saving tired and inefficient homes also extends to her own life; Amy completed a renovation of a mid-century house in 2022 and is about to embark on an energy-efficient overhaul of a 1800s cottage in Somerset.

