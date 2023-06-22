Wooden window guide

Wooden window frames are built from several different types of wood, ranging from classic hardwoods like oak to softwoods like fir and layered or engineered wood.

Each type of wood has unique characteristics, influencing its appearance, durability and cost.

Let’s delve deeper into the most common woods for window frame construction.

Pine

Pine is an affordable softwood with a light hue and distinctive grain. It’s bright and natural, perfect for contemporary homes.

Pine is softer than hardwoods like oak, so it’s often viewed as less durable. However, thanks to modern manufacturing, treatments and finishes, pine windows last much longer than they once did, bringing their longevity on par with hardwoods. Moreover, pine is highly workable, making it suitable for custom designs.

Pine windows are often constructed from several sheets of pine glued together, and Redwood is the most common form of pine used for window construction in the UK.

Fir

Fir shares many characteristics with pine. It’s a fast-growing coniferous tree that produces softwood suited for construction. Douglas fir is the most common variety of fir used in window construction.

Despite looking similar to pine, fir exhibits a somewhat straighter and more consistent grain.

Fir is considered slightly longer lasting than pine, offering a good balance of affordability and durability. Fir windows are sometimes built using multiple sheets or layers.

Oak

Oak is a classic choice for wooden windows due to its renowned durability, strength and beautiful grain patterns. Oak’s rich, warm colour provides a traditional aesthetic that suits many properties.

As a hardwood, oak is denser and harder than softwood. As such, it’s renowned for its impressive lifespan, and good-quality oak windows should last a lifetime with proper maintenance.

In fact, there are examples of oak windows from centuries ago that are still in good condition today.

Oak windows are typically made from solid oak – they’re not formed from multiple layers like pine, fir and other softwoods.

Mahogany

Mahogany is a high-end hardwood option typically reserved for premium window construction.

It’s known for its deep, reddish-brown colour and fine, smooth grain. Mahogany is very durable and resistant to rot and decay, but its use is often limited to specialist manufacturers due to higher costs.

Engineered or multi-layered wood

Also known as composite wood, engineered or multi-layered wood consists of several layers of wood bonded together under high pressure. The result is a material with almost no flaws, offering superior durability compared to traditional wood.

This layered structure also improves stability, reducing the likelihood of warping or twisting over time. Engineered wood looks great and can be painted or stained in any colour.