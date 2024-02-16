Menu Close

Student broadband deals for 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Rachel Sadler Home Tech Expert
Updated February 16, 2024
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

Student broadband deals offer flexibility and sometimes last only for the academic year. An affordable and reliable broadband connection is a necessity in any student house – here’s how to get the best student broadband deals.

What is student broadband?

Student broadband is specifically designed for students – typically with shorter, more flexible contracts. Lengthy broadband contracts are not well-suited to the academic year, so student broadband deals cater best to students’ needs.

Student houses are likely to be occupied by multiple internet users who share the bills equally. Most student broadband deals come with 12-month contracts rather than the typical 18-month contract with non-student deals. However, there are a handful of providers who offer nine-month contracts to reflect the academic year.

For complete flexibility, you might consider a no-contract broadband deal. This is a 30-day rolling contract that you can cancel after 30 days with no exit fee. However, it’s worth noting that 30-day contracts are the most expensive broadband deals, and even 12-month deals can be pricier than longer contracts.

Types of student broadband

﻿Type of student broadband
Nine-month contract Generally lasts for the academic year – well suited if you won’t be at university out of term time.
12-month contract The most common type of student broadband.
Mobile broadband Uses a mobile phone network via 3G, 4G and 5G. You’ll need to plug a dongle into your device and can use this internet at home or away.
No contract broadband A 30-day rolling contract. You can cancel after 30 days with no exit fee, giving you flexibility. 

Factors to consider with student broadband deals

To get the best student broadband deal, consider your house’s internet usage, speed requirements and budget:

  • How you’ll use the internet: if members of your student house are avid streamers or gamers, you’ll need a decent download speed. Downloading and streaming content requires a lot of bandwidth, so you’ll need fast broadband
  • Which type of broadband you have: full fibre broadband is the fastest type, but it’s not yet available UK-wide. Fibre broadband still offers superfast speeds and often costs a little less than full fibre
  • Whether you need a landline for your broadband connection: most broadband deals require an active phone line. All types of broadband besides full fibre use your landline to deliver broadband to your home. If you don’t have a phone line, you should consider broadband without a rental
  • Data allowance: most deals are for unlimited broadband, which means you’ll have access to as many downloads and as much data as you need
  • Contract length: some broadband providers cater to students with nine-month or 12-month deals. You can also choose a no-contract broadband deal – a monthly rolling contract with 30 days’ notice. However, shorter contracts generally cost more in the long run
  • Whether you need a wifi booster: sometimes, wifi doesn’t reach all the areas of the home – often referred to as wifi dead spots. Most providers offer wifi boosters and speed guarantees
  • Setup time and fee: check how long your wifi will take to install so you’re not caught short. Most providers also charge a setup fee, which you’ll want to factor into your budget and split with your student house equally

Which provider should I choose for the best student broadband deal?

Though there are plenty of broadband providers in the UK, not all have suitable deals for students. We’ve rounded up the best providers and deals offering students shorter contracts at reasonable prices.

﻿Broadband providerContract lengthAverage speedsPrice*
BT12 months35Mbps to 73Mbps£28.99 to £38.99
Virgin Media 30 days to 12 months132Mbps to 516MbpsAvailable from Summer 2024 
NOW Broadband 30 days to 12 months11Mbps to 63Mbps£20 to £24
Hyperoptic30 days50Mbps to 900Mbps£26 to £52
Cuckoo12 months200Mbps to 900Mbps£39.99 to £54.99

Tips for getting cheaper student broadband

Broadband can be a steep monthly expense when you’re on a budget. Here are some money-saving tips to help you keep your monthly bill to a minimum:

  • Be aware of price hikes: typically, this is advertised at the time of signing your contract, and increases are linked to inflation
  • Consider a fixed deal: this is likely to cost more monthly, but you won’t be faced with a price increase in the middle or at the end of your contract
  • Haggle your broadband price rise: call your provider, inform them you’re overpaying and tell them you’re leaving – sometimes, this results in a more affordable deal
  • Switch broadband providers following a price increase: if your current provider isn’t willing to budge following a price increase and you’re out of contract, you can easily switch broadband providers to get a better deal
  • Pay upfront if you can: this should reduce the overall cost
  • Choose paperless bills: some providers offer a small discount on their monthly fees if you choose digital billing
  • Choose unlimited broadband deals: this will prevent additional data costs (most are unlimited)
  • Pay a cancellation fee if you want to leave or switch: sometimes, it’s cheaper to pay the cancellation fee as opposed to seeing out your contract
  • Choose deals with no setup fee: make sure you’ve checked for any hidden costs, too

Student broadband deals FAQs

