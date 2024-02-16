Student broadband deals for 2024

Student broadband is specifically designed for students – typically with shorter, more flexible contracts. Lengthy broadband contracts are not well-suited to the academic year, so student broadband deals cater best to students’ needs.

Student houses are likely to be occupied by multiple internet users who share the bills equally. Most student broadband deals come with 12-month contracts rather than the typical 18-month contract with non-student deals. However, there are a handful of providers who offer nine-month contracts to reflect the academic year.

For complete flexibility, you might consider a no-contract broadband deal. This is a 30-day rolling contract that you can cancel after 30 days with no exit fee. However, it’s worth noting that 30-day contracts are the most expensive broadband deals, and even 12-month deals can be pricier than longer contracts.