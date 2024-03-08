Broadband for pensioners

The best broadband deal for you depends on your specific needs. You’ll want to consider which broadband speed suits your internet activities. Since it’s unlikely that you’ll be working from home if you’re a pensioner, you have the luxury of choosing lower-speed broadband deals that cost less.

Here are some of the best deals for pensioners:

BT

BT Home Essentials is available for people receiving certain benefits, such as Pension Credit. This plan is for low-income households and offers fast broadband at an affordable price.

There are two deals available for pensioners:

BT Home Essentials Unlimited 36Mbps: £20 per month, 12-month contract and unlimited UK calls

BT Home Essentials Unlimited 67Mbps: £23 per month, 12-month contract and unlimited UK calls

You can cancel either plan at any time without early exit fees. If you’re looking for a call-only plan, there’s an optional home phone plan available.

NOW Broadband

NOW’s Basics deal costs just £20 and gives customers access to NOW’s Fab Fibre package (usually priced at £35.50 per month), which offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The deal also comes with NOW Calls at no extra cost – meaning you only pay for the calls you make. To be eligible, you must be receiving at least one benefit, such as Pension Credit.

Sky

Sky Basics is essentially Sky’s Superfast 35 deal, but at the more affordable £20 per month. The contract runs for 18 months, but you’re free to leave at any time without paying exit fees. Sky Basics is available to those who are receiving Pension Credit or one of the other required benefits and offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The plan also comes with Sky Pay As You Talk at no extra cost.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers three essential broadband deals:

Essential Broadband: £12.50 per month, 15Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract

£12.50 per month, 15Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract Essential Broadband Plus : £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract

: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract Essential Broadband Plus with Stream: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, 30-day rolling contract, stream box with £20 set-up fee

To qualify for any of Virgin Media’s low-income deals, you need to be receiving certain benefits – one of which may be Pension Credit.